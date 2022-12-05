ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E. Washington Sends Cal to 10th Straight Loss, 50-48

Tyreese Davis scored 14 points and Casey Jones scored 10 points and grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds and Eastern Washington continued Cal's woes beating the Golden Bears 50-48 on Wednesday night. Davis scored the go-ahead basket with 24 seconds left. Cal's Joel Brown missed a potential winning 3-pointer at the...
