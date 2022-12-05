Read full article on original website
Related
cryptonewsz.com
Analysts single out Oryen Network (ORY), Mask Network (MASK), and Fantom (FTM) for the next bull run
The crypto bear cycle might be coming to a halt across various crypto projects, and one thing is for sure, 2022 has had its ups and downs. Market analysts, through on-chain analysis, single out incredible projects like Oryen, Mask Network, and Fantom for the next bull. Taking the lead is Oryen, a multi-faceted DeFi protocol with the sole purpose of enabling how wealth can be generated via seamless staking to yields over time.
cryptonewsz.com
Fill your bags with these crypto gems: Oryen Network, Decentraland, and Solana
Are you seeking long-term investment returns that will outlast the current bear market? Despite numerous losses in the cryptocurrency sector, there are still viable options that could increase your wealth. Oryen, Decentraland, and Solana are some of the crypto gems you can fill your portfolio with for substantial returns. Decentraland...
cryptonewsz.com
3 cryptos that could make you a fortune in December 2022: Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Decentraland (MANA), and Axie Infinity (AXS)
It’s always difficult to predict the next big cryptocurrency. Every new project promises a huge ROI, only to fall short when it comes to delivery. To decide whether or not a cryptocurrency is worth the investment, you often need to look at its utility. Three new projects offering excellent...
cryptonewsz.com
DeFi, such as Oryen Network, Maker, and Convex Finance, allow you to stay in control of your assets
Decentralization of finance is changing the world order by bringing financial matters into the hands of individuals. As a result, there has been a significant rise in DeFi protocols promoting this major devolution by encouraging the world to decentralize their finance. Centralization in crypto has brought in a new risk...
cryptonewsz.com
Ethereum strongly holds the support of $1200: What’s Next?
Ethereum has been in the news this year because of its Merge upgrade. Crypto enthusiasts expect a rally because Ethereum has become the leading energy-efficient decentralized network that runs on a proof of stake consensus with a wide range of use cases. Only a few cryptocurrencies are less affected by the news of the FTX liquidity crunch, and ETH is one such altcoin.
cryptonewsz.com
From $10 to $10000: 3 crypto with 100x growth potential in 2023: Stellar (XLM), Algorand (ALGO), and BudBlockz (BLUNT)
If you are looking for the top crypto investments for 2023? Nowadays, cryptos are becoming more valuable and profitable financial instruments available to investors. Three cryptocurrencies have a huge growth potential in the next year. These are Stellar (XLM), Algorand (ALGO), and BudBlockz (BLUNT). Stellar (XLM) Is Reaching for the...
cryptonewsz.com
Millionaire discloses crypto gems: SmarterWorx, STEPN, and Radix
The peak of the last bull market saw a rise in the number of crypto millionaires. Experts predict that the number will increase further at the onset of the next bull market. Although not clear when the bull market will resume, interesting projects in the DeFi space are revolutionizing the financial sector. One well-known millionaire who we interviewed, but wished to stay anonymous for this article, has a few recommendations:
cryptonewsz.com
Here’s why you should invest in BudBlockz (BLUNT) and Polkadot (DOT) by the end of the year
Cryptocurrencies are unstable as the market is constantly advancing and changing. Multiple undervalued coins are creating ripples now, which can be attributed to the bear market. Traders are introduced to new cryptocurrencies every other day. But experts believe by investing in promising projects, such as BudBlockz and PolkaDot, traders can make impressive gains in the future. This blog will discuss why you should invest in these two profitable coins by the end of the year.
cryptonewsz.com
GammaSwap officially launches on the Arbitrum Network
GammaSwap recently released a tweet about officially launching on the Arbitrum network. The integration will help GammaSwap collaborate with Arbitrum to be a part of the upcoming DeFi innovation. The platform shared a string of tweets to inform users about the launch. According to GammaSwap, Arbitrum stands among the leaders...
cryptonewsz.com
Litecoin lacks a buying spree; Support remains relatively stronger
Litecoin has been one of the most trending and user-application blockchains sourced from the Bitcoin code. LTC carries a rich history of development and growth that has allowed it to rank amongst the market leaders of 2022. Ranking at the 13th spot, LTC carries a relatively high market capitalization of...
cryptonewsz.com
Cardano (ADA): The inspiration behind ETH’s PoS transition!
Cardano was the first blockchain in the top 10 cryptocurrencies to utilize the power of proof of stake. While the principles and novel idea of implying proof of stake have differed in the past, the outlook for the token has remained under the Ouroboros protocol. The claimed energy efficiency isn’t the best in the market but was 4 times lesser than that of Bitcoin. While the validity of the claim in 2022 cannot be ascertained, both these tokens have witnessed major ups and downs.
cryptonewsz.com
Aptos & Livepeer collaborate & boost next-gen creator economy
The mutually beneficial collaboration of Livepeer and Aptos is good news. Incidentally, Livepeer is a decentralized video-streaming network, joining up with Aptos. It will now be in the position of offering a completely uninterrupted and smoothly functioning viewing experience to all of its connected users. To provide further benefits and offer convenience to its users, this joining hands of the two entities will see the users and creators receiving a massive boost in being extremely user-friendly and cost-effective.
cryptonewsz.com
Hop Protocol to soon debut on zkSync 2.0
Matter Labs has published an official blog post to inform the community that the plan to bring Hop Protocol live on zkSync 2.0 is in the pipeline. A tentative timeline is awaited; however, the objective will be to strengthen further the dream of increasing personal freedom by making Ethereum scalable and accessible to a larger number of users.
cryptonewsz.com
Bitcoin is short-term bullish: What should you do now?
Bitcoin is the leading crypto coin in the world, which has slipped almost 75% from its all-time high. At the time of writing this post, Bitcoin is trading around $17,222, which is just above the 52-week low of $15,500. After the news of the FTX liquidity crisis in November, Bitcoin broke the support of $19,500. After that, it saw a brief outflow which ended up with a reduced value of $15,500.
cryptonewsz.com
Catheon Gaming partners with Chainlink Labs & boosts nextGen GameFi dApps
Catheon Gaming has published a blog post on its official platform, informing the community that it has established a channel partnership with Chainlink. The objective is to work together towards accelerating the adoption of GameFi. Both partners are now looking to connect the ecosystem of Catheon Gaming with the oracle services & ecosystem of Chainlink.
cryptonewsz.com
BNB is facing consolidation near the 100 EMA curve!
BNB currently ranks 4th in the market capitalization of $46 billion, with 80% of BNB tokens entered into the circulation supply. Being the first token network to apply the deflationary scheme of burning tokens at repeated intervals. By December 2022, Binance has already burnt close to 20% of its circulating...
cryptonewsz.com
Paradigm’s open-source Ethereum execution layer client Reth
Paradigm is extremely pleased and excited to announce that they have successfully created their free and open-source Ethereum execution layer client, which goes by the name of Reth. This creation Reth, which in actuality is a short form for Rust Ethereum, happens to be a freshly built Ethereum full-node application whose entire concentration and the target is to be not only user-friendly but also speedy modular functionality and, above all, extremely effective and beneficial.
Comments / 0