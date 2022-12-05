Read full article on original website
The United States Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) administered disability benefits in a racially discriminatory manner for decades, disproportionately rejecting Black veteran disability claims at a much higher rate than White veterans, according to a federal lawsuit filed by the Yale Law School's Veterans Legal Services Clinic.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is processing claims at the fastest rate in its history, hoping to avoid a significant backlog as hundreds of thousands of veterans apply for health care and benefits under the landmark toxic exposure law Congress passed earlier this year. The day after President Joe Biden signed the […] The post Thousands of veterans deluge VA with claims for toxic exposure benefits, health care appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Veterans often report using cannabis to treat symptoms of chronic pain and mood disorders, like post-traumatic stress. In addition, there have been various studies to show the benefits that cannabis provides, most notably as an alternative to opioids. A study showed that Veterans using cannabis showed desirable health outcomes of cannabis use for pain, sleep quality, health conditions, and quality of life.
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Based on predictive models of surrounding counties, several counties in West Virginia are at high risk for an increase in overdose activity over the next 36 hours, according to the West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources. The following West Virginia counties are considered...
A husband and wife who were arrested in West Virginia after selling military secrets related to nuclear warships to an undercover FBI agent will each face more than 19 years in prison.
Two men, currently in Maryland, have been accused of murdering a school teacher in Westmoreland, VA, and are awaiting extradition proceedings. On Monday, November 28, after midnight, the Westmoreland Sheriff’s Office was notified of a fire at a residence in the Cabin Point subdivision, a statement from the department says.
A restaurant in Richmond, Va., is the center of yet another political firestorm after canceling an event last week for a conservative organization opposed to same-sex marriage. Metzger’s Bar and Butchery on Nov 30 canceled a private event reserved by The Family Foundation, a faith-based nonprofit that has aggressively lobbied...
Victoria Cobb, president of the Family Foundation of Virginia, shared details about her organization's denied reservation on "The Faulkner Focus" Wednesday.
People who take medical opioid drugs without a doctor's prescription are 37% more likely than non-users to plan suicide—and the risk is even greater for those with disabilities, who have 73% higher odds of attempting to take their own life. The findings are from a study of over 38,000...
Dr Kathleen Cooney describes the end-of-life care process for those who may be interested in this field. This content is sponsored by Zomedica. At the Fetch dvm360® conference in San Diego, California, Kathleen Cooney, DVM, MS, CHPV, CCFP, founder and director of education at Companion Animal Euthanasia Training Academy and chief medical officer of Caring Pathways Inc from Loveland, Colorado, described the animal hospice care fundamentals for veterinarian or technician attendees interested in pursuing this career path.1.
The American Journal of Managed Care, December 2022, Volume 28, Issue 12. Health plans can gain efficiencies and improve quality by connecting to health information networks and incentivizing hospital and provider participation as part of pay-for-performance programs. Am J Manag Care. 2022;28(12):In Press. _____. Takeaway Points. Health plans, hospitals, and...
Startup health plan Enthea has raised $2 million in seed funding and is preparing to launch the nation's first employee benefit for psychedelic-assisted therapy in dozens of markets next year. The funding round was led by Tabula Rasa Ventures and will support the launch of services in 40 markets by...
TUESDAY, Dec. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Pharmacists can now prescribe hormonal contraceptives in 20 U.S. states, plus Washington, D.C., giving women easier access to birth control, a new report says. Another 10 states have legislation in the works, according to research presented Monday at a meeting of the American...
Colorado submitted a proposal to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday, seeking to import prescription drugs from Canada to save Coloradans money on medications. Importing lower-priced prescription drugs from Canada would reduce drug costs for Coloradans by an average of 65%, according to an analysis by the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing. That could add up to between $53 million and $88 million in savings annually, depending on market adoption.
Benjamin Ukert, PhD, Guy David, PhD, Aaron Smith-McLallen, PhD. The American Journal of Managed Care, December 2022, Volume 28, Issue 12. Predictive analytics–driven disease management outperforms standard of care among patients with chronic heart failure. ABSTRACT. Objectives: To evaluate the effect of a predictive algorithm– driven disease management (DM)...
Health plan dissatisfaction was higher among Medicaid managed long-term services and supports (MLTSS) beneficiaries who did not follow through with an intention to change health plans. ABSTRACT. Objectives: This paper examines (1) the rate of plan switching among beneficiaries enrolled in a Medicaid managed long-term services and supports (MLTSS) program...
The novel coalition was announced at the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) Forum, which took place December 4-7 in Orlando, Florida. The Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) and American Medical Association (AMA) will spearhead a new National Coalition for Equity in Health Care, which aims to catalyze individuals and organizations committed to health equity and justice to build, change, and transform health care with shared solutions and collective actions.
Former Marine Conley Monk Jr. filed a lawsuit claiming Black veterans have been discriminated against by the VA for decades. The post Lawsuit Alleges VA Has Denied Black Veteran’s Disability Claims Disproportionately For Decades appeared first on NewsOne.
A session at the 2022 American Society of Health-System Pharmacists Midyear Clinical Meeting & Exhibition reviewed some trends in the 340B drug pricing programs and Medicaid. Overall state trends in the 340B drug pricing program and recent changes in Ohio and California Medicaid programs were highlighted in a Tuesday session at the 2022 American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) Midyear Clinical Meeting & Exhibition.
A restaurant in Richmond, Virginia, refused to host a private event for a conservative Christian organization over the group's position on same-sex marriage and abortion rights. The restaurant, Metzger Bar and Butchery, called itself an "inclusive" establishment that has rarely refused service to willing patrons, but said it denied service to the group in an effort to protect its staff, many of whom are women or members of the LGBTQ+ community. "Recently we refused service to a group that had booked an event with us after the owners of Metzger found out it was a group of donors to a political organization...
