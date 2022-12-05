ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KTEM NewsRadio

Texas Governor Abbott Bans TikTok From All State Devices

Texas Governor Greg Abbot has banned the use of TikTock on all state issued devices. I mean, why are state officials and employees using their government issued devices to be on TikTok anyways?. CONTROL, ALT, DELETE. There’s a new FBI warning in regards to TikTok. FBI Director Chris Wray says...
The Lone Star Shaped House! Is This The MOST TEXAN House in Texas?

There are some pretty awesome and impressive houses in the Lone Star State! From mansions to awesome farm/horse ranches and beyond! And, a lot of these awesome homes LOOK like they belong right here in Texas. But, probably no HOUSE in TEXAS looks like TEXAS more than this house. You see, the house is actually built in the shape of the Lone Star! Yep, the house is the Lone Star symbol STAR that represents the Lone Star State! See House Pics Below!
Shop Local in Central Texas This Holiday Season

The holiday season is finally here, and whether you're searching for the perfect, one-of-a-kind Christmas gift, decorations with a unique Texas touch, or even a new home for the holidays, these local businesses are here to keep our spirits bright and our dollars right here in the Central Texas community.
Whatever Happened to the ‘No Democrates Allowed’ Texas Store?

Here's a blast from the past, anyone remember this Texas store from 2020?. So I was recently reflecting on some of my old posts and one that I had a lot of fun with is the 'No Democrates Allowed' guy. This guy was so infuriated with the election results he banned democrates from his store. Since a democrate is not a real thing, technically no one was banned from the store.He clearly meant democrats.
Here Are The 10 Richest Cities in Texas

Show me the money! Here in the great state of Texas, we take pride in a lot of things, especially our finances. We're a land of opportunity, and some people have profited big time off of it. GREENER PASTURES. I’m not saying that taxes are shown to us when it...
Top 5 Christmas Trees Best Suited For Texas

Did you know that not all Christmas trees may be compatible with the Texas climate? Not every tree can make the cut (no pun intended.) I'm gonna let you know which ones do, and are the best ones to look for in the state of Texas. But First, Here's Why...
KTEM News 14 has the best news and sports coverage for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

