West Lafayette, IN

saturdaytradition.com

Jeff Brohm reveals Mike Bobinski made a blank-check offer to keep the HC at Purdue

According to both Jeff Brohm and Purdue athletic director Mike Bobiski, there was no way of keeping Brohm away from Louisville, his alma mater. No matter how much Brohm loved his time as a Boilermaker and no matter how much Bobinski wanted him to stay, the pull to Louisville was too strong. Bobinski, in a last-ditch attempt, asked Brohm to name the price for him to stay, but both knew that that wasn’t the thing he was worried about, per Boiled Sports.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Mike Bobinski addresses job search for Purdue, expects a 'higher quality pool' of candidates compared to 2016

Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski discussed the program’s plans for its next head coach following Jeff Brohm’s departure in a press conference Thursday evening. It seems that Purdue already had plans set in place in the event that Brohm did leave for the Louisville job. The program has already had a chance to address its options due to the “gravitational pull” that Louisville had on Brohm.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Spun

3 Big Names Mentioned For The Purdue Football Job

Fresh off an appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game, Purdue is looking for a new head football coach. Jeff Brohm left the Boilermakers on Wednesday to return to Louisville, where he played in the early 1990s and coached from 2003-08. Replacing Brohm won't be easy, but Purdue should have a number of intriguing candidates at its disposal.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
hammerandrails.com

Devin Mockobee Tweets About Purdue Future

This is a chaotic time for Purdue football. With the news of Jeff Brohm headed out the door to Louisville it leaves everyone, fans, coaches, players, recruits in a bit of a flux. Will they stay or will they go? Will there be better opportunities out there in the big wide world of college football? What about for the assistant coaches? Are they also going to Louisville or are they staying in West Lafayette through the bowl game and hoping the new hire really really likes them so they can stay?
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Jeff Brohm's contract details at Louisville revealed, per report

Jeff Brohm appears to be returning to his alma mater. The former Purdue head coach is packing his bags to Louisville according to reports. The terms of the deal are now being reported. Brohm was a quarterback with the Cardinals under head coach Howard Schnellenberger from 1989-1993. He threw for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
saturdaytradition.com

Jeff Brohm to Louisville: Fans, media react to Purdue HC's return to alma mater on social media

Jeff Brohm is returning home. The now former Purdue head coach is finalizing a deal to become the next head coach at Louisville. Brohm was a quarterback for the Cardinals from 1989-1993. He threw for 5,451 yards and 38 touchdowns in his four year career. Brohm returned to his alma mater as an assistant from 2003-2008. He also was inducted into the program’s ring of honor.
LOUISVILLE, KY
hammerandrails.com

Three Boilers Named To Freshman All American Team

A trio of Purdue Boilermakers received the distinction of being named Freshman All Americans by College Football News on Tuesday. Running back Devin Mockobee, offensive lineman Marcus Mbow, and defensive lineman Khordae Sydnor all received the honor after putting together an impressive first season for the Boilers on their way to an 8-4 regular season record, and appearance in the B1G Championship, and earning an invitation to the Citrus Bowl.
14news.com

Devin Mockobee receives All-American Honors from College Football News

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, Boonville football alum Devin Mockobee was named Honorable Mention Freshman All-American by College Football News for his efforts at running back for Purdue. In 12 games with the Boilermakers, he rushed for 920 yards and 9 touchdowns in 182 attempts, breaking Purdue’s single-season record...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Purdue airport to see commercial air traffic again

The Purdue University airport might soon see commercial air traffic again. The Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration Development Initiative announced $30 million in state funding to seven projects in the region, which includes Benton, Carroll, Fountain, Warren, White and Tippecanoe counties, with goals to improve economic development and quality of life.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
wrtv.com

Andretti Global breaks ground on 90-acre campus in Fishers

FISHERS — On Tuesday, Andretti Global, the parent company of Andretti Autosport, broke ground on its new 575,000-square-foot global racing and technology headquarters today in Fishers. Andretti Global Chairman and CEO Michael Andretti was joined by Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb, Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and City...
FISHERS, IN

