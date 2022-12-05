Read full article on original website
Pa. physician convicted for unlawfully distributing controlled substances resulting in death
SCRANTON, Pa. — A Pike County doctor was found guilty on Dec. 5 for unlawfully distributing controlled substances resulting in death. Following a three-week trial, Dr. Martin Evers, 64, was found guilty on 71 counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances. The counts involved the unlawful distribution of oxycodone, fentanyl, methadone and diazepam.
Father accused of stabbing son at Scranton home
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened late Wednesday night. According to the Scranton Police Department, the incident happened around 10:00 p.m. at a home in the 1700 block of McDonough Avenue. Police tell Eyewitness News a man stabbed his son after the son assaulted his mother inside […]
Doctor found guilty of unlawful drug distribution resulting in death
MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced that Dr. Martin Evers was found guilty Monday for unlawfully distributing drugs that resulted in a death. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karama, Evers, 64, of Pike County, was found guilty on 71counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances, after a three-week trial. Evers was an employee […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire that killed animals at wildlife rehab center ruled accidental
WAYNE TWP., Pa. - State police say the fire that tore through a mobile home at a wildlife rehabilitation center was accidental. Police did not say what sparked the blaze at the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Wayne Township, Schuylkill County on Monday morning, but the founder of the facility had said the cause was likely electrical in nature.
‘Rae of Sunshine’ memorial held in support of family
WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County school community came together to honor a young girl who passed away last weekend. 10-year-old Raeann Merlino of West Pittston passed away on Sunday after her family says she battled a combination of RSV and the flu. People from across the Wyoming Valley came all wearing […]
Crop One to open vertical indoor farming facility; bring new jobs to NEPA
HAZLE TWP. — Gov. Tom Wolf Thursday, in conjunction with CAN DO, announced that Crop One, an industry-leader in technology-driven indoor vertical farming, is opening a vertical farm in the Humboldt Industrial Park in Hazle Township, bringing 40 new full-time managerial and farm production jobs to the region. Gov....
Arbitration award made in WB dog mauling case
WILKES-BARRE — An arbitration panel in Luzerne County Court awarded a Dauphin County woman the amount she sought to cover emergency veterinary care for her dog mauled more than three years ago in an attack by two German shepherds owned by Beth Gilbert McBride, the county’s acting Election Director and chairwoman of Wilkes-Barre City Council.
uncoveringpa.com
Festival of Lights near Tunkhannock: One of PA’s Best Drive-Through Light Displays
I’ve visited a lot of Christmas light shows in PA (over 20) over my years of travel, and, without a doubt, the Festival of Lights near Tunkhannock is easily among the best. The Festival of Lights is held on the back nine at the Stone Hedge Golf Course in Wyoming County, PA, about a 15-minute drive from Tunkhannock. It’s also only about 30 minutes from Scranton and 45 minutes from Wilkes-Barre, making it an easy light show to visit if you are in one of those areas.
East Stroudsburg Salvation Army packs holiday food boxes
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — One by one, nonperishable food was placed into boxes and passed down in an assembly line at the East Stroudsburg Salvation Army. The boxes are going to those in need as part of the nonprofit's holiday food distribution. Maj. John Wheeler says the need is...
Scientists, officials trying to figure out what shook New Jersey on Monday
Tremors across the New Jersey and Pennsylvania area have been reported in the last 36 hours from North Jersey, South Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania. The first tremors were reported at around 12:44 pm in the Vineland area of South Jersey. Later that night, more tremors were reported in the Essex County area. Early Tuesday morning, at around 10:20 tremors were reported near East Stroudsburg, PA. At this point, the tremors have been unconfirmed and its not certain whether or not the incidents are related to seismic activity or earthquakes. In those areas, witnesses reported windows vibrating and building shaking slightly. The post Scientists, officials trying to figure out what shook New Jersey on Monday appeared first on Shore News Network.
Lehigh Valley owner facing animal cruelty charges over herd of neglected horses
Three months ago, authorities say they found a herd of ill and underweight horses and a mule in such bad condition that they seized 10 animals from a Lehigh Valley owner and had to euthanize at least one horse. Heidi von Liebenstein, of the 100 block of Crest Avenue in...
wwnytv.com
Police: 2 firefighters die in house fire; body found outside
TAMAQUA, Pa. (AP) — Two firefighters died responding to a house fire Wednesday in rural eastern Pennsylvania where a man’s body was found outside, state police said. The New Tripoli Fire Company members who lost their lives were identified as Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, and Marvin Gruber, 59, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper David Beohm said.
2 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
FOX43.com
Remembering fallen firefighters after deadly fire
TAMAQUA, Pa. — An American flag flew high over Route 309 in Tamaqua as the bodies of two volunteer firefighters were escorted back home to Lehigh County. New Tripoli Assistant Fire Chief, 36-year-old Zachary Paris, and 59-year-old Marvin Gruber died during a fire they were fighting Wednesday afternoon in west Penn Township near Tamaqua.
State flags ordered to be flown at half-staff for firefighters
HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Commonwealth will have flags flown at half-staff to honor several firefighters who died in the line of duty. Governor Wolf has ordered all commonwealth flags state-wide to be flown at half-staff to honor two firefighters who died fighting a fire in Schuylkill County fire along with another who died […]
FOX43.com
Police search for leads in 2017 death of 31-year-old Pa. woman
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police continue their investigation into the death of a Northampton County woman. Jamie Lee Metzger, 31, was reported missing to the Allentown City Police Department by her mother on Sept. 11 of 2014. Her mother advised police that she had not seen or heard from her daughter since April 4, 2014.
Luzerne County man charged with COVID relief fraud
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A federal jury has accused a Luzerne County man of fraudulently claiming over $100,000 in COVID relief funds. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said the indictment alleges Reynard Lewis, 29-year-old from Nanticoke, and his co-conspirators used stolen identities to open bank accounts and apply for lines of credit. Investigators say […]
Names released of Lehigh Valley firefighters killed battling house blaze
Authorities have identified two Lehigh Valley firefighters killed Wednesday while they helped battle a three-alarm house blaze in Schuylkill County. Marvin Gruber, 59, and Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, both members of the New Tripoli Fire Company Station 17 in Lehigh County, died in the blaze in West Penn Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.
What were the most searched Google terms in Scranton in 2022?
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Are you most likely to search for a circus or cheap gas near you? Apparently, within the Scranton area, there is one clear winner. Google Trends shared the top trending “near me” searches in Scranton for the 2022 year. In third place for the most searches in the Scranton area was “plasma […]
WOLF
State Fire Commissioner McGarvey issues statement regarding line-of-duty deaths
PA (WOLF) — Acting State Fire Commissioner Charles McGarvey issued the following statement today on the recent increase in firefighter line-of-duty deaths:. "Yesterday afternoon, our office learned of the recent house fire in West Penn Township near Tamaqua, Schuylkill County during which three individuals unfortunately lost their lives. Two of the individuals were firefighters that were actively fighting the fire when they became trapped. While eventually rescued, they later succumbed to their injuries.
