Mount Juliet, TN

Legislative Council approves amateur-rule change, opens NIL door

A change to the “amateur rule” was approved by the TSSAA Legislative Council on Thursday. The ruling opens the door for high school students in Tennessee to earn money under the NIL (name, image and likeness) provision — similar to the rule in place under NCAA guidelines.
TENNESSEE STATE

