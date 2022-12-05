Read full article on original website
Aubrey Griffin helps No. 6 UConn hold off Princeton 69-64
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn lost another starter, then nearly lost a rare home game to an unranked team. Aubrey Griffin scored 19 of her 29 points in the second half and tied Hall of Famer Rebecca Lobo's school record by going 11 for 11 from the field, leading the No. 6 Huskies to a 69-64 victory over Princeton on Thursday.
New Mexico seeks tougher provisions for US nuclear dump
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico officials outlined new conditions Thursday for a proposed permit for the U.S. government to continue the disposal of nuclear waste in the southeast corner of the state, part of a multibillion-dollar federal cleanup program. As a hedge against becoming the nation’s only permanent...
Two new winter storms head this way
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Two new rounds of winter weather are headed this way. 1-3" of snow is possible for the Friday morning commute. Snow is expected to hit Eastern Oregon and into the West/Central mountains of Idaho Thursday evening. Friday morning could see widespread snow at all elevations,...
Road conditions very slick due to rain/snow mixture this morning
BOISE, Idaho — Snowfall is lighter than previously predicted in the Treasure Valley this morning. However, the morning commute will still be very slick and slushy. Drive slow, be cautious and leave plenty of room for cars ahead of you when out on the roads this morning. With temperatures...
Butte County again tops Idaho wages list
Once again, Butte County is the only Idaho county to report an average weekly wage that exceeds the national average. Data compiled each quarter by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the average weekly salary paid to people who work in Butte County is $1,830. Many Idaho National Laboratory employees work at its various properties in Butte County, pushing wages up.
University of Idaho settles students' free speech lawsuit
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The University of Idaho will pay $90,000 to settle a lawsuit from members of a Christian law students' organization who claimed their freedom of speech was violated when the school’s civil rights investigation office issued no-contact orders against them. The settlement, filed in Idaho's...
Polygamous 'prophet' leader had child brides, documents say
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show. The filing provides insight into what investigators...
