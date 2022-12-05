Cardano was the first blockchain in the top 10 cryptocurrencies to utilize the power of proof of stake. While the principles and novel idea of implying proof of stake have differed in the past, the outlook for the token has remained under the Ouroboros protocol. The claimed energy efficiency isn’t the best in the market but was 4 times lesser than that of Bitcoin. While the validity of the claim in 2022 cannot be ascertained, both these tokens have witnessed major ups and downs.

