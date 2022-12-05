Read full article on original website
Entegris Expands Impact Across Corporate Social Responsibility Priorities
BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Entegris (Nasdaq: ENTG), a leading supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries, today issued its latest Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report. The report, Collaborative Innovation to Build a Better Tomorrow, is available online. It provides a comprehensive overview of Entegris’ progress toward reaching its 2030 CSR goals and outlines the company’s continued progress across the four pillars of its CSR strategy: Innovation, Safety, Personal Development and Inclusion, and Sustainability. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005184/en/ Entegris publishes latest CSR Report -- Collaborative Innovation To Build A Better Tomorrow (Graphic: Entegris)
Phys.org
Using the nexus approach to identify systematic solutions for sustainable development
The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, adopted in 2015, tackle a wide array of contemporary issues such as food, water, and energy insecurity, biodiversity loss, climate change, and rapid and spontaneous urbanization. Achieving these goals requires a strategy aimed towards overall progress, rather than improvement in isolated areas. The nexus...
TechCrunch
Flow Engineering wants to modernize the hardware engineering design process
Flow Engineering wants to fix that system and give hardware engineers, the folks who build complex systems like rockets and race cars, the same kinds of tools their software counterparts have. Today, the company announced an $8.5 million seed round. Pari Singh, the founder and CEO at Flow, says they...
Remote employee engagement has increased since 2020, report suggests
Story at a glance New data suggest employees are successfully adapting to remote work, as online meetings have become more efficient, spontaneous and frequent since 2020. That’s according to information gathered from 10 different companies using three different meeting platforms. The findings indicate workers may be compensating for the loss of in-person interaction and engaging…
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: The end of free money, how to forecast NRR, slashing SaaS spending
As often as the “R” word is bandied about in tech, a survey of 450 early-stage founders found that only 12% plan to hire fewer workers and 6% have laid people off. “The data is proving that early-stage founders are seeing a more gradual approach to the downturn,” said January Ventures founding partner Jen Neundorfer.
TechCrunch
Salesforce to expand Sustainability Cloud into full ESG reporting tool
Ari Alexander, GM for Salesforce Net Zero Cloud and Net Zero Marketplace, says the idea is to take advantage of the range of Salesforce tooling from MuleSoft for connecting to data sources to Tableau for data visualization to help companies better understand their progress towards ESG goals. “ESG is a...
For businesses with ESG goals, A.I. helps make the mission possible
What world do we want to create and how will A.I. get us all there?
