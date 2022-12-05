Read full article on original website
Three Alabama Players Named Freshman All-SEC
Terrion Arnold, Tyler Booker, and Jaheim Oatis were honored Thursday as part of the 2022 Freshman All-SEC Team. Despite this season being his second with Alabama, Arnold was recognized as a freshman, having been redshirted in 2021. Booker and Oatis played significant roles as true freshmen, competing and rotating with starters.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama 5-Star RB commit named captain for the Under Armour All-America Game
Alabama football’s five-star running back commit, Richard Young was named a captain for this year’s Under Armour All-America Game. Young currently garners a five-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He attends Lehigh Senior High School in Florida, and he is one of the multiple Alabama commits, who will participate in this year’s event.
Former Alabama Receiver Hired as MAC Head Coach
The college football regular season has wrapped up, save for the annual Army vs. Navy game and therefore the coaching carousel is in full swing. Many Alabama fans are on the lookout for assistant coaching potentially on the move, but the Crimson Tide nation can celebrate one of its own being chosen to lead his own program.
ESPN Draft Analyst Believes Bryce Young Will Go No. 1 Overall
Bryce Young has yet to announce whether or not he will play in the Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31. Either way, Young’s performance over the last two seasons speaks for itself and ESPN NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid believes the Alabama quarterback will be the No. 1 overall pick come April.
tdalabamamag.com
A veteran Alabama wide receiver expected to return for 2023 season
Alabama lost Traeshon Holden, Christian Leary, and JoJo Earle to the NCAA transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide is expected to return a veteran wide receiver for next season. According to credible sources, Touchdown Alabama Magazine has learned that Jermaine Burton will return. As a California native, Burton transferred to...
Brian Branch Rated as the No. 1 Safety on ESPN’s Big Board
Alabama has produced eight defensive backs that were drafted in the first round since Nick Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa in 2007 and Brian Branch could be the ninth. In a recent article, ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has Branch rated as the No. 1 safety and No. 20 player overall on his Big Board.
Five-Star Defensive Lineman Receives Offer from Crimson Tide
Five-star class of 2024 defensive lineman David "Stoney" Stone has received an offer from the Crimson Tide. The Fla., native ranks No. 9 nationally, No. 2 in defensive lineman, and No. 3 in the state of Fla., according to 247Sports Composite. During his two seasons at Del City High School...
SEC announces 2022 individual football awards
The SEC announced its individual football awards Wednesday with top honors going to players from Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama.
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Coaching Loss
Alabama has sustained a lot of tough coaching losses over the course of the Nick Saban dynasty. Now, they'll have to sustain another one. Alabama's co-defensive coordinator, Charles Kelly, is leaving the school to team up with Deion Sanders at Colorado. "Per multiple sources, Colorado is hiring Alabama associate defensive...
How Alabama’s Sugar Bowl roster is looking after transfers
As of Wednesday morning, the Alabama roster for the Sugar Bowl remains written in pencil. There are a few factors to consider with the depth chart in the weeks leading up to the Dec. 31 meeting with Kansas State. So far, 12 Crimson Tide players entered the transfer portal in...
Veteran Alabama Assistant is Headed to Boulder Under Coach Prime
Deion Sanders shocked the college football world Saturday, announcing that he was headed to Colorado after three seasons at Jackson State where he went 27-5 overall. Sanders is now bringing an Tide staffer with him. Alabama associate defensive coordinator Charles Kelly is headed to Boulder to become coach Prime's defensive coordinator, according to Buffzone's Colorado beat writer Brian Howell.
Alabama Softball Releases Full 2023 Schedule
Alabama softball has officially announced its schedule for the 2023 season. The schedule features three home tournaments, four 2022 NCAA Super Regional teams, and two teams from the 2022 Women's College World Series. The Crimson Tide will play in eight SEC series with Arkansas, South Carolina, Auburn, and LSU all...
What Does Alabama Basketball Need to Do to Upset No. 1 Houston? Three-and-Out
Alabama basketball as an upcoming road test at Houston, and the panel what some of the keys to potential success will be for the Crimson Tide.
Meet the 2022 All-SEC Coaches’ Football First Team
Meet the players on the 2022 All-SEC Coaches' Football First Team!
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama 6-foot-8 OL commit Wilkin Formby gets visit from Nick Saban
Alabama football’s four-star offensive lineman commit, Wilkin Formby received a visit from Nick Saban Tuesday. Formby is a native of Tuscaloosa, who attends Northridge High School. He garners a four-star rating, and many consider him to be one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the 2023 recruiting class.
Alabama Soccer Team Captains Give Their Farewells
Alabama soccer just had its best season yet, but not without its fearless team leaders, Riley Mattingly Parker and Kat Rogers. The forward and midfielder are both graduate students, who just finished their final year with the Tide. In a heartfelt video posted to Twitter, Alabama Soccer states their captains...
Providence Day 5-star tackle David Sanders lands offer from Alabama
Charlotte, N.C. — Providence Day 5-star offensive tackle David Sanders has racked up dozens of offers and now can say he's received the same opportunity from the University of Alabama. Sanders is a sophomore and currently ranked as the No. 1 player in the country in 247Sports class of 2025 rankings.
4 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using fresh ingredients only.
Central High School Names Demario Pippen As New Football Coach
Central High School has announced its new Head Football Coach. Demario Pippen, former Central High School Running Back will take the reigns as Head Coach for the 2023-2024 season. Physical, fast, tough, and disciplined is the brand of football Pippen says he'd like to bring to Central High School's team...
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Alabama
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
