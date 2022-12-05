ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Environment stakes high in race for Louisiana utility seat

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The election for Louisiana's obscure regulatory body typically receives little attention locally, but this year has caught the eye of national media outlets, celebrities, political action committees and public utility companies. Lambert Boissiere III, who has comfortably held a seat on Louisiana’s Public Service...
LOUISIANA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Newcomer wins seat on Louisiana Public Service Commission

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Newcomer Davante Lewis, a Democrat backed by an environmental political action committee, won Saturday’s runoff for a seat on Louisiana’s Public Service Commission — an obscure regulatory body that has received national attention from media, celebrities, climate change activists and major public utility companies.
LOUISIANA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Report: ‘Long-Term Solutions’ Needed for Insurance

TALLAHASSEE — With Florida lawmakers poised to start a special legislative session, a financial-ratings agency issued a report Thursday that warned about the possibility of additional insolvencies of property insurers and said long-term changes are needed in the state’s troubled insurance market. The AM Best report pointed to...
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Prosecutors: Murdaugh killed family to gain pity, distract

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A judge will determine whether evidence of disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's alleged financial crimes are admissible in an upcoming double-murder trial that has drawn worldwide attention for its bizarre twists. Prosecutors recently said that Murdaugh killed his wife and youngest son last year...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Insurance proposals could bring big changes

TALLAHASSEE — With a special legislative session poised to start, the Florida House and Senate late Friday released proposals that would make far-reaching changes in the state’s troubled property-insurance system. The bills (HB 1A and SB 2A) would take steps to reduce litigation costs, move policies out of...
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l Lawmakers must resolve insurance crisis

Legislature’s special session. Do what’s best for citizens of Florida. If you own a home or rent a house, you know there’s an insurance crisis. Options for insurers are dwindling, but the costs continue to drastically increase.
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Kari Lake challenges her defeat in Arizona governor’s race

PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican defeated in Arizona governor’s race, is formally challenging her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs, asking a court to throw out certified election results from the state's most populous county and either declare her the winner or rerun the governor's election in that county.
ARIZONA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Whitmore shines for Villanova in win over Boston College

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Highly touted freshman Cam Whitmore scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds off the bench, leading Villanova to a 77-56 victory over Boston College in the Never Forget Tribute Classic. With the Wildcats leading 56-46 near the 9-minute mark of the second half, Mark Armstrong...
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy