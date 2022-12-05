ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are trying to track down the person who entered a home and stole items before stealing a vehicle out of a garage. Police said it happened between Dec. 4-5 in the 2300 block of Telemark Lane NW. The couple had a vehicle in the garage and believe the wide door was unlocked. There was no key in the vehicle but it was in a coat inside the house.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO