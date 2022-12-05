ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska men’s basketball served reality check in loss to No. 14 Indiana

Fresh off its biggest win in recent memory, over then-No. 7 Creighton, Nebraska came back down to earth on Wednesday with a sobering 81-65 loss at No. 14 Indiana. The loss snapped the Huskers’ three-game winning streak over ranked opponents dating back to last season. It came at the hands of both a triple-double outing from junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and an exceptional team shooting performance. Despite what the 16-point final deficit might suggest, the Huskers never ceded but couldn't overcome an ugly start.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Video: Wild College Basketball Halftime Show Going Viral

The legendary basketball halftime show performer has taken some heat in recent years, sometimes dropping bowls onto the floor, but tonight's performance was legendary. Mike Schumann of The Daily Hoosier shared a video of the epic halftime show performance on Wednesday night. The video is going viral. "This is nuts,"...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball to host a pair of Kentucky-based 2025 prospects on Wednesday

According to reports, Indiana is expected to have a couple class of 2025 prospects on campus Wednesday in connection with the Nebraska game. Sophomore guard Jasper Johnson hails from Versailles, Ky. just outside of Lexington (Woodford County H.S.). He’ll be in Bloomington tomorrow according to 247Sports national reporter Travis Branham.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WIBC.com

What Are the Chances of a White Christmas in Indiana 2022?

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Just like the one you used to know…It is one of the big questions asked every holiday season. Will we have snow? According to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration a white Christmas is defined as having 1 inch or more of snow on the ground Christmas morning.
INDIANA STATE
bcdemocrat.com

AIM Media Indiana names new publisher in Columbus

AIM Media Indiana LLC on Thursday announced the appointment of Richard Clark as publisher at The Republic in Columbus, and as vice president and group publisher with responsibility for all AIM media properties in Indiana. Clark succeeds Bud Hunt, who is retiring from the company at the end of this...
COLUMBUS, IN
WTHR

Indiana doctor drops lawsuit against attorney general

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana doctor has dropped a lawsuit that aimed to halt the state's attorney general from investigating her after she provided an abortion to a 10-year-old Ohio child who was raped. Lawyers for Dr. Caitlin Bernard of Indianapolis voluntarily nixed the lawsuit filed last month against Indiana...
INDIANA STATE
archpaper.com

Historic Columbus, Indiana, building destroyed in weekend blaze

A raging fire over the weekend has destroyed an old building in Columbus, Indiana, the Midwest mecca for modern architecture. 422 Fifth Street in downtown Columbus, lost its roof, facade, and its structural integrity in the December 3 blaze. Fire officials believe the brick building, known to locals as the “Irwin Block,” is unsalvageable and will need to be demolished. At the time of the fire the commercial building housed mostly office space, including for a law firm, mortgage lender, and a photography studio.
COLUMBUS, IN
WANE-TV

2 Indiana restaurants make national Top 100 list

(WANE) — A recent study by OpenTable revealed Indiana has two restaurants that stand toe-to-toe with the best restaurants in the country. St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis and The Cake Bake Shop’s location in Carmel were the two Indiana restaurants to make OpenTable’s list of the Top 100 restaurants in America in 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
103GBF

Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall

Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
INDIANA STATE
WLKY.com

Iconic Blue Angel military air show returning to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — An iconic military air act will be returning to Indiana for the first time in a decade. The Navy has confirmed the Blue Angels will perform at the Crossroads Air Show in 2023. Pilots will be flying the F-18 Super Hornet, which reaches speeds of up to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
953wiki.com

Governor Eric Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in recognition of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day to honor the lives lost when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Flags should be flown at half-staff at the Indiana Statehouse from sunrise until...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

FedEx closing west side Indianapolis facility that employs 179 people

INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx has confirmed that a west side supply chain facility will be permanently closed beginning in January. FedEx Supply Chain facility located at 225 Transfer Drive currently employs 179 workers and will begin reducing shifts and terminating positions on Jan. 31, the company said. The first phase of the shuttering of the facility […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KOMU

Judge denies emergency motion to block Indiana AG from accessing medical records in investigation of abortion services provided to 10-year-old

An Indiana judge has denied an emergency motion that in part requested to block the state's attorney general from accessing patient medical records in an investigation involving an Indianapolis doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio, according to an order filed in Marion County Superior Court Friday.
INDIANA STATE
