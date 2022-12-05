Read full article on original website
Some rural votes were again left uncounted in Alaska’s statewide election
Ballots from six rural Alaska villages were not fully counted in Alaska’s November elections, the Division of Elections said Friday. A division official said the U.S. Postal Service failed to deliver them to the state election headquarters before the election was certified on Nov. 30. “You’ll need to contact...
State of Alaska plans to sue feds over trail corridors across public land
The state of Alaska intends to sue Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to gain title to 10 trail corridors within the Yukon-Charley Rivers National Preserve. The preserve, managed by the National Park Service, extends west from the Canadian border. It encompasses the Charley River basin and a small portion of the Yukon River.
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, December 8, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. A small launch for SpaceX means one giant leap for satellite...
State downsizes bison hunt after a third of Delta herd starves to death
Alaska’s longest and most popular hunting season ended early this year. The Delta Junction bison hunt usually extends from October to March, but the state limited this year’s season to just two weeks, and only 50 animals were taken, because last winter’s heavy snow and ice buildup wiped out nearly a third of the Delta bison herd.
‘Stalemate’: Prepare to wait weeks, or even months, before a majority forms in Alaska House
After last month’s elections, the Alaska Capitol, so far, is split between two different political ideologies. Voters re-elected Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy, and a centrist, bipartisan coalition is set to take control of the state Senate. A longtime principle at the Alaska Capitol holds that of the building’s three...
Is it legal for an Alaska legislator to belong to the Oath Keepers? That’s what a trial will decide.
A trial is set to begin next week to determine whether Rep. David Eastman’s lifetime membership in the extremist Oath Keepers group disqualifies him to serve as a state legislator. A voter named Randall Kowalke filed the legal challenge. It cites a provision in the state constitution that says...
