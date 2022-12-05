Read full article on original website
UC Daily Campus
Men’s Basketball: No. 5 Huskies pass road test in victory against Florida
Despite a big road test down south in Gainesville, the UConn men’s basketball team seemed unfazed as they picked up their Division I-leading 10th straight win to start the season, a 75-54 victory over the Florida Gators. Heading into the game, there was some doubt in the No. 5...
School closings and delays in Spokane, Inland Northwest on Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — School closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 9. Lind-Ritzville Cooperative Schools: (students working remotely) Mary Walker School District: No student access day. Delayed. Almira Coulee Hartline School District: 2-hour delay. Davenport School District: 2-hour delay. Harrington Public Schools: 2-hour delay. Sprague Lamont School District: 2-hour delay,...
KHQ Right Now
Winter Weather Advisory Issued as Snow Moves in Thursday
We are now less than 24 hours away from our next round of snow moving across the Inland Northwest, and the reason we have issued a NonStop Local Weather Alert. The latest high-resolution forecasts are now showing the snow arriving in Spokane around mid-day on Thursday and continuing to fall until the early morning hours of Friday. As this storm is moving in from the west, expect snow showers to start up by mid-morning for Central Washington.
FOX 28 Spokane
More snow on the way!
Our next round of snow is set to arrive on Thursday, with light to moderate amounts expected for far eastern Washington and the Idaho panhandle, including HWYS 195 and 95. Early indications are showing with Thursday’s storm we could see 1-3″ of snow possible for Spokane, CDA could pick up 2-4″. Early forecasts are showing some heavier amounts up across Northeast Washington and North Idaho, where 3-6″ could fall for areas from Omak to Colville and Sandpoint.
610KONA
The Poorest County in Washington State Has One Big Thing Going for It
Can You Name The Poorest County In Washington State?. When most people think of Washington State, they picture flourishing cities like Seattle and Tacoma. But there is another side to this beautiful state – a side that consists of rural counties with lower populations. One county in Washington State...
4 Great Burger Places in Washington
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you favorite comfort food is a good burgers and some fries and you also happen to live in Washington, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that are highly praised for their food and service.
kpq.com
9 Slang Words/Phrases That Only People in Washington Would Get
9 Slang Words and Phrases That Only People in Washington Will Get. What are some Washington slang words/phrases that only true people from Washington use? If you weren't raised in Washington, see which ones of these 9 slang words or phrases you can understand without cheating to find the answers.
KING-5
Here's when lowland snow could arrive in western Washington
SEATTLE — Two opportunities for light lowland snow are possible over the coming days. Both Thursday night and again Friday night have the potential for spotty areas of light lowland snow. Thursday night into early Friday morning. The first chance for lowland snow enters the forecast Thursday night into...
3 Great Steakhouses in Washington
Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Washington and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food and amazing service so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
Former Idaho Democratic legislator dies from heart attack
Former state Rep. Hy Kloc, a Democrat who represented Boise in the Idaho Legislature from 2013 to 2018, died Tuesday night from a heart attack, according to an announcement from the Idaho House and Senate Democrats. He was 75. Kloc was born to Polish parents in Essen, Germany, in 1947 in a camp for people […] The post Former Idaho Democratic legislator dies from heart attack appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
WA State ‘Spied’ On Gun Shops in Counties, Including Benton
Wednesday, December 7th, the Washington State Attorney General's office announced the filing of a lawsuit against a Federal Way gunshop owner. Lawsuit filed over allegations store sold high-capacity ammo magazines. Ferguson had previously requested elected officials introduce legislation banning the sale of ammo magazines that hold more than ten rounds....
Chronicle
Washington Tribe Says State Failed to Uphold Sales-Tax Exemption
The Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe alleged the state Department of Revenue has unlawfully collected state sales tax on the tribe's online purchases, and the state's tax exemption laws are unfair and discriminatory toward the tribe, in a complaint filed in federal court in Seattle this week. When the Sauk-Suiattle tribe's medical...
See Shocking Aerial 30 Car Pileup Pictures on I-90 Washington
I-90 is still closed after a 30-car pileup near Ellensburg around milepost 115. Police have released multiple pictures from the scene that are shocking. (#UPDATE I-90 is now reported back open 4:45 pm) What New Information was Released About the I-90 30-car Pileup?. I-90 is still closed and is estimated...
kpq.com
Two WSDOT Plows Hit Within 12-Hour Span In Eastern Washington
The Washington Department of Transportation is recovering after two of its plows were hit by vehicles in a single 12-hour period. Both plows were struck in Eastern Washington, and there have been reports of cars passing plows on the shoulder and giving obscene gestures to plow drivers in the process.
Tri-City Herald
Driver carves out tiny hole on snow-covered windshield, WA photo shows. Cops unamused
A driver carved out a small hole on their snow-covered windshield and started driving on a Washington highway, troopers said. But it wasn’t long before a trooper stopped the driver on State Route 16 near the Mullenix Road exit at the Kitsap and Pierce counties line on Sunday Dec. 4, Washington State Patrol trooper Katherine Weatherwax told McClatchy News.
KXL
Republican Joe Kent Contests Results Of Washington State Race
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – Republican Joe Kent’s campaign says it intends to request a machine ballot recount of all counties within southwest Washington state’s 3rd Congressional District. The Columbian reports a statement from Kent’s campaign Friday says they believe a second tabulation is in order because of...
Chronicle
Inslee, Ferguson Join Efforts to Ban Semiautomatic Rifles in Washington
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson will request legislation for a statewide ban on the purchase or transfer of assault-style semiautomatic rifles as part of the latest push by firearms-safety advocates in Olympia. That proposal and others are in the legislative agenda released this week by the...
This Is Washington's Best Bakery
Taste of Home has the scoop on the most wonderful bakery in every state.
KING-5
Cookie maker from the San Juan Islands competes on The Food Network's 'Christmas Cookie Challenge'
FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. — A cookie maker from the San Juan Islands is making her national television debut on The Food Network. Gerryanne Bohn, owner of Driftless Cookies in Friday Harbor, is competing on the network’s "Christmas Cookie Challenge" Sunday, Dec. 11. Evening host Kim Holcomb talked to...
KOMO News
Washington AG files lawsuit against gun store illegally selling high-capacity ammo mags
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Attorney General Bob Ferguson of Washington announced on Wednesday a consumer protection lawsuit against Federal Way Discount Guns and its owner, Mohammed Reza Baghai, for illegally selling high-capacity magazines despite the ban on such products in the state. Ferguson is also seeking an injunction that would...
