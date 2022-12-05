Increased environmental, social, governance (ESG) investment correlates with higher profits, according to new research from the Infosys Knowledge Institute. “There is nothing novel about the idea that you have to spend money to make money. However, many companies are not applying that strategy to ESG as they do for other parts of their business. Companies must shift views to recognize ESG as a value creator to reap the financial benefits of ESG investments and to achieve maximum impact in creating a better, more sustainable world,” says Infosys president Mohit Joshi.

