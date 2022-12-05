Read full article on original website
WSDOT: Drivers need to be prepared heading over the passes
After a series of multi-hour closures on Interstate 90, including a 15-car collision Sunday, a 38-car collision Wednesday, and now three semi crashes Thursday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says drivers are not prepared enough to drive across the mountain passes with winter weather conditions. WSDOT spokesperson Summer...
See Shocking Aerial 30 Car Pileup Pictures on I-90 Washington
I-90 is still closed after a 30-car pileup near Ellensburg around milepost 115. Police have released multiple pictures from the scene that are shocking. (#UPDATE I-90 is now reported back open 4:45 pm) What New Information was Released About the I-90 30-car Pileup?. I-90 is still closed and is estimated...
nwnewsradio.com
Real ID requirement pushed back to 2025
(SEATTLE) We’ve talked a lot over the past year about needing a new enhanced drivers’ license by mid-2023, otherwise you may not be able to use the nation’s airports. There’s no longer a need to hurry to meet that deadline. Washington’s enhanced drivers license complies with...
Your Winter Driving Habits Could Be Illegal in Washington
It's finally starting to feel like winter here in Washington. While winter brings Christmas and other joyous holidays, it also means colder weather and tough driving conditions. You may have some routines that get you through the tricky winter commute that may actually be illegal. Say you're getting ready for...
FBI investigating after power grid lines attacked in WA
In a memo sent out by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, there have been reports of attacks at substations in parts of Washington and Oregon. Local power companies told KIRO Newsradio that an FBI investigation means they can’t say much about the recent attacks on Northwest electric providers.
DSHS investigating after more than a thousand Washington families’ state benefits stolen by scammers
Families across Washington are learning the horrible news that their state benefits have been stolen by scammers. To make matters worse, the state can’t replace or refund those benefits. Sylvia Turner, who lives in Auburn, had $1,600 of her federal state and food benefits stolen. “I went to get...
KUOW
String of electrical grid attacks in Pacific Northwest are unsolved
Electric substations in the region have been attacked, at least two with firearms, according to documents obtained by OPB and KUOW. The electrical grid has been physically attacked at least six times in Oregon and Western Washington since mid-November, causing growing alarm for law enforcement as well as utilities responsible for parts of the region’s critical infrastructure.
Addressing misconceptions about WA’s new vehicle registration law
Washington state will now allow you to take a photo of your vehicle registration and store it on your cell phone, tablet, or electronic device. “Both your registration and your proof of insurance can be stored electronically,” said Tim Meyer, King County Sheriff’s Office’s spokesperson. Many residents...
kpq.com
Two WSDOT Plows Hit Within 12-Hour Span In Eastern Washington
The Washington Department of Transportation is recovering after two of its plows were hit by vehicles in a single 12-hour period. Both plows were struck in Eastern Washington, and there have been reports of cars passing plows on the shoulder and giving obscene gestures to plow drivers in the process.
Power grid attacks reported across nation, including Washington
SEATTLE — The recent power substation attacks in North Carolina put thousands of customers in the dark recently. Many are just now getting their power back on. Currently, law enforcement believes these attacks were intentional. “It’s not just an inconvenience for preventing me from streaming my favorite show, you...
WA State ‘Spied’ On Gun Shops in Counties, Including Benton
Wednesday, December 7th, the Washington State Attorney General's office announced the filing of a lawsuit against a Federal Way gunshop owner. Lawsuit filed over allegations store sold high-capacity ammo magazines. Ferguson had previously requested elected officials introduce legislation banning the sale of ammo magazines that hold more than ten rounds....
KUOW
Did you know?: Why you shouldn't mess with Bigfoot in Washington state
Think twice if you're aiming to go hunt for, or just pester, Sasquatch around Washington. Some areas have laws against that. Up in Whatcom County, the Council passed a resolution in 1992 that established the county as a Sasquatch protection and refuge area. Of course, resolutions are kind of like "happy thoughts" that councils like to pass. If the existence of Bigfoot is ever proved, then the county council might have to pass a more concrete ordinance.
The Poorest County in Washington State Has One Big Thing Going for It
Can You Name The Poorest County In Washington State?. When most people think of Washington State, they picture flourishing cities like Seattle and Tacoma. But there is another side to this beautiful state – a side that consists of rural counties with lower populations. One county in Washington State...
Highway Robbery: License Tabs Cost Way Too Much in Oregon. Why?
Recently, I posted an article filled with ranting and raving about how much I pay for vehicle license tabs in Washington State. While I'm still peeved, piqued, and miffed about it - my friend in Portland, Oregon had a sharp rebuke of my whining and backed it up with some hard cold facts that make my license tab woes seem like a drop in the bucket. Oregon - you're paying too much!
Chronicle
Washington Tribe Says State Failed to Uphold Sales-Tax Exemption
The Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe alleged the state Department of Revenue has unlawfully collected state sales tax on the tribe's online purchases, and the state's tax exemption laws are unfair and discriminatory toward the tribe, in a complaint filed in federal court in Seattle this week. When the Sauk-Suiattle tribe's medical...
KOMO News
Lowland snow possible in some areas of western Washington Friday
WASHINGTON — Winter weather is in full swing in western Washington with more cold air moving in overnight into Friday morning. The chance for some minor lowland snowfall is possible for areas of the foothills, especially those areas above 400 feet. The foothills stand the best chance of picking...
koze.com
Washington State Targets Methane Gas From Landfills to Help Slow Climate Change
OLYMPIA, WA – Washington State continues to focus on decreasing greenhouse gas emissions to slow climate change. The Department of Ecology today announced it is working on a rule requiring some municipal solid waste landfills to reduce the amount of methane they emit into the atmosphere. “Methane from landfills...
4 Great Burger Places in Washington
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you favorite comfort food is a good burgers and some fries and you also happen to live in Washington, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that are highly praised for their food and service.
KOMO News
Washington AG files lawsuit against gun store illegally selling high-capacity ammo mags
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Attorney General Bob Ferguson of Washington announced on Wednesday a consumer protection lawsuit against Federal Way Discount Guns and its owner, Mohammed Reza Baghai, for illegally selling high-capacity magazines despite the ban on such products in the state. Ferguson is also seeking an injunction that would...
FOX 28 Spokane
More snow on the way!
Our next round of snow is set to arrive on Thursday, with light to moderate amounts expected for far eastern Washington and the Idaho panhandle, including HWYS 195 and 95. Early indications are showing with Thursday’s storm we could see 1-3″ of snow possible for Spokane, CDA could pick up 2-4″. Early forecasts are showing some heavier amounts up across Northeast Washington and North Idaho, where 3-6″ could fall for areas from Omak to Colville and Sandpoint.
