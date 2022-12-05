Aficionados of Greece will know that as well as containing many ancient and historically important sites, the country is the birthplace of the Olympic Games. They originated in Ancient Olympia from the 8th century B.C. to the 4th century A.D., held every 4 years before being banned by the Roman emperor Theodosius I in order to promote Christianity. It wasn’t until 1896 that they were reborn in Athens by Frenchman Baron Pierre de Coubertin.

