Read full article on original website
Related
Viewers are 'crying like a baby' to Kevin Costner film that's topping the Netflix charts
A new movie has just shot to the top of the Netflix charts and it's leaving everyone in floods of tears, so if you're looking for a good cry, Kevin Costner has got you covered. Overtaking every Christmas film that's made it to the top ten in the last few...
Meghan Markle Cries as Netflix Trailer Cuts to Kate Middleton
The trailer for Meghan and Harry's new Netflix show was released in the middle of Kate and William's three-day trip to the U.S.
The Filming Of “Wednesday” Has Been Branded “Highly Irresponsible” And “Disrespectful” After Jenna Ortega Revealed A Controversial Behind-The-Scenes Fact
Jenna’s experience is also being viewed as an example of “grind culture.”
EW.com
See Jennifer Grey's transformation into controversial religious figure Gwen Shamblin for Lifetime film
Jennifer Grey is teasing her hair to the high heavens in order to become the controversial religious figure Gwen Shamblin in her new film. On Monday, the Dirty Dancing actress shared a photo of herself as Shamblin, who's been described by many as a cult-like figure, from the upcoming Lifetime film Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation.
msn.com
Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance
Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
realitytitbit.com
Khloé struggles to be on camera behind Kylie Jenner and Kourtney posing
Kylie Jenner enjoyed a visit of from special guests at the Kylie Cosmetics offices, and they were none other than her famous sisters – Khloé, Kourtney and Kendall. Of course, they had to record a video for the mogul’s TikTok. The Kardashians have been at the top...
Meet ‘Three’s Company’ Star John Ritter’s Children, Including His Transgender Son
John Ritter, known for his role in the sitcom Three’s Company, was married to his ex-wife, Nancy Morgan, for 19 years, and they had three children: Jason, Carly, and Tyler. In 1999, he wedded Amy Yasbeck, and they had a girl, Stella Ritter. Sadly four years later in 2003, he collapsed while on set at 8 Simple Rules and was rushed to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with aortic dissection, leading to his death a few hours later at 54.
Taylor Swift says it 'really pisses me off' that her fans 'feel like they went through several bear attacks' trying to get Eras Tour tickets from Ticketmaster
On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced that the general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour would be canceled after they oversold presale tickets.
Margot Robbie’s Mom Once Told Her to Be Careful Partying With Will Smith After Affair Rumors
There was a time when many thought it was possible Margot Robbie and Will Smith might have been a little too close, even Robbie's own family members.
Viewers are calling new mystery thriller the 'best series' on Netflix 'hands down'
Netflix has a pretty good reputation for giving us shows that keep us on the edge of our seats, and its latest offering is no exception. Released on 17 November, 1899 is a historical thriller that's now being praised by viewers as the 'best series' on the streaming platform 'hands down'.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s creepy new series is already sending viewers down a supernatural rabbit hole
Netflix loves nothing more than pumping out creepy original series intended to invoke detective-like senses in its viewers, and its latest entry is so meticulously mysterious audiences are already becoming Sherlock Holmes. 1899 combines the best elements of Lost, Das Boot, Titanic, alongside bits of BioShock and the mixture is...
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Reportedly 'Frantically Asking Netflix' Not To Release Show Before Christmas After The Queen's Death
Things are tense in the royal family right now, as they await the bombshells Prince Harry may or may not drop in his explosive memoir, Spare, which will be released on January 10th, 2023. But before then, they will reportedly have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries to deal with, as reports are hinting that the streaming platform is keen to drop it as early as next month!
Jamie Lee Curtis Once Felt a Photoshoot She Did in Her Underwear Led to Her Casting in ‘Freaky Friday’
Jamie Lee Curtis theorized that she was cast in ‘Freaky Friday’ after trying to promote body positivity in a magazine.
Katherine Heigl says she ‘never saw’ daughter Naleigh after adoption
Katherine Heigl has reflected on trying to balance motherhood with work.The 27 Dresses actor opened up about how difficult it was to get time away from filming Grey’s Anatomy to bond with her newly adopted daughter at the time, Naleigh, who is now 13.Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley adopted Naleigh in 2009. The baby came from South Korea and was just nine months old when she became part of the actor’s family.In a recent appearance on The View, Heigl said: “Naleigh came to us at nine months, and three days later, I got on a plane and went...
'Wednesday' actor Jenna Ortega says she freaked out Christina Ricci on set with her dark sense of humor: 'I made it weird'
Jenna Ortega said she freaked out Christina Ricci when filming "Wednesday," calling it "one of the most awkward experiences I've ever had."
Captain Sully and Whoopi Goldberg are among the latest celebrities announcing they quit Twitter after Elon Musk takeover
Multiple celebrities say they have quit Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk's takeover. Musk's $44 billion deal to buy the social-media platform closed at the end of October. Some public figures have expressed concern over what the billionaire would do with the platform. Celebrities are starting to quit Twitter...
John Travolta Says His Sister Always Wanted To Be In A Hallmark Movie, And She Got Her Chance With Lacey Chabert
John Travolta's sister is making a cameo in Lacey Chabert's latest Hallmark movie.
People are saying 'work of art' Netflix series is so good they've watched it four times
Christmas is the perfect time to snuggle up and binge-watch plenty of TV shows and movies. And some viewers have said that they’ve found one Netflix series that’s so binge-worthy that they’ve already watched it four times. Calling the series a ‘work of art’, one Netflix viewer...
Royal Commentator Says Meghan Markle Won’t Be ‘Successful’ at Getting Americans to ‘Feel Bad for Her’
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are the subject of a new Netflix docuseries. One royal commentator doesn't think the series will improve Meghan's image.
Tyla
55K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.https://www.tyla.com/
Comments / 0