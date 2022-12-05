ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittston, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 43

Pa. physician convicted for unlawfully distributing controlled substances resulting in death

SCRANTON, Pa. — A Pike County doctor was found guilty on Dec. 5 for unlawfully distributing controlled substances resulting in death. Following a three-week trial, Dr. Martin Evers, 64, was found guilty on 71 counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances. The counts involved the unlawful distribution of oxycodone, fentanyl, methadone and diazepam.
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Father accused of stabbing son at Scranton home

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened late Wednesday night. According to the Scranton Police Department, the incident happened around 10:00 p.m. at a home in the 1700 block of McDonough Avenue. Police tell Eyewitness News a man stabbed his son after the son assaulted his mother inside […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Doctor found guilty of unlawful drug distribution resulting in death

MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced that Dr. Martin Evers was found guilty Monday for unlawfully distributing drugs that resulted in a death. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karama, Evers, 64, of Pike County, was found guilty on 71counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances, after a three-week trial. Evers was an employee […]
MILFORD, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire that killed animals at wildlife rehab center ruled accidental

WAYNE TWP., Pa. - State police say the fire that tore through a mobile home at a wildlife rehabilitation center was accidental. Police did not say what sparked the blaze at the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Wayne Township, Schuylkill County on Monday morning, but the founder of the facility had said the cause was likely electrical in nature.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

‘Rae of Sunshine’ memorial held in support of family

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County school community came together to honor a young girl who passed away last weekend. 10-year-old Raeann Merlino of West Pittston passed away on Sunday after her family says she battled a combination of RSV and the flu. People from across the Wyoming Valley came all wearing […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Arbitration award made in WB dog mauling case

WILKES-BARRE — An arbitration panel in Luzerne County Court awarded a Dauphin County woman the amount she sought to cover emergency veterinary care for her dog mauled more than three years ago in an attack by two German shepherds owned by Beth Gilbert McBride, the county’s acting Election Director and chairwoman of Wilkes-Barre City Council.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Festival of Lights near Tunkhannock: One of PA’s Best Drive-Through Light Displays

I’ve visited a lot of Christmas light shows in PA (over 20) over my years of travel, and, without a doubt, the Festival of Lights near Tunkhannock is easily among the best. The Festival of Lights is held on the back nine at the Stone Hedge Golf Course in Wyoming County, PA, about a 15-minute drive from Tunkhannock. It’s also only about 30 minutes from Scranton and 45 minutes from Wilkes-Barre, making it an easy light show to visit if you are in one of those areas.
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
Shore News Network

Scientists, officials trying to figure out what shook New Jersey on Monday

Tremors across the New Jersey and Pennsylvania area have been reported in the last 36 hours from North Jersey, South Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania. The first tremors were reported at around 12:44 pm in the Vineland area of South Jersey. Later that night, more tremors were reported in the Essex County area. Early Tuesday morning, at around 10:20 tremors were reported near East Stroudsburg, PA. At this point, the tremors have been unconfirmed and its not certain whether or not the incidents are related to seismic activity or earthquakes. In those areas, witnesses reported windows vibrating and building shaking slightly. The post Scientists, officials trying to figure out what shook New Jersey on Monday appeared first on Shore News Network.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wwnytv.com

Police: 2 firefighters die in house fire; body found outside

TAMAQUA, Pa. (AP) — Two firefighters died responding to a house fire Wednesday in rural eastern Pennsylvania where a man’s body was found outside, state police said. The New Tripoli Fire Company members who lost their lives were identified as Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, and Marvin Gruber, 59, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper David Beohm said.
NEW TRIPOLI, PA
WBRE

2 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX43.com

Remembering fallen firefighters after deadly fire

TAMAQUA, Pa. — An American flag flew high over Route 309 in Tamaqua as the bodies of two volunteer firefighters were escorted back home to Lehigh County. New Tripoli Assistant Fire Chief, 36-year-old Zachary Paris, and 59-year-old Marvin Gruber died during a fire they were fighting Wednesday afternoon in west Penn Township near Tamaqua.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

State flags ordered to be flown at half-staff for firefighters

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Commonwealth will have flags flown at half-staff to honor several firefighters who died in the line of duty. Governor Wolf has ordered all commonwealth flags state-wide to be flown at half-staff to honor two firefighters who died fighting a fire in Schuylkill County fire along with another who died […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
FOX43.com

Police search for leads in 2017 death of 31-year-old Pa. woman

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police continue their investigation into the death of a Northampton County woman. Jamie Lee Metzger, 31, was reported missing to the Allentown City Police Department by her mother on Sept. 11 of 2014. Her mother advised police that she had not seen or heard from her daughter since April 4, 2014.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County man charged with COVID relief fraud

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A federal jury has accused a Luzerne County man of fraudulently claiming over $100,000 in COVID relief funds. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said the indictment alleges Reynard Lewis, 29-year-old from Nanticoke, and his co-conspirators used stolen identities to open bank accounts and apply for lines of credit. Investigators say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

What were the most searched Google terms in Scranton in 2022?

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Are you most likely to search for a circus or cheap gas near you? Apparently, within the Scranton area, there is one clear winner. Google Trends shared the top trending “near me” searches in Scranton for the 2022 year. In third place for the most searches in the Scranton area was “plasma […]
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

State Fire Commissioner McGarvey issues statement regarding line-of-duty deaths

PA (WOLF) — Acting State Fire Commissioner Charles McGarvey issued the following statement today on the recent increase in firefighter line-of-duty deaths:. "Yesterday afternoon, our office learned of the recent house fire in West Penn Township near Tamaqua, Schuylkill County during which three individuals unfortunately lost their lives. Two of the individuals were firefighters that were actively fighting the fire when they became trapped. While eventually rescued, they later succumbed to their injuries.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy