4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Indiana Basketball Coach Mike Woodson Comments on 81-65 Win Over Nebraska
Indiana basketball defeated Nebraska 81-65 on Wednesday at Assembly Hall to move to 8-1 on the season. Here's the full transcript of coach Mike Woodson's postgame press conference with video attached.
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska men’s basketball served reality check in loss to No. 14 Indiana
Fresh off its biggest win in recent memory, over then-No. 7 Creighton, Nebraska came back down to earth on Wednesday with a sobering 81-65 loss at No. 14 Indiana. The loss snapped the Huskers’ three-game winning streak over ranked opponents dating back to last season. It came at the hands of both a triple-double outing from junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and an exceptional team shooting performance. Despite what the 16-point final deficit might suggest, the Huskers never ceded but couldn't overcome an ugly start.
Video: Wild College Basketball Halftime Show Going Viral
The legendary basketball halftime show performer has taken some heat in recent years, sometimes dropping bowls onto the floor, but tonight's performance was legendary. Mike Schumann of The Daily Hoosier shared a video of the epic halftime show performance on Wednesday night. The video is going viral. "This is nuts,"...
Jaylin Lucas tabbed First-Team All-America by Walter Camp Football Foundation
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Awards keep rolling in for Indiana football true freshman Jaylin Lucas, as the Walter Camp Football Foundation has tabbed the running back first-team All-America. The all-purpose back is the only true freshman on its 52-person All-America squad and the first true freshman to earn the distinction from the WCFF since 2013.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball to host a pair of Kentucky-based 2025 prospects on Wednesday
According to reports, Indiana is expected to have a couple class of 2025 prospects on campus Wednesday in connection with the Nebraska game. Sophomore guard Jasper Johnson hails from Versailles, Ky. just outside of Lexington (Woodford County H.S.). He’ll be in Bloomington tomorrow according to 247Sports national reporter Travis Branham.
Dan Dakich done at 107.5 The Fan after 14 years
Dakich, who hosted of The Dan Dakich Show, announced that he has completed his final show with Radio One.
WIBC.com
What Are the Chances of a White Christmas in Indiana 2022?
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Just like the one you used to know…It is one of the big questions asked every holiday season. Will we have snow? According to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration a white Christmas is defined as having 1 inch or more of snow on the ground Christmas morning.
bcdemocrat.com
AIM Media Indiana names new publisher in Columbus
AIM Media Indiana LLC on Thursday announced the appointment of Richard Clark as publisher at The Republic in Columbus, and as vice president and group publisher with responsibility for all AIM media properties in Indiana. Clark succeeds Bud Hunt, who is retiring from the company at the end of this...
Indiana doctor drops lawsuit against attorney general
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana doctor has dropped a lawsuit that aimed to halt the state's attorney general from investigating her after she provided an abortion to a 10-year-old Ohio child who was raped. Lawyers for Dr. Caitlin Bernard of Indianapolis voluntarily nixed the lawsuit filed last month against Indiana...
archpaper.com
Historic Columbus, Indiana, building destroyed in weekend blaze
A raging fire over the weekend has destroyed an old building in Columbus, Indiana, the Midwest mecca for modern architecture. 422 Fifth Street in downtown Columbus, lost its roof, facade, and its structural integrity in the December 3 blaze. Fire officials believe the brick building, known to locals as the “Irwin Block,” is unsalvageable and will need to be demolished. At the time of the fire the commercial building housed mostly office space, including for a law firm, mortgage lender, and a photography studio.
WANE-TV
2 Indiana restaurants make national Top 100 list
(WANE) — A recent study by OpenTable revealed Indiana has two restaurants that stand toe-to-toe with the best restaurants in the country. St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis and The Cake Bake Shop’s location in Carmel were the two Indiana restaurants to make OpenTable’s list of the Top 100 restaurants in America in 2022.
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
wbiw.com
Bloomington Deputy Mayor Donald Griffin, Jr. announces intent to run for mayor
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Deputy Mayor and long-time realtor Donald Griffin, Jr. formally announced his intent to run for Mayor on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Griffin filed to create his campaign committee at the Monroe County Election Board office on Friday, December 2, 2022. Deputy Mayor Griffin cited his vision...
WLKY.com
Iconic Blue Angel military air show returning to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — An iconic military air act will be returning to Indiana for the first time in a decade. The Navy has confirmed the Blue Angels will perform at the Crossroads Air Show in 2023. Pilots will be flying the F-18 Super Hornet, which reaches speeds of up to...
953wiki.com
Governor Eric Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in recognition of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day to honor the lives lost when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Flags should be flown at half-staff at the Indiana Statehouse from sunrise until...
WISH-TV
Richard Allen asks for public funding for defense investigations, expert witnesses
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard Allen, the man charged with the double murders of Delphi teens Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German, is asking the court to approve public funding for his defense to pay for expert witnesses and the defense investigation. Allen is asking...
FedEx closing west side Indianapolis facility that employs 179 people
INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx has confirmed that a west side supply chain facility will be permanently closed beginning in January. FedEx Supply Chain facility located at 225 Transfer Drive currently employs 179 workers and will begin reducing shifts and terminating positions on Jan. 31, the company said. The first phase of the shuttering of the facility […]
bsquarebulletin.com
$29.5 million in bonds OK’d by Bloomington city council, decision on building purchase to come later
Bloomington’s city council voted 8–1 on Wednesday night to approve the issuance of $29.5 million in general revenue bonds, to pay for public safety projects—including the purchase and renovation of the western part of the former Showers Brothers Furniture building that houses city hall. But the purchase...
KOMU
Judge denies emergency motion to block Indiana AG from accessing medical records in investigation of abortion services provided to 10-year-old
An Indiana judge has denied an emergency motion that in part requested to block the state's attorney general from accessing patient medical records in an investigation involving an Indianapolis doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio, according to an order filed in Marion County Superior Court Friday.
wbiw.com
Commissioners signed a contract with IU Health for ambulance service
BEDFORD – The Commissioners approved and signed a contract with IU Health to provide ambulance service for Lawrence County. “This has been in the works for a very long time,” said Emergency Management Director Valerie Luchauer. According to the contract, IU Health will station three 911 ambulances and...
