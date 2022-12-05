Read full article on original website
Heymann Center Drops Ticketmaster, Turns to Tixly for Future Lafayette Shows
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Most folks who attend shows at the Heymann Performing Arts Center are used to going through Ticketmaster to purchase tickets for shows, but that appears to be changing. The Heyman Center announced on Thursday that it was switching to a different ticket service, Tixly, going...
Carencro Woman Shares Scary Experience from Walmart, Warns Others to Be Safe While Holiday Shopping
A Carencro woman is warning others to remain vigilant while out shopping—especially during the holiday season. Maci Laviolette posted a message to her Facebook page saying that she usually reads about the situation that she was about to describe, never thinking it would actually happen to her—but that changed after a trip to Walmart on Monday (Dec. 5).
Acadiana’s Top 5 Locations For Buc-ee’s
If you are traveling from Louisiana to or through Texas, what is the one stop you know you are going to make?. Buc-ee's! It's just a given. It is the ultimate stop for food, snacks, drinks, or any kind of shopping really. Even if it's just a potty break, you know you want to stop at a Buc-ee's. They may or may not have the cleanest bathrooms out of all gas stations (if that's what you can even call Buc-ee's).
Louisiana Ticket Claims $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball
In recent weeks Powerball players in cities like Lake Charles and Baton Rouge have been fortunate enough to add to their Christmas holiday budgets by claiming big wins in that multi-state lottery game. But after series of big wins in the first two weeks of November, it appeared that Louisiana's Powerball luck had dried up just a bit. That was until the Saturday December 3rd drawing.
[UPDATE] Christmas Lights on Vehicles in Louisiana – What’s Legal and What Isn’t?
Ready to really go all out and decorate your vehicle for Christmas? Before you do, take a look at what is, and what isn't allowed in Lafayette and Louisiana. Christmas time in Acadiana is such a great time of year. You might even say it's the most wonderful time of the year.
What is on the December Ballot for Voters Across Acadiana?
On Saturday, December 10th, voters from across Acadiana and Louisiana will head to the polls to let their voices be heard. City Council, Mayoral, and Judge races will be on the ballot, as well as three Constitutional Amendment proposals. PAR's Guides to the Constitutional Amendments. Every election cycle that contains...
Christmas Grinch Frightens Kids in Lafayette Louisiana [VIDEO]
One family in Lafayette had the Christmas Grinch surprise their kids and one little boy wanted nothing to do with him. As the two kids were posing on a couch for Christmas photos, the Grinch exits the house and creeps up behind them. Slowly the Christmas Grinch makes his way...
Lafayette Police Make Huge Cocaine Bust, Arrest Pensacola Florida Man
With Interstate 10 running right through Lafayette, Louisiana, it should be no surprise when people from out of the state get arrested on drug charges, especially people from nearby states such as Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida. Lafayette Police are hard at work in the fight to keep drugs off...
City of Scott Elects Moreau, Domingue, and Roy to City Council
SCOTT, La. (KPEL News) - The City of Scott voted to determine who would hold seats for City Councilman-at-Large, District 3, and District 4. After all the votes were tallied for Scott City Councilman-at-Large, Mark Moreau edged out Chris Richard by five votes, winning 567 to 562. Louisiana does not...
Fans React to Scary Health News about Louisiana Alum Max Mitchell
Former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun offensive lineman Max Mitchell has been a bright spot for the New York Jets this season when he's been able to play. Drafted in the 4th round of the 2022 NFL Draft, it didn't take Mitchell long to cement himself as the starting right tackle in New York.
3 Southern Human Jukebox Band Students Killed in Tragic Accident Off I-49 Shoulder in Louisiana
Friends and loved ones are mourning the sudden loss of three Southern University students who were killed in an accident off I-49 in Louisiana. A release from Louisiana State Police on Wednesday confirmed that Texas residents Tyran Williams, 19, Dylan Young, 21, and Broderick Moore, 19, were victims in a fatal crash that happened just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 6).
Intruder Breaks Into New Iberia Home With Gun, Ends Up Dead
A male accused of breaking into a home in New Iberia late Tuesday night is now dead. According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies received the call around 10:30 PM that someone had broken into a home in the 9000 block of Old Jeanerette Road in New Iberia. Investigators say the alleged intruder went inside the home with two other men and fired his gun at the homeowners. That's when the homeowner shot the intruder, fatally wounding him before deputies arrived on scene.
Louisiana Man Saves Family From Drowning After Crash
Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on LA Highway 182 near LA Highway 662 in Assumption Parish Wednesday and they found a small vehicle submerged in the water. What they did not know upon arrival is that a family of four, two who are small children, were rescued...
Five Lafayette Schools Recognized as ‘Comeback’ Schools by State
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - Amid concerns of learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Louisiana Department of Education has recognized dozens of Louisiana schools that have fought back to overcome that loss. Five of the schools are in Lafayette Parish and represent what LDOE is calling 2022's...
Lafayette Crash with Injuries Shuts Down I-10 Westbound
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Lafayette police have been on the scene of a vehicular crash with injuries since it brought I-10 to a standstill just before 4 p.m. Thursday. According to the Lafayette Police Department, the crash occurred when a vehicle traveling westbound along I-10 struck an unoccupied, stalled vehicle. One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
3 Adults, 1 Juvenile Indicted in Drive-by Shooting of Teenager in Opelousas
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - The four people charged in the killing of a 15-year-old boy have been indicted on Second Degree Murder charges for the November 2nd shooting. The incident happened on North Main Street in Opelousas, according to the St. Landry Parish District Attorney's press release. 22-year-old Desment Green, 21-year-olds Christopher Coleman and Daylan Wheeler, and 16-year-old Daqualon Robinson are alleged to have been in a vehicle that fired several shots with one of them striking the teenage victim in the head. With Wheeler as the driver, the four suspects are accused of fleeing the scene.
Lafayette Parish Students Arrested After Threat Against Northside
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Another Lafayette Parish student has been arrested and charged with terrorizing after a social media threat forced Northside High School to go into lockdown on Tuesday. The arrest, may by Lafayette law enforcement on Thursday, is the second in relation to the incident that occurred...
Opelousas Man Accused of Stealing Gun from Police Vehicle
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Stealing a gun from a police vehicle is not one of the smartest crimes to commit. That's what 18-year-old Braylon Jones of Opelousas is accused of doing a week ago when he came across a police unit from outside of St. Landry Parish that had an officer's 9mm Glock 19 handgun inside. The incident happened on November 24. Four days after the officer reported the gun missing, narcotics detectives used information they received to not only track down the stolen gun but also to confirm and identify Jones and a juvenile as the subjects who allegedly burglarized the police unit and stole the service weapon.
Opelousas Woman Arrested in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - An Opelousas woman has been arrested nearly two weeks after she allegedly ran into a pedestrian pushing his bicycle on U.S. Highway 190 then sped away. Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen says the incident happened on Thanksgiving Eve night on Hwy. 190...
Louisiana Supreme Court Denies to Hear Case Involving Lafayette Drainage Project, Upholds Lower Court Ruling for LCG
There have been many battles lately involving drainage issues in Lafayette. Court battles, more specifically. Judge Valerie Gotch-Garrett ruled against them earlier this year and said LCG's taking of the Bendel Family's property "was made arbitrarily, capriciously, or in bad faith." This involves 372 acres of land on Homewood Drive owned by Bendel Partnership that is on the Vermilion River at its confluence with Coulee Ile Des Cannes, as pointed out by Claire Taylor of The Advocate..
