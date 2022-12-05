ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tide 100.9 FM

Three Alabama Players Named Freshman All-SEC

Terrion Arnold, Tyler Booker, and Jaheim Oatis were honored Thursday as part of the 2022 Freshman All-SEC Team. Despite this season being his second with Alabama, Arnold was recognized as a freshman, having been redshirted in 2021. Booker and Oatis played significant roles as true freshmen, competing and rotating with starters.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama 5-Star RB commit named captain for the Under Armour All-America Game

Alabama football’s five-star running back commit, Richard Young was named a captain for this year’s Under Armour All-America Game. Young currently garners a five-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He attends Lehigh Senior High School in Florida, and he is one of the multiple Alabama commits, who will participate in this year’s event.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Receiver Hired as MAC Head Coach

The college football regular season has wrapped up, save for the annual Army vs. Navy game and therefore the coaching carousel is in full swing. Many Alabama fans are on the lookout for assistant coaching potentially on the move, but the Crimson Tide nation can celebrate one of its own being chosen to lead his own program.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

A veteran Alabama wide receiver expected to return for 2023 season

Alabama lost Traeshon Holden, Christian Leary, and JoJo Earle to the NCAA transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide is expected to return a veteran wide receiver for next season. According to credible sources, Touchdown Alabama Magazine has learned that Jermaine Burton will return. As a California native, Burton transferred to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Coaching Loss

Alabama has sustained a lot of tough coaching losses over the course of the Nick Saban dynasty. Now, they'll have to sustain another one. Alabama's co-defensive coordinator, Charles Kelly, is leaving the school to team up with Deion Sanders at Colorado. "Per multiple sources, Colorado is hiring Alabama associate defensive...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Veteran Alabama Assistant is Headed to Boulder Under Coach Prime

Deion Sanders shocked the college football world Saturday, announcing that he was headed to Colorado after three seasons at Jackson State where he went 27-5 overall. Sanders is now bringing an Tide staffer with him. Alabama associate defensive coordinator Charles Kelly is headed to Boulder to become coach Prime's defensive coordinator, according to Buffzone's Colorado beat writer Brian Howell.
BOULDER, CO
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Softball Releases Full 2023 Schedule

Alabama softball has officially announced its schedule for the 2023 season. The schedule features three home tournaments, four 2022 NCAA Super Regional teams, and two teams from the 2022 Women's College World Series. The Crimson Tide will play in eight SEC series with Arkansas, South Carolina, Auburn, and LSU all...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama 6-foot-8 OL commit Wilkin Formby gets visit from Nick Saban

Alabama football’s four-star offensive lineman commit, Wilkin Formby received a visit from Nick Saban Tuesday. Formby is a native of Tuscaloosa, who attends Northridge High School. He garners a four-star rating, and many consider him to be one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the 2023 recruiting class.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Soccer Team Captains Give Their Farewells

Alabama soccer just had its best season yet, but not without its fearless team leaders, Riley Mattingly Parker and Kat Rogers. The forward and midfielder are both graduate students, who just finished their final year with the Tide. In a heartfelt video posted to Twitter, Alabama Soccer states their captains...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Alabama

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using fresh ingredients only.
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

