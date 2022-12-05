ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reba McEntire’s Career Will Be Chronicled on ABC ‘Superstar’ Series

Reba McEntire and her highly successful career in country music, television and more will be showcased on a new edition of ABC News' Superstar series on Thursday, Dec. 8. The one-hour special is set to document McEntire's journey from her start in her home state of Oklahoma through her record-breaking career of 45 years, with all the "experiences, triumphs and losses" in between. Fans can expect never-before-seen childhood photos and behind-the-scenes footage during the special.
Scotty McCreery and Wife Gabi Celebrate One Month With Son Avery [Pictures]

Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi have a one-month old on their hands!. Gabi shared a carousel of photos on social media celebrating the milestone for their son, Avery. Actually, he's a month-and-a-half old after arriving on Oct. 24, but as any parent knows, life can be a little chaotic with a newborn. The new mom noted that her son is closer to six weeks old in the caption.
Carrie Underwood Takes Home County Artist Trophy at People’s Choice Awards

TCarrie Underwood's People's Choice Awards wins are officially in double digits. She just took home her 10th PCA after winning this year's award for the Country Artist. The "Crazy Angels" singer was on hand at the Tuesday night, Dec. 6, ceremony to collect her trophy. She walked the red carpet in black pantsuit bedazzled in gold designs. The Western look was something new for the country singer, who typically opts for breathtaking sparkly gowns and dresses.
LoCash Working on a Sports-Themed Reality TV Show

LoCash have new music and a new sports-themed reality television show in their sights for 2023. The country duo tell Taste of Country that they're producing the series. Preston Brust and Chris Lucas visited with ToC before the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville. "It’s really about giving some guys their...
‘The Voice': Brayden Lape Serenades With Brett Young Ballad During Top 8 Live Performances [Watch]

The semi-finals on The Voice are here, which means eight solo artists will be whittled down to five on Tuesday night (Dec. 6) as part of the reality TV singing competition's weekly results show. On Monday evening (Dec. 5), the current contestants in the running for the crown took the stage with another round of solo performances, which saw them singing their hearts out in hopes to win over America’s votes.
Blake Shelton Is Focused on His Family With Gwen Stefani: ‘This Isn’t About Me Anymore’

Blake Shelton's life is about to undergo some changes. The singer-turned-coach on The Voice revealed earlier this year that next season (23) will be his last on the show. As the only coach who has been there since the advent of the show in 2011, Shelton says making the decision to leave was bittersweet, but also a no-brainer for a man who married a woman with three children.
Report: Zac Brown Engaged to Model and ‘Biker Chick’ Kelly Yazdi

Zac Brown Band singer Zac Brown is set to marry. He reportedly proposed to model, stuntwoman and event producer Kelly Yazdi earlier this year, with a wedding date TBD. People shared the news, reporting that the engagement was confirmed by multiple sources. The intimate proposal came in Hawaii, and for the most part Yazdi has remained away from public eye. However, a video of the ZBB bandmates singing "Happy Birthday" to Brown offers a glimpse of her joining in, snuggling into his neck and extending a slender hand weighted down by what looks like an engagement ring.
Carly Pearce Says New Album Will Chronicle Her ‘New Season’

Carly Pearce has officially begun the writing and recording process of her follow-up to her critically acclaimed album, 29: Written in Stone. With current single "What He Didn’t Do" bookending the heartbreaking and post-divorce chapter of her life, Pearce says she is ready and looking forward to turning the page to her "new season" on her upcoming fourth studio album.
