beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealth's LHC Group acquisition delayed until 2023
Previously expected to close by the end of 2022, United Health Group's acquisition of home-health firm LHC Group will now likely be finalized in the first quarter of 2023, according to an LHC filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The agreement was extended until March 28, according to the...
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
Motley Fool
3 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement
Duke Energy is more proactive than most utilities in its preparation for the future of the business. Investment manager BlackRock isn't as vulnerable to market weakness as you might fear. Commercial REITs like Realty Income tend to thrive when interest rates are rising. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years
Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Coca-Cola and 3 Other High-Quality Stocks to Buy This December
Recent positive economic data indicate that the U.S. economy is not cooling despite the Fed’s aggressive monetary policy since March. This could prompt the Fed to continue its supersized rate...
thediwire.com
RREEF Completes $30.9 Million Multifamily Credit Investment
RREEF Property Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: ZRPTAX; ZRPTIX; ZRPTTX, ZRPTMX, ZRPTUX), a non-traded real estate investment trust sponsored by DWS Group, has acquired a 100% interest in the Class D Certificate and the related interest-only securities of a fixed rate Freddie Mac Multifamily CMBS Securitization known as FREMF 2021-K150 for a total investment of $30.9 million.
Radio Ink
Saga Rejects Warshaw Offer to Buy The Company
Connoisseur CEO Jeff Warshaw wants to grow his radio company. First he made an offer to buy Cumulus but was rebuffed on two occasions. This week we learned he made a run at Saga where he was also shot down. In an SEC filing Saga disclosed that its board had...
NASDAQ
Dominion Energy Inc Shares Close in on 52-Week Low - Market Mover
Dominion Energy Inc (D) shares closed today at 1.2% above its 52 week low of $57.32, giving the company a market cap of $48B. The stock is currently down 23.2% year-to-date, down 18.8% over the past 12 months, and down 15.3% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.4%.
Zacks.com
Stitch Fix (SFIX) Q1 Loss Widens & Revenues Decrease Y/Y
SFIX - Free Report) posted dismal first-quarter fiscal 2023 results. SFIX reported a wider-than-expected loss per share and lower-than-expected revenues. Both metrics also deteriorated from the year-earlier quarter’s respective reported figures. Results were hurt by a tough macroeconomic backdrop. Shares of this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company havedecreased...
Zacks.com
Why Helmerich & Payne (HP) Has Stumbled Post Q4 Earnings
HP - Free Report) has lost 9.2% since its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings announcement on Nov 16. The negative response could be attributed to a lack of positive surprise on the earnings front. What Did Helmerich & Payne’s Earnings Unveil?. Helmerich & Payne reported fiscal fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted net income...
foodlogistics.com
Increased ESG Investment Correlates with Higher Profits: Survey
Increased environmental, social, governance (ESG) investment correlates with higher profits, according to new research from the Infosys Knowledge Institute. “There is nothing novel about the idea that you have to spend money to make money. However, many companies are not applying that strategy to ESG as they do for other parts of their business. Companies must shift views to recognize ESG as a value creator to reap the financial benefits of ESG investments and to achieve maximum impact in creating a better, more sustainable world,” says Infosys president Mohit Joshi.
ValueWalk
AMC Entertainment Becomes Hycroft Mining’s Largest Shareholder After Mudrick Capital Sells 2.4 Million Shares
Discusses the latest transaction in more depth with some background analysis on the stock. On Friday afternoon, a form 4 filed with the SEC revealed that Hycroft Mining’s (NASDAQ:HYMC) largest shareholder Mudrick Capital had sold a large portion of stock in several trades on the market during the week. The transaction was spotted over the weekend on Fintel’s latest insider trading tracker page.
How Express Plans to Transform Its Business Through New ‘Large-Scale Partnership’ With WHP Global
After a tough third quarter, Express is launching a “large-scale transformation” through a new partnership with WHP Global. According to Express, the two-part deal will see WHP Global invest a total of $260 million into the fashion retail chain to form an intellectual property joint venture and a “mutually transformative” strategic partnership to launch a new omnichannel platform. The multi-layered deal includes a $235 million investment from WHP Global for a 60% stake in an intellectual property joint venture. Express will retain a 40% stake and said the deal will allow it to scale internationally and into non-core categories by way of...
via.news
Koppers Holdings Koppers Holdings And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Koppers Holdings Koppers Holdings (KOP), Compass Diversified Holdings Shares of Beneficial Interest (CODI), EVO Payments (EVOP) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3%...
Motley Fool
4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500
Dollar General is a stable business in any economy and is giving its profits back to shareholders. Nasdaq accurately predicted its earnings growth in the past, and I believe it's headed for more. Starbucks and Tractor Supply have increased their respective dividends for 12 years in a row. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
Can a High-Yield Dividend Stock Still Be Safe?
The payout ratio is an important metric for gauging if a company can sustain its dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Zacks.com
3 Business Services Stocks to Buy
ADP - Free Report) Sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) Automatic Data Processing is worthy of consideration in the top-rated Outsourcing industry. Earnings estimate revisions have risen over the last quarter for the cloud-based human capital management company. ADP’s technology solutions include payroll, talent management, human resources and benefits administration,...
tipranks.com
Lowe’s Institutes $15B Stock Buyback Program; Reiterates Outlook
Retailer Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) is providing an update on its long-term targets and growth initiatives in its 2022 analyst and investor conference today. The company’s Total Home strategy is geared towards augmenting LOW’s omnichannel capabilities and positioning the company as a one-stop destination for its customers. LOW’s...
invezz.com
Balfour Beatty stock: A good buy after guidance boost
Balfour Beatty share price soared after it boosted its forward guidance. The company expects its order book and revenue to grow by 5%. It also expects to start a new shareholder return program in January. Balfour Beatty (LON: BBY) stock price cruised close to its highest level in more than...
