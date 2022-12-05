ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Colorado Newsline

Thousands of veterans deluge VA with claims for toxic exposure benefits, health care

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is processing claims at the fastest rate in its history, hoping to avoid a significant backlog as hundreds of thousands of veterans apply for health care and benefits under the landmark toxic exposure law Congress passed earlier this year. The day after President Joe Biden signed the […] The post Thousands of veterans deluge VA with claims for toxic exposure benefits, health care appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
KANSAS STATE
Inna D

Free medical marijuana cards provided to Veterans

Veterans often report using cannabis to treat symptoms of chronic pain and mood disorders, like post-traumatic stress. In addition, there have been various studies to show the benefits that cannabis provides, most notably as an alternative to opioids. A study showed that Veterans using cannabis showed desirable health outcomes of cannabis use for pain, sleep quality, health conditions, and quality of life.
Lootpress

Several West Virginia Counties on Overdose Alert

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Based on predictive models of surrounding counties, several counties in West Virginia are at high risk for an increase in overdose activity over the next 36 hours, according to the West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources. The following West Virginia counties are considered...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
DVM 360

An inside look at veterinary hospice care

Dr Kathleen Cooney describes the end-of-life care process for those who may be interested in this field. This content is sponsored by Zomedica. At the Fetch dvm360® conference in San Diego, California, Kathleen Cooney, DVM, MS, CHPV, CCFP, founder and director of education at Companion Animal Euthanasia Training Academy and chief medical officer of Caring Pathways Inc from Loveland, Colorado, described the animal hospice care fundamentals for veterinarian or technician attendees interested in pursuing this career path.1.
COLORADO STATE
ajmc.com

Incentivizing Data Sharing Among Health Plans, Hospitals, and Providers to Improve Quality

The American Journal of Managed Care, December 2022, Volume 28, Issue 12. Health plans can gain efficiencies and improve quality by connecting to health information networks and incentivizing hospital and provider participation as part of pay-for-performance programs. Am J Manag Care. 2022;28(12):In Press. _____. Takeaway Points. Health plans, hospitals, and...
WISCONSIN STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado seeks FDA approval for cost-saving plan to import prescription drugs from Canada

Colorado submitted a proposal to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday, seeking to import prescription drugs from Canada to save Coloradans money on medications. Importing lower-priced prescription drugs from Canada would reduce drug costs for Coloradans by an average of 65%, according to an analysis by the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing. That could add up to between $53 million and $88 million in savings annually, depending on market adoption.
COLORADO STATE
ajmc.com

On the Impact of Predictive Analytics–Driven Disease Management Interventions

Benjamin Ukert, PhD, Guy David, PhD, Aaron Smith-McLallen, PhD. The American Journal of Managed Care, December 2022, Volume 28, Issue 12. Predictive analytics–driven disease management outperforms standard of care among patients with chronic heart failure. ABSTRACT. Objectives: To evaluate the effect of a predictive algorithm– driven disease management (DM)...
ajmc.com

Health Plan Switching and Satisfaction in a Medicaid MLTSS Program

Health plan dissatisfaction was higher among Medicaid managed long-term services and supports (MLTSS) beneficiaries who did not follow through with an intention to change health plans. ABSTRACT. Objectives: This paper examines (1) the rate of plan switching among beneficiaries enrolled in a Medicaid managed long-term services and supports (MLTSS) program...
VIRGINIA STATE
ajmc.com

IHI Announces National Coalition Aiming For Systemic Change in Health Equity

The novel coalition was announced at the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) Forum, which took place December 4-7 in Orlando, Florida. The Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) and American Medical Association (AMA) will spearhead a new National Coalition for Equity in Health Care, which aims to catalyze individuals and organizations committed to health equity and justice to build, change, and transform health care with shared solutions and collective actions.
ORLANDO, FL
ajmc.com

What’s New in the States in 340B and Medicaid

A session at the 2022 American Society of Health-System Pharmacists Midyear Clinical Meeting & Exhibition reviewed some trends in the 340B drug pricing programs and Medicaid. Overall state trends in the 340B drug pricing program and recent changes in Ohio and California Medicaid programs were highlighted in a Tuesday session at the 2022 American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) Midyear Clinical Meeting & Exhibition.
OHIO STATE
CBS Minnesota

Restaurant denies Christian group service for staff "safety"

A restaurant in Richmond, Virginia, refused to host a private event for a conservative Christian organization over the group's position on same-sex marriage and abortion rights. The restaurant, Metzger Bar and Butchery, called itself an "inclusive" establishment that has rarely refused service to willing patrons, but said it denied service to the group in an effort to protect its staff, many of whom are women or members of the LGBTQ+ community. "Recently we refused service to a group that had booked an event with us after the owners of Metzger found out it was a group of donors to a political organization...
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

