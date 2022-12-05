Read full article on original website
Olmsted County Commissioner receives statewide honor
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC) has presented its President's Award to Olmsted County Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden. Each year, the AMC president selects an individual (or individuals) to receive this award for exemplary leadership in public service. From 1993 to 2007, Kiscaden served as a Minnesota State Senator and in 2012, she was elected to the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners – a position she currently holds and was just re-elected to serve in for another 4 years.
Nurses reach tentative deals with most Twin Cities and Duluth-area hospitals, averting strike
Abbott Northwestern Hospital. Photo courtesy of Allina Health. Union nurses and six Twin Cities and Duluth-area health systems announced tentative agreements, likely averting another costly strike as hospitals confront a surge of patients with RSV, flu and COVID-19. St. Luke’s Duluth announced a tentative agreement on Monday night, which was...
5 things to know about Minnesota’s historic $17.6 billion projected budget surplus
Gov. Tim Walz speaks with reporters about his priorities for the $17.6 billion surplus at the Minnesota Department of Revenue building on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Photo by Michelle Griffith/Minnesota Reformer. Minnesota lawmakers will have a projected $17.6 billion available to spend this upcoming session after Minnesota Management and Budget published...
Iowa launches new program to create more truck drivers
DES MOINES, Iowa – The State of Iowa is launching a new program to get more truck drivers on the road. Governor Kim Reynolds says the Iowa Entry-Level Driver Training Program will provide more opportunities for interested truck drivers to obtain their commercial driver's license (CDL) in Iowa. “Truck...
The annual 'Name a Snowplow' contest in Minnesota is now taking entries
ST. PAUL, Minn. – What’s in a name? Maybe the plow that gets you to work or school this winter. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is again inviting the public to name eight snowplows, one for each MnDOT district in the state. Minnesotans are encouraged to submit...
State Ombudsman says more Iowans are complaining about government than ever before
DES MOINES, Iowa - Complaints and information requests about government misbehavior have now risen for eight straight years in Iowa. The State Office of Ombudsman the 6,484 contacts in fiscal year 2022 was a record high and an increase of almost 60 percent since fiscal year 2014. That includes a tripling of complaints from prison and jail inmates.
Iowa State Fair terminates contracts of four vendors who allegedly failed to report all sales
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa State Fair has terminated the contract of four vendors for allegedly not reporting all of their food and beverage sales this summer. Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade has been operating at the fair for 75 years, but had its contract terminated last week. The vendor failed to report $3,400 in sales, according to the Iowa Department of Revenue.
How to reduce energy costs during winter
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The cost of energy is steadily going down, but natural gas use is on the rise as it continues to get colder in Minnesota. One expert at Minnesota Energy Resources has a few recommendations for those that are looking to save money on their gas bills this winter.
Winter Weather Advisory issued: Ice, 3-5 inches of snow expected
NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa) ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow to a wintry mix. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations up to 1/10 of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of...
Gas prices continue to drop at a fast rate
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The average cost of fuel is still decreasing at a remarkable rate. As of today, AAA reports that the average cost of basic unleaded fuel is $3.22 in Minnesota. This is incredibly considering that the cost was just nearing $4 per gallon in October. One factor is...
Vehicle, wallet stolen from Rochester residence; credit cards being used in Twin Cities area
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are trying to track down the person who entered a home and stole items before stealing a vehicle out of a garage. Police said it happened between Dec. 4-5 in the 2300 block of Telemark Lane NW. The couple had a vehicle in the garage and believe the wide door was unlocked. There was no key in the vehicle but it was in a coat inside the house.
StormTeam 3: Tracking potential snow Thursday night into Friday
A few on and off snow showers have been ongoing in North Iowa along and south of US18 this morning, but those are soon to wrap up. Clouds decrease throughout the day with high temps closer to the mid 30s. We'll get to see more sunshine Wednesday with highs in the lower 30s.
