Reba McEntire’s Career Will Be Chronicled on ABC ‘Superstar’ Series
Reba McEntire and her highly successful career in country music, television and more will be showcased on a new edition of ABC News' Superstar series on Thursday, Dec. 8. The one-hour special is set to document McEntire's journey from her start in her home state of Oklahoma through her record-breaking career of 45 years, with all the "experiences, triumphs and losses" in between. Fans can expect never-before-seen childhood photos and behind-the-scenes footage during the special.
‘The Voice': Morgan Myles Closes Out Semi-Finals With Powerful Dedication to Her Late Cousin [Watch]
Season 22 of The Voice is just one week away from crowning its next champion, which means those hoping to claim the title had to turn things up a notch for the latest episode of the reality TV sing-off series. And during Monday (Dec. 5) night’s Live Semi-Finals edition, fan-favorite...
Charlie Daniels’ Stunning Custom-Built Tour Bus Sells for $200,000 — See Inside! [Pictures]
A lavish tour bus that belonged to the late Charlie Daniels has sold for $200,000, and pictures show a luxury coach that served as a second home on wheels for the Country Music Hall of Famer. According to its online listing, Daniels' former Prevost Liberty bus was built in 1994,...
Scotty McCreery and Wife Gabi Celebrate One Month With Son Avery [Pictures]
Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi have a one-month old on their hands!. Gabi shared a carousel of photos on social media celebrating the milestone for their son, Avery. Actually, he's a month-and-a-half old after arriving on Oct. 24, but as any parent knows, life can be a little chaotic with a newborn. The new mom noted that her son is closer to six weeks old in the caption.
Carrie Underwood Takes Home County Artist Trophy at People’s Choice Awards
TCarrie Underwood's People's Choice Awards wins are officially in double digits. She just took home her 10th PCA after winning this year's award for the Country Artist. The "Crazy Angels" singer was on hand at the Tuesday night, Dec. 6, ceremony to collect her trophy. She walked the red carpet in black pantsuit bedazzled in gold designs. The Western look was something new for the country singer, who typically opts for breathtaking sparkly gowns and dresses.
Jackson Dean’s Debut Single ‘Don’t Come Lookin’ Is a No. 1 Hit
Jackson Dean's debut single "Don't Come Lookin'" is a No. 1 hit, officially. After hovering in the top 10 for weeks, the track made the push to the top of the Mediabase 24/7 chart, giving Dean his first No. 1 for the week of Nov. 21-28. “It’s hard to wrap...
Lainey Wilson Surprises Fans With New Song in Latest Episode of ‘Yellowstone’ [Listen]
Lainey Wilson managed to pull a fast one on her fans in the most recent episode of Yellowstone, as she debuted another new song. However, this time around she wasn't on camera singing. During Episode 4 on Sunday (Nov. 27), a previously unheard song titled "New Friends" plays during a...
Brantley Gilbert Is Worried About His Kids Googling Him — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Luke Bryan to Bride Caroline After 16 Years: ‘Loved You Since the Second I Saw You’
Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, and Bryan's sweet message for his bride on the special day will warm your heart this holiday season. "Happy 16th anniversary love. It is so amazing sharing this life with you," the country star...
Mariah Carey Has No Problem Sharing Her ‘Queen of Christmas’ Crown With Dolly Parton
Due to the success of her viral classic Christmas song, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" — in addition to various holiday specials and Christmas-themed products — Mariah Carey made her case this year to officially become the "Queen of Christmas." Carey's company, Lotion LLC, submitted a...
LoCash Working on a Sports-Themed Reality TV Show
LoCash have new music and a new sports-themed reality television show in their sights for 2023. The country duo tell Taste of Country that they're producing the series. Preston Brust and Chris Lucas visited with ToC before the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville. "It’s really about giving some guys their...
‘The Voice': Brayden Lape Serenades With Brett Young Ballad During Top 8 Live Performances [Watch]
The semi-finals on The Voice are here, which means eight solo artists will be whittled down to five on Tuesday night (Dec. 6) as part of the reality TV singing competition's weekly results show. On Monday evening (Dec. 5), the current contestants in the running for the crown took the stage with another round of solo performances, which saw them singing their hearts out in hopes to win over America’s votes.
Blake Shelton Is Focused on His Family With Gwen Stefani: ‘This Isn’t About Me Anymore’
Blake Shelton's life is about to undergo some changes. The singer-turned-coach on The Voice revealed earlier this year that next season (23) will be his last on the show. As the only coach who has been there since the advent of the show in 2011, Shelton says making the decision to leave was bittersweet, but also a no-brainer for a man who married a woman with three children.
Morgan Wallen Drops Long-Awaited ‘Tennessee Fan’ in New Three-Song Sampler [Listen]
To whet fans' appetites for what's to come in 2023, Morgan Wallen has dropped a three-song "sampler pack" of new music. But not everything in the mini-project is completely new: In fact, one song, "Tennessee Fan," is a live favorite, and listeners have long been requesting a studio version. With...
Brantley Gilbert on Jelly Roll and a Wave of New Country Outlaws [Exclusive Interview]
Brantley Gilbert has two words for anyone who wants to tell him that, in 2022, there's not room for rock or rap in country music. They're not the two words you might be thinking of. A decade ago, when the "Heaven by Then" singer was just beginning his mainstream country...
Report: Zac Brown Engaged to Model and ‘Biker Chick’ Kelly Yazdi
Zac Brown Band singer Zac Brown is set to marry. He reportedly proposed to model, stuntwoman and event producer Kelly Yazdi earlier this year, with a wedding date TBD. People shared the news, reporting that the engagement was confirmed by multiple sources. The intimate proposal came in Hawaii, and for the most part Yazdi has remained away from public eye. However, a video of the ZBB bandmates singing "Happy Birthday" to Brown offers a glimpse of her joining in, snuggling into his neck and extending a slender hand weighted down by what looks like an engagement ring.
Carly Pearce Says New Album Will Chronicle Her ‘New Season’
Carly Pearce has officially begun the writing and recording process of her follow-up to her critically acclaimed album, 29: Written in Stone. With current single "What He Didn’t Do" bookending the heartbreaking and post-divorce chapter of her life, Pearce says she is ready and looking forward to turning the page to her "new season" on her upcoming fourth studio album.
Kane Brown Joins the Lineup for the Pre-Super Bowl Music Festival
Kane Brown is joining an all-genre lineup for the 2023 Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest early next year. The country star will perform on Saturday, Feb. 11 — the last day in the three-day event — on a bill topped by pop rock act Imagine Dragons. Taking...
