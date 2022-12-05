Read full article on original website
edglentoday.com
Nautical Bowls Opens Doors Saturday In Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE - Nautical Bowls will have its grand opening Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at its new Edwardsville location at 2323 Plum Street. Doors open at 11 a.m. Saturday. Nautical Bowls co-owner Joel Nimmo encouraged people to come early and have photos taken with Santa and listen to Christmas carols. "Also,...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/14 – Marla (King) Chapman
Marla (King) Chapman, 67, of Salem, Illinois passed away December 7, 2022, at Linda E. White Hospice House, Evansville, Indiana. Born January 21, 1955, in Mt. Carmel, Illinois, she was the daughter of Jack and Florence (Shaffer) King. Visiting hours will be from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm Wednesday at...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/10 – Joyce K. Sample
Joyce K. Sample, 74, of Centralia, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia with her family at her side. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Sutherland-Garnier Funeral Home in Centralia. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sutherlandfuneralhome.com and the Sutherland-Garnier Funeral Home Facebook Page.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/10 – Orphia K. Outhouse
Orphia K. Outhouse passed into her eternal life on Dec 5, 2022, with family by her side. Granny began her over century-long journey on July 31, 1920. Her parents, E.C. and Edna (Greene) Goodwin, were humble farmers raising five children during the depression in Omega, IL. Orphia married the one...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/14 – Leander Wooten
Leander Wooten, age 79 of Centralia, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. Leander was born on November 11, 1943, in Centreville, IL the son of Lee Wooten and Ethel (McCoy) Wooten. He is survived by three first cousins, Bernadette May...
Alestle
Edwardsville's Winter Market kicks off holiday shopping season
The Edwardsville Winter Market celebrated its 10th year with baked goods, crafts, unique gifts and a festive atmosphere. Dawn Viersvorn from Edwardsville said the winter market stands out to her more than other holiday markets because they sell a variety of items instead of only one kind. “This is very...
edglentoday.com
Extraordinary Nurse Recognized At Anderson Hospital
MARYVILLE - Ashley Brannan, RN of Anderson Hospital was recently honored with The DAISY Award® For Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day. Ashley, a specialty care nurse in both the Intensive Care and Intermediate Care...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, November 7th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a homeless Salem man for a child sex offender registration violation after he was found in a public park. Police report Russell Wimberly was located near the boat dock on the Salem Reservoir. Police say Wimberly was free on bond on another sex offender registration violation at the time of his arrest.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/10 – Rosemary Q. Myers
Rosemary Q. Myers, age 93, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 2:42 P.M. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia, Illinois. Funeral arrangements for Mrs. Rosemary Q. Myers are in the care of Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home at 134 South Elm Street in Centralia, Illinois, where friends may call (618) 532-7321 for further information. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, or share memories with Mrs. Myers’ family at www.moranfuneralhome.net.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/10 – C. Alline Lewis
C. Alline Lewis, 95, of Bible Grove passed away peacefully at 3:06 am, Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Stone Bridge Memory Care in Olney with her loving family by her side. Alline was born on July 2, 1927, in Hord, Illinois the daughter of Alex and Hallie (Ooton) Ring. Alline married William J. Lewis, Jr. on September 13, 1946, in Douglas County, Illinois and they shared 38 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on May 24, 1985. Alline was strong-willed, loving, and a faithful Christian. She proudly served as a Clay County court bailiff and was the Bible Grove Town clerk for nearly 40 years. She was an active member of the Louisville First Baptist Church. Many who knew her came to own one of her quilts. She spent hours quilting, quietly tucked away in her house on the hill in Bible Grove. For over 65 years, her friends and family could pop in and join her for a cold Pepsi, bottomless candy, stories on TV, opry gossip, a Cardinal baseball game, or a good home-cooked meal.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/12 – Eva Mae Gray
With sadness and love, the family of Eva Mae Gray announces her passing on December 6, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Woodlawn, Illinois. Eva was born January 10, 1924, to the late Harvey and Ella (Freeland) Austin. She loved school and graduated from Wayne City High School. On October 12, 1946, she married Kenneth West Gray. They were married 65 years and had one daughter together, Donna Lynn Leyva.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/12 – Randall Gene Knolhoff
Randall Gene Knolhoff, age 72, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 10:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Odin Healthcare Center in Odin, Illinois. Funeral arrangements for Mr. Randall Gene Knolhoff are in the care of Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home at 134 South Elm Street in Centralia, Illinois, where friends may call (618) 532-7321 for further information. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, or share memories with Mr. Knolhoff’s family at www.moranfuneralhome.net.
southernillinoisnow.com
2020 12/13 – Esther May Shaffer
Esther May Shaffer passed away on December 6, 2022, she was born on April 20, 1924, to Alfred Fredrick and Doris Wells Buchhorn in Omega township, of Marion Co. Il. She was the fifth of six children. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Dorothy Jones Graham,...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/08 – Alfred L. Endicott, Jr.
Alfred L. Endicott Jr., 73, of Iuka passed away surrounded by his family and friends Monday, December 5, 2022, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton. He was born on January 5, 1948, the son of Alfred Lee Sr. and Helen (Miller) Endicott. Preceded in death by his...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/11 – Edward G. Hendrix
Edward G. Hendrix, age 88 of Salem, passed away at St. Louis University Hospital on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Edward was born on April 3, 1934, in Mattoon, Kentucky the son of Thomas G. and Alma Gusta (Farley) Hendrix. He married Peggy Jo Lynn on May 13, 1967, in Morganfield, Kentucky and she preceded him in death on May 9, 2017.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, December 8th, 2022
A 32-year-old Louisiana woman has been arrested for burglary and disorderly conduct. No other details are yet available about the arrest of Samantha Holston. The US Marshals Service with assistance from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department arrested two people on outstanding warrants at a home in Walnut Hill on Wednesday. 32-year-old Jamie Clark of the Smith Street address is being held in lieu of $15,000 bond on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant.. 32-year-old Jamie Cooley of Nashville, Illinois was arrested on outstanding Clinton and Washington County warrants.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/09 – Frank Allen
Frank Allen, 49, of Odin, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, in Salem Township Hospital. Frank was born January 16, 1973, in Carbondale, the son of Robert Allen and Norma (Dailey) Marcum. Frank is survived by both his parents: Robert Allen of Wyoming and Norma Marcum of Odin; one daughter:...
St. Louis Hills residents take neighborhood security into their own hands
Car thefts and break-ins continue to plague the entire region. But the St. Louis Hills Neighborhood Association is taking things into its own hands, along with one resident who is a software programmer.
advantagenews.com
One dead in Tuesday night crash near Hartford
A former Roxana High standout wrestler is dead following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night on Illinois Route 3 near Hartford. According to information from the Illinois State Police, the crash happened just before 10pm at the New Poag Road intersection. A vehicle driven by 22-year-old Alexander C. Maguire of Wood...
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville School District 7 Survey Seeks Community Input
Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7 is inviting all community members to complete a brief survey. One of the key priorities of District 7 is ongoing community engagement. It is important to find ways to share ideas and listen to our community’s hopes, priorities, and goals for our schools.
