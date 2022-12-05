ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

KIMT

Olmsted County Commissioner receives statewide honor

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC) has presented its President's Award to Olmsted County Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden. Each year, the AMC president selects an individual (or individuals) to receive this award for exemplary leadership in public service. From 1993 to 2007, Kiscaden served as a Minnesota State Senator and in 2012, she was elected to the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners – a position she currently holds and was just re-elected to serve in for another 4 years.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Iowa launches new program to create more truck drivers

DES MOINES, Iowa – The State of Iowa is launching a new program to get more truck drivers on the road. Governor Kim Reynolds says the Iowa Entry-Level Driver Training Program will provide more opportunities for interested truck drivers to obtain their commercial driver's license (CDL) in Iowa. “Truck...
IOWA STATE
KIMT

State Ombudsman says more Iowans are complaining about government than ever before

DES MOINES, Iowa - Complaints and information requests about government misbehavior have now risen for eight straight years in Iowa. The State Office of Ombudsman the 6,484 contacts in fiscal year 2022 was a record high and an increase of almost 60 percent since fiscal year 2014. That includes a tripling of complaints from prison and jail inmates.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Iowa State Fair terminates contracts of four vendors who allegedly failed to report all sales

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa State Fair has terminated the contract of four vendors for allegedly not reporting all of their food and beverage sales this summer. Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade has been operating at the fair for 75 years, but had its contract terminated last week. The vendor failed to report $3,400 in sales, according to the Iowa Department of Revenue.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

How to reduce energy costs during winter

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The cost of energy is steadily going down, but natural gas use is on the rise as it continues to get colder in Minnesota. One expert at Minnesota Energy Resources has a few recommendations for those that are looking to save money on their gas bills this winter.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Winter Weather Advisory issued: Ice, 3-5 inches of snow expected

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa) ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow to a wintry mix. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations up to 1/10 of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of...
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Gas prices continue to drop at a fast rate

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The average cost of fuel is still decreasing at a remarkable rate. As of today, AAA reports that the average cost of basic unleaded fuel is $3.22 in Minnesota. This is incredibly considering that the cost was just nearing $4 per gallon in October. One factor is...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Vehicle, wallet stolen from Rochester residence; credit cards being used in Twin Cities area

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are trying to track down the person who entered a home and stole items before stealing a vehicle out of a garage. Police said it happened between Dec. 4-5 in the 2300 block of Telemark Lane NW. The couple had a vehicle in the garage and believe the wide door was unlocked. There was no key in the vehicle but it was in a coat inside the house.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

StormTeam 3: Tracking potential snow Thursday night into Friday

A few on and off snow showers have been ongoing in North Iowa along and south of US18 this morning, but those are soon to wrap up. Clouds decrease throughout the day with high temps closer to the mid 30s. We'll get to see more sunshine Wednesday with highs in the lower 30s.
IOWA STATE

