WWE NXT Results – December 6, 2022. Andre Chase wastes no time. He delivers a big boot to Von Wagner, then fires off several right hands. Wagner plants him, then delivers a shoulder tackle. He gets Chase & Axiom into side headlocks, but both men manage to escape before Wagner delivers a double shoulder tackle to them. Axiom & Chase team up to take out Wagner, and deliver a double suplex to take him out. They then begin to brawl with one another. Chase rolls up Axiom, but Axiom kicks out. Axiom hits an arm drag to Chase and a dropkick to Wagner, then locks in a submission on Chase. Wagner breaks the hold with a stomp, then sets his sights on Axiom. Axiom delivers a pair of chops, then takes Wagner down. He then delivers a belly 2 belly suplex and a standing moonsault to Chase, then goes for a pin. Chase kicks out and Wagner levels both men with a double clothesline. Chase rolls to the outside and Wagner throws Axiom on top of him that takes us to a break.

2 DAYS AGO