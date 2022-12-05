Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hometownnews.biz
Gilbert S. Jagielski
Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 AM Saturday, December 10, 2022 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon for Gilbert Jagielski, 90 of St. Cloud and formerly of Avon who died Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. The Rev. Greg Miller OSB will officiate. Entombment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30-11:00 AM Saturday at the church in Avon.
hometownnews.biz
Darrel Leroy Thompson
Darrel Leroy Thompson, 80 of Long Prairie was called home to eternal life on Thursday, December 1, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 1-5 pm at his son’s residence 24700 220th Street, Long Prairie. Darrel was born June 4, 1942, in Little...
hometownnews.biz
Bryan Roman Goebel
Bryan Roman Goebel, age 54 of Stewartville, formerly of Albany, passed away after a two year battle with cancer on Monday, December 5, 2022 at his home in Stewartville, Minnesota, with his family by his side. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December...
hometownnews.biz
Lawrence “Larry” Thostenson
Lawrence (Larry) Walter Thostenson, 71, of Melrose, MN, passed away surrounded by his family on November 30, 2022 at CentraCare Hospital in Melrose, MN. Larry was born July 25, 1951 to Walter and Ruth (Kjeldahl) Thostenson. He grew up in Belgrade, MN playing with neighbors, loving baseball, setting high school football records, drumming with his band mates, antagonizing his big sister, acquiring carpentry skills from his dad, and learning the value of a great conversation from his mother.
Comments / 0