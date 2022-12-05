Read full article on original website
10 Reasons You’ll Fall In Love With Provence’s Charming Grimaud And Port Grimaud
When traveling throughout the French Riviera, taking a day to escape the trendy beach clubs, bars, and tourist attractions can impart a local viewpoint. In the Côte d’Azur region of southern France, close to Saint Tropez, are the villages of Grimaud and Port Grimaud. They are two distinct areas connected by their name and a short drive between the two destinations.
7 Best Things To Do Around Olympia, Birthplace Of The Olympic Games
Aficionados of Greece will know that as well as containing many ancient and historically important sites, the country is the birthplace of the Olympic Games. They originated in Ancient Olympia from the 8th century B.C. to the 4th century A.D., held every 4 years before being banned by the Roman emperor Theodosius I in order to promote Christianity. It wasn’t until 1896 that they were reborn in Athens by Frenchman Baron Pierre de Coubertin.
