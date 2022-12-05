Once again, Butte County is the only Idaho county to report an average weekly wage that exceeds the national average. Data compiled each quarter by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the average weekly salary paid to people who work in Butte County is $1,830. Many Idaho National Laboratory employees work at its various properties in Butte County, pushing wages up.

BUTTE COUNTY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO