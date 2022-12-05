ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Talk Radio 960am

Carencro Woman Shares Scary Experience from Walmart, Warns Others to Be Safe While Holiday Shopping

A Carencro woman is warning others to remain vigilant while out shopping—especially during the holiday season. Maci Laviolette posted a message to her Facebook page saying that she usually reads about the situation that she was about to describe, never thinking it would actually happen to her—but that changed after a trip to Walmart on Monday (Dec. 5).
CARENCRO, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Acadiana’s Top 5 Locations For Buc-ee’s

If you are traveling from Louisiana to or through Texas, what is the one stop you know you are going to make?. Buc-ee's! It's just a given. It is the ultimate stop for food, snacks, drinks, or any kind of shopping really. Even if it's just a potty break, you know you want to stop at a Buc-ee's. They may or may not have the cleanest bathrooms out of all gas stations (if that's what you can even call Buc-ee's).
LOUISIANA STATE
Talk Radio 960am

Louisiana Ticket Claims $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball

In recent weeks Powerball players in cities like Lake Charles and Baton Rouge have been fortunate enough to add to their Christmas holiday budgets by claiming big wins in that multi-state lottery game. But after series of big wins in the first two weeks of November, it appeared that Louisiana's Powerball luck had dried up just a bit. That was until the Saturday December 3rd drawing.
LOUISIANA STATE
Talk Radio 960am

3 Southern Human Jukebox Band Students Killed in Tragic Accident Off I-49 Shoulder in Louisiana

Friends and loved ones are mourning the sudden loss of three Southern University students who were killed in an accident off I-49 in Louisiana. A release from Louisiana State Police on Wednesday confirmed that Texas residents Tyran Williams, 19, Dylan Young, 21, and Broderick Moore, 19, were victims in a fatal crash that happened just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 6).
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Intruder Breaks Into New Iberia Home With Gun, Ends Up Dead

A male accused of breaking into a home in New Iberia late Tuesday night is now dead. According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies received the call around 10:30 PM that someone had broken into a home in the 9000 block of Old Jeanerette Road in New Iberia. Investigators say the alleged intruder went inside the home with two other men and fired his gun at the homeowners. That's when the homeowner shot the intruder, fatally wounding him before deputies arrived on scene.
NEW IBERIA, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Lafayette Crash with Injuries Shuts Down I-10 Westbound

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Lafayette police have been on the scene of a vehicular crash with injuries since it brought I-10 to a standstill just before 4 p.m. Thursday. According to the Lafayette Police Department, the crash occurred when a vehicle traveling westbound along I-10 struck an unoccupied, stalled vehicle. One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

3 Adults, 1 Juvenile Indicted in Drive-by Shooting of Teenager in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - The four people charged in the killing of a 15-year-old boy have been indicted on Second Degree Murder charges for the November 2nd shooting. The incident happened on North Main Street in Opelousas, according to the St. Landry Parish District Attorney's press release. 22-year-old Desment Green, 21-year-olds Christopher Coleman and Daylan Wheeler, and 16-year-old Daqualon Robinson are alleged to have been in a vehicle that fired several shots with one of them striking the teenage victim in the head. With Wheeler as the driver, the four suspects are accused of fleeing the scene.
OPELOUSAS, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Opelousas Man Accused of Stealing Gun from Police Vehicle

OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Stealing a gun from a police vehicle is not one of the smartest crimes to commit. That's what 18-year-old Braylon Jones of Opelousas is accused of doing a week ago when he came across a police unit from outside of St. Landry Parish that had an officer's 9mm Glock 19 handgun inside. The incident happened on November 24. Four days after the officer reported the gun missing, narcotics detectives used information they received to not only track down the stolen gun but also to confirm and identify Jones and a juvenile as the subjects who allegedly burglarized the police unit and stole the service weapon.
OPELOUSAS, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Opelousas Woman Arrested in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - An Opelousas woman has been arrested nearly two weeks after she allegedly ran into a pedestrian pushing his bicycle on U.S. Highway 190 then sped away. Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen says the incident happened on Thanksgiving Eve night on Hwy. 190...
OPELOUSAS, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Louisiana Supreme Court Denies to Hear Case Involving Lafayette Drainage Project, Upholds Lower Court Ruling for LCG

There have been many battles lately involving drainage issues in Lafayette. Court battles, more specifically. Judge Valerie Gotch-Garrett ruled against them earlier this year and said LCG's taking of the Bendel Family's property "was made arbitrarily, capriciously, or in bad faith." This involves 372 acres of land on Homewood Drive owned by Bendel Partnership that is on the Vermilion River at its confluence with Coulee Ile Des Cannes, as pointed out by Claire Taylor of The Advocate..
LAFAYETTE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Talk Radio 960am

Lafayette, LA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
669K+
Views
ABOUT

Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://talkradio960.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy