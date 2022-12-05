Read full article on original website
WWE NXT Results – December 6, 2022
WWE NXT Results – December 6, 2022. Andre Chase wastes no time. He delivers a big boot to Von Wagner, then fires off several right hands. Wagner plants him, then delivers a shoulder tackle. He gets Chase & Axiom into side headlocks, but both men manage to escape before Wagner delivers a double shoulder tackle to them. Axiom & Chase team up to take out Wagner, and deliver a double suplex to take him out. They then begin to brawl with one another. Chase rolls up Axiom, but Axiom kicks out. Axiom hits an arm drag to Chase and a dropkick to Wagner, then locks in a submission on Chase. Wagner breaks the hold with a stomp, then sets his sights on Axiom. Axiom delivers a pair of chops, then takes Wagner down. He then delivers a belly 2 belly suplex and a standing moonsault to Chase, then goes for a pin. Chase kicks out and Wagner levels both men with a double clothesline. Chase rolls to the outside and Wagner throws Axiom on top of him that takes us to a break.
Latest News on William Regal’s AEW Departure and WWE Future, Triple H – Tony Khan, and More
As PWMania.com previously reported, William Regal is returning to WWE after AEW President Tony Khan granted his release after Regal asked for his contract’s option year to not be exercised. Khan stated earlier this week that although Regal is returning to WWE, he is still under contract to AEW for the remainder of this month. You can read what Khan had to say during the ROH Final Battle media call on Wednesday by clicking here.
NJPW Star Shingo Takagi Returns To Dragon Gate, Scheduled For 12/25 Show
NJPW superstar Shingo Takagi made his return to Dragon Gate after a 4 year absence. Dragon Gate held an event on December 6th at Korakeun Hall in Tokyo. During the show Shingo Takagi surprised everyone in attendance as he made his return to the promotion. Shingo Takagi debuted in Dragon...
Spoilers: AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results for 12/12/22
Before this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the December 12 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped Wednesday night from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX. Full spoilers are below:. * Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard and Paul Wight were on commentary. * Mike...
William Regal Appears on AEW Dynamite, Explains His Heel Turn and Comments on BCC
In a recorded promo that aired during Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite episode, William Regal made an appearance. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta defeated Daniel Garcia and Jake Hager at Dynamite. Following the match, Tony Schiavone aired his interview with Regal, which he claimed was recorded two weeks prior to the attack on Regal by the AEW World Champion MJF on last week’s Dynamite.
Renee Paquette On Sami Zayn In The Bloodline: “I Have Loved Him For Quite Some Time”
Renee Paquette recently appeared as a guest on The Sports Media podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW broadcast team member spoke about Sami Zayn’s work as part of the ongoing storyline involving The Bloodline in WWE with Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa.
WWE Being “Extra Cautious” With Injured Wrestler Due to Upcoming Event in 2023
The Creed Brothers vs. Sanga & Veer Mahaan was scheduled for Saturday’s WWE NXT Deadline event. However, the match was canceled during Wednesday’s episode of NXT because Julius needed more tests after suffering a potential rib injury. Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Julius is fine...
Cody Rhodes Was Asked by Kevin Owens if He Could Do a Dusty Rhodes Tribute for WarGames
In his second WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series, Kevin Owens paid tribute to the late, great Dusty Rhodes. The former WWE Universal Champion competed in the match alongside Sheamus, Drew McIntrye, Ridge Holland, and Butch against The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn), but the babyface team fell short.
Former AEW/Impact Talent Gets a WWE Tryout
According to PWInsider, tryouts are taking place this week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Former MLW star KC Navarro and former AEW/NWA/Impact star Kylie Rae are among those getting tryouts this week. Rae has wrestled for several major promotions and was one of the first names signed...
NJPW STRONG Detonation Lineup Set For 12/10/2022: Jay White, Tama Tonga
The NJPW STRONG Detonation Series continues on December 10th with a brand new episode airing on NJPW World and FITE TV. The matches were taped at The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles on November 20th. A huge 8 man tag team match is set for the main event as the...
