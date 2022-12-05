ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

demolitionandrecycling.media

It’ll be the biggest ConExpo-Con/Agg ever

It’s official: ConExpo-Con/Agg, the biggest trade show in North America, is getting even bigger. The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), the organizers of the every-three-years event, has announced that all available exhibit space for the upcoming show has been sold out, guaranteeing the 2023 edition will be the biggest ConExpo in history.
electrek.co

A new Tesla neighborhood launches with Powerwalls in Las Vegas

A new ‘Tesla neighborhood’ has launched in Las Vegas with Tesla Powerwalls and solar power in every home. Tesla neighborhood is a term that is being used for new developments where all the homes integrate all or part of Tesla’s power ecosystem, including the Powerwall home battery pack.
Jalopnik

Uber Robotaxis Go Live In Las Vegas

Uber robotaxis are live in Las Vegas, marking the first time that Uber is offering app users rides in autonomous vehicles in a major U.S. city. But the ride-hailing service is not debuting a fleet of its own robotaxis, and, instead, is partnering up with Motional for a 10-year agreement that will kick off in Las Vegas, Nevada, before expanding to other major cities throughout America.
8 News Now

Oxygen supplies struggle to keep up with demand in Las Vegas as ‘tripledemic’ continues to surge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The surge of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus has recently been called the “tripledemic”; with the rise in respiratory illnesses, doctors are using oxygen to treat their patients.  Necessary supplies have been limited in many places, however, including Las Vegas.  “Maybe 70 percent of the items are gone as soon […]
fox10phoenix.com

This city was ranked 'most fun' in the U.S.

NEW YORK - A new survey attempted to find the most fun city for entertainment and Las Vegas topped the list. It came in first for entertainment and recreation. It also topped all other cities for nightlife and parties. It ranked 84th for costs. Orlando and Miami rounded out the...
nevadabusiness.com

Henderson Chamber of Commerce Announces Government Affairs Hire

The Henderson Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome Emily Osterberg as the Director of Government Affairs. In this role, Osterberg will oversee the Chamber’s federal, state, and local advocacy efforts, monitor policy that affects the business community, and continue to grow HCC’s Government Affairs program to help businesses throughout the Henderson community and beyond.
jammin1057.com

5 Coolest Airbnbs In Las Vegas

If you’re a Las Vegas veteran then you know that The Strip has some of the fanciest hotel rooms in the world. But hidden in the outskirts of the shiny Strip are some of the coolest Airbnbs in Las Vegas. From mid-century modern, classic casino style and even over-the-top...
nfcw.com

Las Vegas casino adds remote identity verification, biometric authentication and digital wallet payment for contactless gaming

Gamblers visiting Resorts World Las Vegas can now register, verify their identity, join a loyalty program and upload funds to a dedicated digital wallet before they arrive at the resort, and will no longer have to confirm their identity with casino staff prior to purchasing gambling chips and placing contactless cashless bets at slot machines directly from their smartphone.
963kklz.com

Looks Like Las Vegas Is About To Get A Lot More Crowded

Las Vegas has always been a hot destination for tourists. But now it looks like it’s also on people’s radar for a permanent stay. Refin.com recently released a study that showed Las Vegas is high on the list of places people are considering relocating to. The study showed...
jammin1057.com

First Multi-roaster Evergreen Coffeehouse Opens In Henderson, Nevada

If you need a sign to try a new coffeehouse, here it is! Evergreen Coffeehouse opened in Henderson, Nevada, located at 40 N Valle Verde Dr. Unit 100. One can find them tucked in between Bodyheat Tanning and Ready Set Gig! Music Education Amplified. They are welcoming new customers with happy vibes and open arms.
Americajr.com

Snow Carnival Holiday Forest Now Open at M Resort Spa Casino

LAS VEGAS — In celebration of the holiday season, Snow Carnival opened as the newest holiday attraction in the Las Vegas Valley and sold out much of its opening weekend. Snow Carnival began welcoming guests of all ages on November 23 and will be open daily through January 8, 2023. Tickets are still available for select dates and time slots at snowcarnival.com and include unlimited rides for the one-of-a-kind winter-themed attraction, produced by International Special Attractions, Ltd. (ISA) in partnership with M Resort Spa Casino.
news3lv.com

Numerous complaints with Valley Hospital admitting, transferring and discharging patients

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services confirms there are multiple allegations against Valley Hospital that the state plans to investigate. A DHHS spokesperson tells News 3 there are a total of 18 complaints with the “admission, transfer and discharge rights” allegation category. Five of those complaints were investigated from January 30, 2018 – September 11, 2019 and all were unsubstantiated, according to the state. The remaining 13 complaints have not yet been investigated. News 3 asked the state how many of the 13 complaints involve discharging, but have not received a response yet.
