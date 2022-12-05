Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Bobinski, Purdue AD, shares expectation for Brian Brohm following bowl game
Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski announced recently that Jeff Brohm’s brother and offensive coordinator, Brian, will serve as the interim head coach in the wake of Jeff’s departure to Louisville. However, Bobinski expects that Brian Brohm’s tenure on the Boilermaker coaching staff is coming to an end, as...
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm reveals Mike Bobinski made a blank-check offer to keep the HC at Purdue
According to both Jeff Brohm and Purdue athletic director Mike Bobiski, there was no way of keeping Brohm away from Louisville, his alma mater. No matter how much Brohm loved his time as a Boilermaker and no matter how much Bobinski wanted him to stay, the pull to Louisville was too strong. Bobinski, in a last-ditch attempt, asked Brohm to name the price for him to stay, but both knew that that wasn’t the thing he was worried about, per Boiled Sports.
What Purdue Basketball Coach Matt Painter Said After 85-66 Win Against Hofstra
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The No. 4-ranked Purdue basketball team jumped on Hofstra in the opening minutes, fueling an 85-66 win on Wednesday night at Mackey Arena to remain undefeated. Here's the full transcript of coach Matt Painter's postgame press conference. On keeping Hofstra off the glass... Painter: Just...
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Bobinski addresses job search for Purdue, expects a 'higher quality pool' of candidates compared to 2016
Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski discussed the program’s plans for its next head coach following Jeff Brohm’s departure in a press conference Thursday evening. It seems that Purdue already had plans set in place in the event that Brohm did leave for the Louisville job. The program has already had a chance to address its options due to the “gravitational pull” that Louisville had on Brohm.
saturdaytradition.com
4 B1G assistants, former interim HC on list of potential replacements for Jeff Brohm at Purdue
Jeff Brohm is going to be leaving Purdue for his alma mater Louisville. Following the news, Lafayette Journal and Carrier’s Sam King produced a list of potential replacements for Brohm. The Boilermakers could make an inside hire to fill the head coaching position. This could be the case for...
saturdaytradition.com
Why Purdue should slide into Jim Leonhard's DMs after losing Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm, 1 of 3 Purdue coaches with a career winning record since former Boilermaker Neil Armstrong walked on the moon, is gone. Brohm returned to his alma mater, Louisville, in a move that was always destined to happen. It was just a matter of when. Scott Satterfield greased the...
3 Big Names Mentioned For The Purdue Football Job
Fresh off an appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game, Purdue is looking for a new head football coach. Jeff Brohm left the Boilermakers on Wednesday to return to Louisville, where he played in the early 1990s and coached from 2003-08. Replacing Brohm won't be easy, but Purdue should have a number of intriguing candidates at its disposal.
hammerandrails.com
Devin Mockobee Tweets About Purdue Future
This is a chaotic time for Purdue football. With the news of Jeff Brohm headed out the door to Louisville it leaves everyone, fans, coaches, players, recruits in a bit of a flux. Will they stay or will they go? Will there be better opportunities out there in the big wide world of college football? What about for the assistant coaches? Are they also going to Louisville or are they staying in West Lafayette through the bowl game and hoping the new hire really really likes them so they can stay?
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm's contract details at Louisville revealed, per report
Jeff Brohm appears to be returning to his alma mater. The former Purdue head coach is packing his bags to Louisville according to reports. The terms of the deal are now being reported. Brohm was a quarterback with the Cardinals under head coach Howard Schnellenberger from 1989-1993. He threw for...
5 Head Coaching Candidates for Purdue
A look at five potential names for the Purdue head coaching job
Live Blog: Follow No. 4 Purdue Basketball vs. Hofstra in Real Time
No. 4 Purdue basketball (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) tips off against Hofstra (6-3) on Wednesday at Mackey Arena. Here is our live blog, which will keep you up to date on all the news and views in real time, so follow along below.
saturdaytradition.com
Abby Meyers, Maryland hoops star, nonchalantly drains backwards halfcourt trick shot
Abby Meyers was casual with it. The Maryland hoops star filmed herself hitting a behind-the-back halfcourt shot ahead of Maryland’s battle against Purdue Thursday night. To be honest, she made it look easy. Here’s the video from a 3rd party. Meyers has had a strong season in he...
Deep Purdue Basketball Frontcourt Shines in Absence of Mason Gillis
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue junior Mason Gillis was in street clothes ahead of a matchup with Minnesota on Sunday. Head coach Matt Painter confirmed after the game that the starting forward suffered a back injury while weightlifting. There's no clear timetable for Gillis' return to the floor, but...
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm to Louisville: Fans, media react to Purdue HC's return to alma mater on social media
Jeff Brohm is returning home. The now former Purdue head coach is finalizing a deal to become the next head coach at Louisville. Brohm was a quarterback for the Cardinals from 1989-1993. He threw for 5,451 yards and 38 touchdowns in his four year career. Brohm returned to his alma mater as an assistant from 2003-2008. He also was inducted into the program’s ring of honor.
hammerandrails.com
Three Boilers Named To Freshman All American Team
A trio of Purdue Boilermakers received the distinction of being named Freshman All Americans by College Football News on Tuesday. Running back Devin Mockobee, offensive lineman Marcus Mbow, and defensive lineman Khordae Sydnor all received the honor after putting together an impressive first season for the Boilers on their way to an 8-4 regular season record, and appearance in the B1G Championship, and earning an invitation to the Citrus Bowl.
14news.com
Devin Mockobee receives All-American Honors from College Football News
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, Boonville football alum Devin Mockobee was named Honorable Mention Freshman All-American by College Football News for his efforts at running back for Purdue. In 12 games with the Boilermakers, he rushed for 920 yards and 9 touchdowns in 182 attempts, breaking Purdue’s single-season record...
Football World Reacts To Head Coach's Goodbye Text Message
Jeff Brohm is leaving Purdue behind to go back to Louisville. The move was announced on Wednesday. Brohm was Louisville's quarterbacks coach from 2003 to 2006. He was then promoted to assistant head coach in 2007 before leaving the program in 2009. A few hours after this move was announced,...
Fishers point guard Jalen Haralson continues the stellar start to his sophomore season
Jalen Haralson of Fishers High School continued the stellar start to his sophomore season with another strong performance. The 6-foot-6 class of 2025 point guard had 25 points, including three 3-pointers, six assists, four rebounds and two steals for Fishers on Tuesday night in a 60-58 overtime loss to traditional power Carmel in a battle of Class 4A top-10 teams.
Purdue airport to see commercial air traffic again
The Purdue University airport might soon see commercial air traffic again. The Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration Development Initiative announced $30 million in state funding to seven projects in the region, which includes Benton, Carroll, Fountain, Warren, White and Tippecanoe counties, with goals to improve economic development and quality of life.
wrtv.com
Andretti Global breaks ground on 90-acre campus in Fishers
FISHERS — On Tuesday, Andretti Global, the parent company of Andretti Autosport, broke ground on its new 575,000-square-foot global racing and technology headquarters today in Fishers. Andretti Global Chairman and CEO Michael Andretti was joined by Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb, Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and City...
