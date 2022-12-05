ISO New England Officials Say Electricity Disruptions Could Result from Cold Snap

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grandfather dives into lake on his birthday: "God takes care of me"Amy ChristieLaconia, NH
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each monthJake WellsManchester, NH
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New HampshireTravel MavenBarrington, NH
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
Family Dollar Store Closing ImminentlyJoel EisenbergLaconia, NH
Related
The Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester Just Got a Slick New Sign
With the new year coming up, everyone is in the mindset of "a new year, a new you." Year after year, I feel like we all try to find ways to improve ourselves and be the best we can be. Some of us decide to start going to the gym, while others choose to take more time to just focus on themselves.
NH Ski Areas Touting ‘Edgier’ Experiences
MANCHESTER – New Hampshire Tourism Director Lori Harnois told members of the state’s ski industry to prepare for a busy winter season with more visitors and spending expected. Attending the winter kickoff event for Ski NH at the base lodge for McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester Friday night,...
Luxury Home of the Week: A historic N.H. farm compound tied to horse racing for $19.7m
Including a Shingle-style main house, a guest house, multiple barns, and three additional building lots. It’s difficult to pick which element of this week’s luxury home pick is the most eye-popping. There’s the 11,320 total square feet of indoor space and 47.5 acres of lawn, pastures, meadow, pond, and marshland – not to mention the $19,695,000 price tag.
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overhead
Lawrence, MA.Photo byGoogle. A Massachusetts witness at Lawrence reported watching a silent, disc-shaped object with a blue light at about 5:52 a.m. on July 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
NECN
Residents ‘Horrified' Over Proposed Solar Farm Near Waltham/Lexington Line
Jim Troy moved out to a stretch of Waltham, Massachusetts, for peace and quiet; his backyard opens up to a large swath of wilderness. "I like the nature, I like the people," Troy said. Lauren Luallen loved the feel of the neighborhood, too; it's a big reason why she picked...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire corrections officials say minimum-security transitional housing resident has escaped
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Officials with the New Hampshire Department of Corrections announced Wednesday that a minimum-security transitional housing resident has escaped. Officials said Jason Pedro was placed on “escape status” as of 10:15 p.m. Tuesday after he did not return to the Calumet House in Manchester after a scheduled, off-site work shift.
WMUR.com
Concord removing three homeless camps over safety, health concerns
CONCORD, N.H. — The city of Concord is removing three homeless camps that officials said are causing safety and health concerns. There are dozens of locations in Concord where people who are homeless are living, but officials said three locations are being dismantled. "It's yet another site that is...
nhmagazine.com
A Beef Apart: Kelly’s Roast Beef Expands into New Hampshire
As an editor at New Hampshire Magazine, I get emails. A lot of emails. Those emails range in importance, from company meeting updates to wildly misspelled spam to Granite State businesses hoping for coverage and everything in between. And just a few weeks ago, I got an email that caught my eye like a diamond in the rough — or in this case, a roast beef in the rough, glistening between Adobe Creative Cloud ads and Microsoft Teams updates. It was a personal letter from Kelly’s Roast Beef in Salem, New Hampshire, inviting me to a luncheon celebrating their grand opening. A roast beef ribbon cutting, as it were, coronating the king of fast-food Massachusetts sandwiches in a new state. And maybe this is just a technicality — Salem, New Hampshire does border Massachusetts, after all — but I don’t care. Technicalities matter. Roast beef matters. And Kelly’s — a Bay State staple deciding after more than 70 years of meaty business to spread its wings and expand its reach across state lines — matters. I was in.
nhbr.com
Shares in Nashua commercial property being sold via initial public offering
A New York-based real estate investment firm that sells shares of commercial properties through public offerings has launched a new vehicle for investors: the Landing at One Chestnut, a property in Nashua. The company – which has issued two previous IPOs for similar properties, one in New York City and...
Massachusetts man tricked the U.S. Treasury Department for $50 million
An Acton man was sentenced in federal court in Boston in connection with his scheme to cheat the U.S. Treasury Department for $50 million in tax-free energy grants as part of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009.
manchesterinklink.com
Transformer convoy makes slow overnight journey
LONDONDERRY, NH — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation, New Hampshire State Police, Eversource, and several contracting companies worked to move a massive transformer from Londonderry to Manchester overnight Monday. The transformer, which was assembled and loaded onto a specialized trailer weighs 375 tons, and was moved from Eversource’s...
Manchester Man Sentenced to 57 Months for Robbing 6 Banks across NH and Mass.
CONCORD – Eric Mohan, 48, of Manchester, was sentenced today to 57 months in federal prison for a string of bank robberies in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, United States Attorney Jane E. Young announced. According to court documents and statements made in court, Mohan’s three-month robbery spree began on...
Amazon driver arrested for never delivering Amazon packages
NASHUA, NH — An Amazon driver has been arrested for stealing and never delivering amazon packages. On December 7, 2022, Nashua PD arrested Rebecca Daigle, 23,of Fitchburg, Massachusetts. Members of the Uniform Field Operations Bureau responded to a call at the Amazon distribution facility on September 30. According to...
Poor Dog Lost in New Hampshire for Days Makes a Fox Friend Like in a Disney Movie
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Cute little brown puppy Saban was in a world she didn't know. Saban, used to warm weather and the tropics, was just sent up to Massachusetts...
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
WMUR.com
State, local police cracking down on speeding, aggressive driving in New Hampshire
MERRIMACK, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are cracking down on speeding and aggressive driving on the Everett Turnpike. In four hours Monday morning, troopers and local police pulled 55 vehicles over in Merrimack as part of an initiative they're calling “Operation Turnpike Protection.”. A trooper stopped one...
belmontonian.com
Belmont Resident Arrested In NH For Voting Twice In 2016 General Election
A Belmont resident was arrested by New Hampshire law enforcement Friday, Dec. 2 for allegedly voting in both Belmont and New Hampshire in the 2016 general election. In a press release dated Dec. 2, NH Attorney General John Formella said, Richard Rosen, 83, of Washington Street, Belmont, and Route 175, Holderness, N.H., was indicted on one felony count of wrongful voting related to voting twice in that election, a class B felony. Rosen is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 21 in Plymouth Circuit Court.
Police: 2 young men caught racing at 130 mph on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Two young men were arrested after authorities say they were caught racing at a speed of more than 130 mph on a highway in New Hampshire over the weekend. A trooper patrolling the southbound side of Interstate 93 in Londonderry near Exit 5 around 8:30 p.m. Saturday observed a 2008 BMW Coupe and a 2018 Infiniti Q50 accelerate to speeds of 128 mph and 131 mph in a 65-mph zone, according to New Hampshire State Police.
Serious crash shuts down both sides of I-95 in Danvers
DANVERS, Mass. — A serious crash shut down both sides of Interstate 95 in Danvers on Tuesday morning. The crash happened on the northbound side of the highway just before Exit 69 near Maple Street. There was no immediate word on the condition of those involved in the crash.
Coalition Searching New Ways To Cut Electric Bills
Cutting electricity bills is the goal of a newly formed coalition ranging in all areas of New Hampshire. Over 20 cities and towns have become part of the Community Power Coalition New Hampshire or CPCNH. It’s a partnership between many cities and towns and is currently in the formative stage. Podcaster Roger Wood spoke to the vice chairman of the CPC NH, Christopher Parker. He serves as the Deputy City Manager in Dover.
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
Barrington, NH
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
648K+
Views
ABOUT
Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.http://indepthnh.org/
Comments / 0