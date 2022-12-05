ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan County set to spend $1.55 million on patrol cars

BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission is set to lease or purchase new patrol cars for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office as quickly as possible, and the vote will come next week. Sullivan County Commissioner Michael Cole brought to the commission on Thursday night during its work session...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Christmas trees lit up at Sullivan County Courthouse

The rain fell Thursday night, but that didn’t stop the annual Christmas Tree Lighting in historic Blountville as a crowd gathered around to watch the large evergreen next to the Sullivan County Courthouse come to life with lights. Angela Crane, marketing specialist for the Sullivan County Department of Archives...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethan City Council considering increases in garbage fees

ELIZABETHTON — Residents and businesses in Elizabethton may see their cost of garbage pickup increased, if the City Council approves a proposed price adjustment. The proposal is to raise the cost of residential fees from $13 to $15 per month and the cost of commercial fees from $25 to $30 per month. The cost of the service has remained the same since July 2019.
Kingsport Times-News

Carter County nearing approval of $1 million project for new heating and air conditioning system for jail

ELIZABETHTON — The Building and Grounds Committee of the Carter County Commission unanimously approved a motion Tuesday night to move ahead on a $1 million project to replace the heating and air conditioning system in the Carter County Detention Center. The motion sends the project to the Budget Committee next Monday night for that committee’s approval of the funding.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Supervisors okay Appalachia High School partial demolition

WISE — Demolition could start as early as February on the former Appalachia High school classroom building and auditorium. The Wise County Board of Supervisors approved a $375,000 change order in a blanket demolition contract that has already seen the former Pound and J.J. Kelly high school buildings leveled in 2022 and work continuing on the Kelly football stadium.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Wrap party at the Kingsport Senior Center

Kingsport Senior Center members embraced the Christmas spirit recently as they spent more than an hour wrapping presents of all shapes and sizes. A dozen volunteers wrapped more than 50 packages in the center’s atrium on Friday and once the work was done, the gifts were delivered to the residents of Kiwanis Towers.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

JCPD busts Science Hill student with drugs

An officer of the Johnson City Police Department was called to Science Hill High School on Monday in reference to an incident that had occurred at the school. The police investigation revealed a school staff member walked in on students vaping in a bathroom, according to the press release. The students were taken to a school administrator’s office, and search revealed one student to be in possession of marijuana in Rice Crispy treat form.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU Health, Ballad Health bring pediatric rheumatology care to Appalachian Highlands

ETSU Health and Ballad Health have partnered to welcome rheumatologist Ashley Blaske, M.D., to Johnson City as the only board-certified pediatric rheumatologist serving the Appalachian Highlands east of Nashville. Blaske will see pediatric patients at Ballad Health’s Pediatric Subspecialties office and adult patients at ETSU Health’s Internal Medicine — Johnson...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

SWVA schools facing funding cutoff for part of mental health and counseling services

NORTON — At least three Southwest Virginia school districts are struggling with an unexpected holiday surprise from the commonwealth of Virginia this month. Three superintendents — Bristol, Virginia’s Keith Perrigan, Norton City Schools’ Gina Wohlford and Wise County’s Mike Goforth — are trying to find replacement mental health services after some community providers in the region are canceling their partnerships with more than half of the region’s school divisions.
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City man faces multiple charges

Officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Michael McDonald, of Johnson City, on Tuesday and charged him with aggravated domestic assault, simple possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful drug paraphernalia. Police responded to reports of a male who was allegedly strangling a female and threatening other individuals in...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton Luminaries

ELIZABETHTON — The 44th Annual “Lights for Jesus” luminaries will be held this Saturday in Golf Club Acres Subdivision from 5:30 to 11 p.m. The neighborhood invites everyone in the region to drive through Golf Club Acres on Saturday night to enjoy the “Lights for Jesus” display. It is on the same hight at the Annual Christmas Parade in Downtown Elizabethton, so families attending the parade are invited to top off their evening by going through the neighborhood light display.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