What Regal’s Exit Says About AEW
Last week, I penned an article about MJF’s promo on AEW Dynamite, where he made several references to WWE. I also mentioned that Friedman attacking William Regal didn’t do much to generate heat, considering that Regal cost Jon Moxley, the top baby face in the company, the championship the week prior. Regal as a character wasn’t a sympathetic figure to the audience and thus there wasn’t any major heat to be generated from the attack. If anything, the Regal persona got a taste of his own medicine so from a storyline perspective, he might’ve gotten what he deserved when he chose to align with Friedman. I discussed the rumors that Regal might’ve been written off the show to open the door to a return to WWE, but didn’t put too much stock in it at the time because there were conflicting reports about his contract status.
WWE Storyline Update on Alexa Bliss’ Character Direction
Alexa Bliss made a comment last month about not knowing where her character is at and how she’s still trying to change. In recent weeks, there have been subliminal hints of a character change on television. Bliss defeated Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross, as seen on this week’s episode...
Shane Taylor Looks Ahead To Saturday’s ROH Final Battle PPV, Calls It His “Jay-Z Moment” (Video)
The former ROH Television Champion recently appeared as a guest on the Knockouts and 3 Counts podcast for an interview promoting Saturday’s ROH Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view, where he is scheduled to team up with JD Griffey to take on the “Swerve in our Glory” duo of Shane “Swerve” Strickland and Keith Lee.
Ronda Rousey Responds to Criticism of Her WWE Survivor Series Match Against Shotzi
Ronda Rousey addressed criticism of her WWE Survivor Series match against Shotzi during her YouTube live stream. Rousey also addressed the apron DDT incident. “You ever wake up from a deep sleep and think of a cringe moment in your life? And you lay awake in bed?. Well I had...
Blackpool Combat Club Receives New Message From William Regal
William Regal posted a message to The Blackpool Combat Club on Twitter today. As PWMania.com previously reported, Regal is on his way back to WWE after being granted release by AEW President Tony Khan. You can read what Khan had to say about why he granted the leave by clicking here. Regal appeared in a pre-recorded promo on Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite and stated that he will be Blackpool Combat Club until he dies, which you can see by clicking here.
Johnny Gargano Scheduled For Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Gargano Thanks Fans
WWE RAW Superstar Johnny Gargano is making his way to SmackDown this week. The PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA is promoting a dark main event featuring Gargano and Kevin Owens vs. WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. The following has been announced for Friday’s episode of SmackDown: Shayna Baszler...
AEW Star Reacts to History-Making 100th Defeat
Serpentico has changed the course of AEW history. Serpentico lost to Lee Moriarty in singles action on Monday’s “Dark: Elevation” episode. Serpentico suffered his 100th career defeat in AEW. According to the official AEW website, Serpentico had a record of 13-99 going into Monday’s Elevation episode. His...
Tony Khan Responds To Criticism Regarding Introducing New Talent On AEW TV
Tony Khan has been criticized for adding more talent to a roster that was already stacked, some of whom were rarely used. As a result of Khan’s acquisition of ROH and the incorporation of its talent into AEW programming, the number of stars’ television time was diminished. Shane...
Latest on AEW Rampage Drawing Record-Low Viewership
AEW Rampage drew 361,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo on December 2, 2022. It was the lowest overall viewership in Rampage’s regular time slot, as well as the lowest 18-49 rating in the show’s history. According to Forbes.com, Rampage viewership among young adults aged 18 to 34 has dropped by 45% since last year.
Brody King Comments On The House Of Black Going After AEW Trios Titles
As noted, Brody King recently appeared as a guest on The Sessions podcast with Renee Paquette for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, The House of Black member spoke about the group eventually going after the AEW Trios Championships, as well as how he would like to share the ring with “The King of TV” Samoa Joe.
