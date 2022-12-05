Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Hard Rock International Breaks Ground on Permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - BristolJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
A Holiday Gift Arrived Early for Someone This Year - Thanks to a Sweet WifeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Santa Paws Are Coming to Town in Historic Jonesborough This Saturday to CelebrateJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Get Your Shopping Spree on and Sip As You Stroll in Johnson City This WeekendJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan County set to spend $1.55 million on patrol cars
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission is set to lease or purchase new patrol cars for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office as quickly as possible, and the vote will come next week. Sullivan County Commissioner Michael Cole brought to the commission on Thursday night during its work session...
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office investigating drug incident at Volunteer High School
The following article has been changed to correct the spelling of the name Mayen to Malen.CHURCH HILL — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident at Volunteer High School involving students ingesting drug-laced cookies. According to a press release from the HCSO, on Dec. 7 at...
Kingsport Times-News
Shull asks state lawmakers for help with exploding deer population
KINGSPORT — Mayor Pat Shull expressed his concern about a growing problem across the city this week to local legislators: the overpopulation of deer. “We’re picking up dead deer every day,” Shull said.
Kingsport Times-News
Scott County PSA, Hawkins looking to bring clean water to Pink Hill homes
PINK HILL — Officials with the Scott County Public Service Authority and members of Hawkins County government met with residents of the Pink Hill community to talk about extending Scott County’s water lines to provide the area with clean drinking water. Water Condition.
Kingsport Times-News
Christmas trees lit up at Sullivan County Courthouse
The rain fell Thursday night, but that didn’t stop the annual Christmas Tree Lighting in historic Blountville as a crowd gathered around to watch the large evergreen next to the Sullivan County Courthouse come to life with lights. Angela Crane, marketing specialist for the Sullivan County Department of Archives...
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethan City Council considering increases in garbage fees
ELIZABETHTON — Residents and businesses in Elizabethton may see their cost of garbage pickup increased, if the City Council approves a proposed price adjustment. The proposal is to raise the cost of residential fees from $13 to $15 per month and the cost of commercial fees from $25 to $30 per month. The cost of the service has remained the same since July 2019.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County nearing approval of $1 million project for new heating and air conditioning system for jail
ELIZABETHTON — The Building and Grounds Committee of the Carter County Commission unanimously approved a motion Tuesday night to move ahead on a $1 million project to replace the heating and air conditioning system in the Carter County Detention Center. The motion sends the project to the Budget Committee next Monday night for that committee’s approval of the funding.
Kingsport Times-News
Band director charged with making false report about stabbing at Sullivan Heights Middle School
KINGSPORT — Sullivan County band director Eddie Dalton, 53, has been arrested and charged with false reporting after authorities said he lied about being stabbed Monday at Sullivan Heights Middle School. The head of the school system said he is suspended and his dismissal as a tenured teacher will...
Kingsport Times-News
Updated: Affidavit says band director's claim about stabbing fabricated
KINGSPORT — A Sullivan Heights Middle School band director allegedly made a false report Monday morning about two male students acting “suspiciously” in a hallway, one of whom he claimed stabbed him. He got out of jail on bond Wednesday, after his arrest earlier that day.
Kingsport Times-News
Supervisors okay Appalachia High School partial demolition
WISE — Demolition could start as early as February on the former Appalachia High school classroom building and auditorium. The Wise County Board of Supervisors approved a $375,000 change order in a blanket demolition contract that has already seen the former Pound and J.J. Kelly high school buildings leveled in 2022 and work continuing on the Kelly football stadium.
Kingsport Times-News
Wrap party at the Kingsport Senior Center
Kingsport Senior Center members embraced the Christmas spirit recently as they spent more than an hour wrapping presents of all shapes and sizes. A dozen volunteers wrapped more than 50 packages in the center’s atrium on Friday and once the work was done, the gifts were delivered to the residents of Kiwanis Towers.
Kingsport Times-News
SW Virginia Notes: Winter sports seasons begin in the commonwealth
The high school winter sports seasons have started in earnest in Southwest Virginia. Season-opening basketball tournaments in Wise and Bristol tipped off the boys and girls basketball seasons last week.
Kingsport Times-News
Zachary’s prides itself on made-from-scratch home-cooked food
KINGSPORT — Zachary’s is a local Kingsport restaurant offering home-cooked food made from fresh, non-processed ingredients. The restaurant, which has been a part of the community since 2000, is owned by Ethiopian native Yared Desalegn.
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton Christmas Parade will start down Elk Avenue at 6 p.m. Saturday
ELIZABETHTON — The Annual Elizabethton Christmas Parade in Downtown Elizabethton will begin rolling down Elk Avenue at 6 p.m. Saturday, much to the delight of good little boys and girls of all ages. The theme of this year’s parade is “Silver Bells” and this year’s grand marshal will be...
Kingsport Times-News
JCPD busts Science Hill student with drugs
An officer of the Johnson City Police Department was called to Science Hill High School on Monday in reference to an incident that had occurred at the school. The police investigation revealed a school staff member walked in on students vaping in a bathroom, according to the press release. The students were taken to a school administrator’s office, and search revealed one student to be in possession of marijuana in Rice Crispy treat form.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU Health, Ballad Health bring pediatric rheumatology care to Appalachian Highlands
ETSU Health and Ballad Health have partnered to welcome rheumatologist Ashley Blaske, M.D., to Johnson City as the only board-certified pediatric rheumatologist serving the Appalachian Highlands east of Nashville. Blaske will see pediatric patients at Ballad Health’s Pediatric Subspecialties office and adult patients at ETSU Health’s Internal Medicine — Johnson...
Kingsport Times-News
SWVA schools facing funding cutoff for part of mental health and counseling services
NORTON — At least three Southwest Virginia school districts are struggling with an unexpected holiday surprise from the commonwealth of Virginia this month. Three superintendents — Bristol, Virginia’s Keith Perrigan, Norton City Schools’ Gina Wohlford and Wise County’s Mike Goforth — are trying to find replacement mental health services after some community providers in the region are canceling their partnerships with more than half of the region’s school divisions.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City man faces multiple charges
Officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Michael McDonald, of Johnson City, on Tuesday and charged him with aggravated domestic assault, simple possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful drug paraphernalia. Police responded to reports of a male who was allegedly strangling a female and threatening other individuals in...
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton Luminaries
ELIZABETHTON — The 44th Annual “Lights for Jesus” luminaries will be held this Saturday in Golf Club Acres Subdivision from 5:30 to 11 p.m. The neighborhood invites everyone in the region to drive through Golf Club Acres on Saturday night to enjoy the “Lights for Jesus” display. It is on the same hight at the Annual Christmas Parade in Downtown Elizabethton, so families attending the parade are invited to top off their evening by going through the neighborhood light display.
Kingsport Times-News
Golf Club Acres luminaries will be presented this Saturday
ELIZABETHTON — The 44th Annual “Lights for Jesus” luminaries will be held this Saturday in Golf Club Acres Subdivision from 5:30 to 11 p.m. The neighborhood invites everyone in the region to drive through Golf Club Acres on Saturday night to enjoy the “Lights for Jesus” display. It is on the same hight at the Annual Christmas Parade in Downtown Elizabethton, so families attending the parade are invited to top off their evening by going through the neighborhood light display.
Comments / 0