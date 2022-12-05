ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

MyNorthwest

WSDOT: Drivers need to be prepared heading over the passes

After a series of multi-hour closures on Interstate 90, including a 15-car collision Sunday, a 38-car collision Wednesday, and now three semi crashes Thursday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says drivers are not prepared enough to drive across the mountain passes with winter weather conditions. WSDOT spokesperson Summer...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Real ID requirement pushed back to 2025

(SEATTLE) We’ve talked a lot over the past year about needing a new enhanced drivers’ license by mid-2023, otherwise you may not be able to use the nation’s airports. There’s no longer a need to hurry to meet that deadline. Washington’s enhanced drivers license complies with...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

FBI investigating after power grid lines attacked in WA

In a memo sent out by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, there have been reports of attacks at substations in parts of Washington and Oregon. Local power companies told KIRO Newsradio that an FBI investigation means they can’t say much about the recent attacks on Northwest electric providers.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

String of electrical grid attacks in Pacific Northwest are unsolved

Electric substations in the region have been attacked, at least two with firearms, according to documents obtained by OPB and KUOW. The electrical grid has been physically attacked at least six times in Oregon and Western Washington since mid-November, causing growing alarm for law enforcement as well as utilities responsible for parts of the region’s critical infrastructure.
OREGON STATE
kpq.com

Two WSDOT Plows Hit Within 12-Hour Span In Eastern Washington

The Washington Department of Transportation is recovering after two of its plows were hit by vehicles in a single 12-hour period. Both plows were struck in Eastern Washington, and there have been reports of cars passing plows on the shoulder and giving obscene gestures to plow drivers in the process.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

WA State ‘Spied’ On Gun Shops in Counties, Including Benton

Wednesday, December 7th, the Washington State Attorney General's office announced the filing of a lawsuit against a Federal Way gunshop owner. Lawsuit filed over allegations store sold high-capacity ammo magazines. Ferguson had previously requested elected officials introduce legislation banning the sale of ammo magazines that hold more than ten rounds....
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Did you know?: Why you shouldn't mess with Bigfoot in Washington state

Think twice if you're aiming to go hunt for, or just pester, Sasquatch around Washington. Some areas have laws against that. Up in Whatcom County, the Council passed a resolution in 1992 that established the county as a Sasquatch protection and refuge area. Of course, resolutions are kind of like "happy thoughts" that councils like to pass. If the existence of Bigfoot is ever proved, then the county council might have to pass a more concrete ordinance.
WASHINGTON STATE
1460 ESPN Yakima

Highway Robbery: License Tabs Cost Way Too Much in Oregon. Why?

Recently, I posted an article filled with ranting and raving about how much I pay for vehicle license tabs in Washington State. While I'm still peeved, piqued, and miffed about it - my friend in Portland, Oregon had a sharp rebuke of my whining and backed it up with some hard cold facts that make my license tab woes seem like a drop in the bucket. Oregon - you're paying too much!
OREGON STATE
Chronicle

Washington Tribe Says State Failed to Uphold Sales-Tax Exemption

The Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe alleged the state Department of Revenue has unlawfully collected state sales tax on the tribe's online purchases, and the state's tax exemption laws are unfair and discriminatory toward the tribe, in a complaint filed in federal court in Seattle this week. When the Sauk-Suiattle tribe's medical...
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Lowland snow possible in some areas of western Washington Friday

WASHINGTON — Winter weather is in full swing in western Washington with more cold air moving in overnight into Friday morning. The chance for some minor lowland snowfall is possible for areas of the foothills, especially those areas above 400 feet. The foothills stand the best chance of picking...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Washington

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you favorite comfort food is a good burgers and some fries and you also happen to live in Washington, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that are highly praised for their food and service.
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Washington AG files lawsuit against gun store illegally selling high-capacity ammo mags

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Attorney General Bob Ferguson of Washington announced on Wednesday a consumer protection lawsuit against Federal Way Discount Guns and its owner, Mohammed Reza Baghai, for illegally selling high-capacity magazines despite the ban on such products in the state. Ferguson is also seeking an injunction that would...
FOX 28 Spokane

More snow on the way!

Our next round of snow is set to arrive on Thursday, with light to moderate amounts expected for far eastern Washington and the Idaho panhandle, including HWYS 195 and 95. Early indications are showing with Thursday’s storm we could see 1-3″ of snow possible for Spokane, CDA could pick up 2-4″. Early forecasts are showing some heavier amounts up across Northeast Washington and North Idaho, where 3-6″ could fall for areas from Omak to Colville and Sandpoint.
SPOKANE, WA
