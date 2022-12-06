ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance

Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
Khloé struggles to be on camera behind Kylie Jenner and Kourtney posing

Kylie Jenner enjoyed a visit of from special guests at the Kylie Cosmetics offices, and they were none other than her famous sisters – Khloé, Kourtney and Kendall. Of course, they had to record a video for the mogul’s TikTok. The Kardashians have been at the top...
Meet ‘Three’s Company’ Star John Ritter’s Children, Including His Transgender Son

John Ritter, known for his role in the sitcom Three’s Company, was married to his ex-wife, Nancy Morgan, for 19 years, and they had three children: Jason, Carly, and Tyler. In 1999, he wedded Amy Yasbeck, and they had a girl, Stella Ritter. Sadly four years later in 2003, he collapsed while on set at 8 Simple Rules and was rushed to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with aortic dissection, leading to his death a few hours later at 54.
Netflix’s creepy new series is already sending viewers down a supernatural rabbit hole

Netflix loves nothing more than pumping out creepy original series intended to invoke detective-like senses in its viewers, and its latest entry is so meticulously mysterious audiences are already becoming Sherlock Holmes. 1899 combines the best elements of Lost, Das Boot, Titanic, alongside bits of BioShock and the mixture is...
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Reportedly 'Frantically Asking Netflix' Not To Release Show Before Christmas After The Queen's Death

Things are tense in the royal family right now, as they await the bombshells Prince Harry may or may not drop in his explosive memoir, Spare, which will be released on January 10th, 2023. But before then, they will reportedly have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries to deal with, as reports are hinting that the streaming platform is keen to drop it as early as next month!
Katherine Heigl says she ‘never saw’ daughter Naleigh after adoption

Katherine Heigl has reflected on trying to balance motherhood with work.The 27 Dresses actor opened up about how difficult it was to get time away from filming Grey’s Anatomy to bond with her newly adopted daughter at the time, Naleigh, who is now 13.Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley adopted Naleigh in 2009. The baby came from South Korea and was just nine months old when she became part of the actor’s family.In a recent appearance on The View, Heigl said: “Naleigh came to us at nine months, and three days later, I got on a plane and went...
