Uber robotaxis are live in Las Vegas, marking the first time that Uber is offering app users rides in autonomous vehicles in a major U.S. city. But the ride-hailing service is not debuting a fleet of its own robotaxis, and, instead, is partnering up with Motional for a 10-year agreement that will kick off in Las Vegas, Nevada, before expanding to other major cities throughout America.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO