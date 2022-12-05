Read full article on original website
Pac-12 officiating error during Oregon-Washington State game ‘embarrassing,’ commissioner George Kliavkoff says
The officiating error that led to an erroneous down during the Oregon Ducks’ win over the Washington State Cougars earlier this season was “embarrassing” and the kind of procedural error the Pac-12 is going to address in the offseason, according to conference commissioner George Kliavkoff. During the...
Seattle meteorologist distraught after learning WSU was invited to the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
In case you still don’t believe it after last season’s game, the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl is real and it’s fabulous. According to rankings from Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports, this year’s Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl featuring the Washington State Cougars and Fresno State Bulldogs is the eighth-best game of the college football bowl season. Read more... The post Seattle meteorologist distraught after learning WSU was invited to the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl appeared first on Awful Announcing.
theeasterner.org
Eastern Washington University Investigates Alleged Hazing Incidents in Phi Delta Theta Fraternity
Nov. 9, 2022, Eastern Washington University’s chapter of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity allegedly engaged in multiple hazing incidents, including “having 18 students drink over 13 cases of beer in under 30 minutes, physical intimation while answering questions, and ‘wall sits’ for wrong answers,” according to an EWU police report.
KXLY
Murder investigation takes a toll on University of Idaho’s student journalists
MOSCOW, Idaho — Several student journalists at the University of Idaho work for The Argonaut, the student newspaper. In Daniel Ramirez’s time with The Argonaut, no story has been like the one unfolding on Queen Road. “It’s frightening to think that four of my peers were murdered,” Ramirez...
Idaho angler sets new coho record
Congratulations to Jerry Smith of Lewiston on landing a 30-inch coho salmon. Smith hooked the fish while fishing the North Fork Clearwater River on Nov. 13. While Idaho's catch-and-release record program has been around since 2016, this is the first application for an ocean-run coho salmon, setting the stage for future records. The 2022 season for coho salmon is open from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31, and more information can be found on the Coho Seasons & Rules page. In the fall, the Clearwater River is home to several ocean-run species migrating back to Idaho, including steelhead, fall-run Chinook salmon and coho salmon. Anglers should examine their catch carefully to distinguish the three species, as there are separate seasons and bag limits on each.
KHQ Right Now
Mourning in Moscow: Four University of Idaho students murdered, investigation ongoing
A collection of our coverage of the murder of four murdered University of Idaho students on Sunday, Nov. 13. This is a developing story, and updates will be added to this page. If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call 208-883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.
University of Idaho Candlelight Vigil Remembers 4 Slain Students
November 13, 2022 is a day Idahoans will never forget. It was the day four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their off-campus Moscow apartment as lay asleep in their beds. The Idaho Vandal community mourns the loss of Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen,...
foxwilmington.com
Dad of University of Idaho Student Kaylee Goncalves Is Hiring Private Investigator to Probe Quadruple Homicide
The father of one of the four University of Idaho students slain in their Moscow, Idaho, home is raising money to hire a private investigator to look into the killings, frustrated that more than three weeks have gone by without any named suspects or persons of interest in the case.
Timeline of the University of Idaho student murders
This page will track the timeline investigators are working with in the University of Idaho student murders. It will be updated as new information comes in from investigators.
kptv.com
Idaho police release car description possibly connected to killings of 4 students
MOSCOW Idaho. (KPTV) - Police on Wednesday released a description of a car that was seen in the area of the house where four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered three weeks ago. In a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, police posted pictures of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra, as...
Idaho murders: Police identify 'stalker' incident involving victim Kaylee Goncalves
Idaho police have addressed a potential "stalker" involving one of the victims in last month's murder of four University of Idaho roommates.
KHQ Right Now
Moscow police release body cam footage of alcohol enforcement near scene of murders
The Moscow Police Department (MPD) shared body camera video of an alcohol enforcement near the scene of the murder of four University of Idaho students. MPD said the white car seen in the video is not the 2011-13 white Hyundai Elantra that is a focus of their investigation.
Public Invited to Provide Feedback on New Bridge and Intersection Designs at SR26 and US 195 in Colfax
COLFAX - The Washington State Department of Transportation is inviting the community to attend an open house on Thursday, December 8, to hear about design elements being considered for the State Route 26 and US 195 intersection in Colfax, WA. According to the WSDOT, the twin bridges of US 195...
KHQ Right Now
City of Moscow hosts tree lighting ceremony to honor Madison, Kaylee, Xana and Ethan
MOSCOW, Idaho - The City of Moscow is hosted a tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 8 to honor the lives of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, the four students who were all murdered near the University of Idaho in November. People wrote messages of support on...
pullmanradio.com
Pullman PD warn against clearing snow into public right-of-way
The City of Pullman PD reminds the public that when clearing a driveway, sidewalk, or parking lot, the City of Pullman City Code prohibits pushing snow, ice or other materials into the public right-of-way. Use lawns or off-street areas to collect snow, keeping roadways, parking lanes, and sidewalks clear and...
KLEWTV
Lewiston standoff ends in arrest after man allegedly fires gun in home
On December 3rd, 2022 at approximately 6:04pm, Lewiston Police responded to a report of a domestic in the 3300 block of 8th Street F. Information given was that a firearm was involved. Upon arrival, officers made contact with several occupants of the house, including children. Officers were informed that a male inside the house had been involved in a domestic with his spouse and a firearm had been discharged during the dispute but no one had been hit with the round that was fired. The female half of the domestic and the children were able to exit the house safely and then called police.
koze.com
Off-Duty Whitman County Deputy Seriously Injured
COLFAX, WA – The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office says an off-duty Sheriff’s Deputy received serious injuries while assisting a driver who had slid off the roadway due to poor weather conditions last week. According to a Facebook post, Cory Alcantar was helping the driver when another car lost control, sliding backward into him and pinning him between the two cars on Wednesday.
pullmanradio.com
Shop Building Near Troy Destroyed By Fire
A shop building West of Troy was destroyed by fire on Friday afternoon. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office reports that the blaze on Wallen Road was called in around 2:00. The shop was fully engulfed in flames when Troy Volunteer Firefighters arrived on scene. No one was hurt. No word on what caused the fire.
Inmate Overdoses on Fentanyl While in Custody at Nez Perce County Jail
LEWISTON - A 28-year-old Lewiston woman has been charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) and Introduction of Contraband into a Corrections Facility, all felonies, after she allegedly overdosed while in custody for a previous offense at the Nez Perce County Adult Detention Center. On the...
