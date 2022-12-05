Live Music this weekend from - Live Wire ft. Felisha McKenzie - Butch Cavandish ft. David Carbrey - Grannie’s Nightmare - 59 South - The Stagemasters - Oklahoma Moon and more. Schedules and Info below. What a Joy it has been to be able to stay connected to our music scene. Thank God that my main typing finger is still working. I can still type 23 wpm/23 errors. Much better than in High School typing class! And I know Mrs. Plummer would be proud of me. She didn’t think I was paying attention. And now I don’t get near as many corrections in grammar from Miss Eidschun as I did. When Pattie reads the Tuesday edition of the Poteau Daily News, she sends it back to me with mistakes underlined and circled in Red. ps Thanks to my friend, Charity, for doing the proofreading for me. You can find it on the Oklahoma Welcome e-paper. When I started, “Live Music” had a great year in 2019 with lots of venues and plenty of bands for dancers and music lovers to enjoy. Then, New Year’s Eve 2019 was the start of the lockdown. At first, it looked like the beginning of the end of entertainment. Dance halls closed, Clubs and restaurants were thinned, some closed for good. It changed Live Music, but I noticed a trend during the rebuilding. Facebook started streaming Music videos from bands and combos that even had a virtual tip jar to help support musicians that were out of a job. Some bands and pickers practiced constantly just to keep the pipes clear and strong and the fingers fast and nimble. And they survived, thru it all, to be ready when the market opened up again. What a comeback it has been! More restaurants have live music now. Several dance halls are back in full “swing your pardner” mode. 2021 was a slow upward swing of opportunities for you to get out and support Live Music.

POTEAU, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO