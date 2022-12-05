NFL sets the Browns-Ravens game in Week 15 for a Saturday kickoff

The NFL set the date and time for a few December games that had remained in “to be determined” status on Monday. One such game is the matchup between the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 15.

The AFC North matchup is now scheduled as part of a Saturday tripleheader to be broadcast on the NFL Network. Cleveland will host Baltimore on Saturday, December 17th at 4:30 p.m. ET.

It’s the middle game of the tripleheader, coming after the Colts visit the Vikings and before the Dolphins vs. Bills nightcap. Baltimore won the first meeting back in Week 7, beating Cleveland 23-20.

Get out the calendars and adjust accordingly.