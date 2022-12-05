Read full article on original website
sonomasun.com
Rainwater harvesting at Flowery School
Sonoma Ecology Center is working with the community to adapt to historic drought conditions. Its latest project is rainwater harvesting system at Flowery Elementary School that serves as a demonstration project to explore the feasibility of replicating this system at other schools. Steven Lee, Senior Scientist who, together with his...
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Approves New Rent Control Measures for Mobile Home Parks
Tighter rent control measures were approved for mobile homes in Santa Rosa. The City Council approved an update to its mobile home rent ordinance further restricting rent increases. Rent increases at mobile homes are now limited to 70 percent of the San Francisco Area CPI with a 4 percent cap as opposed to 100 percent with a 6 percent cap. The update also allows park owners to increase space rent by 10 percent when sold to a new buyer. Mobile park owners Tuesday urged council members to postpone a decision saying the update would lead to more arbitrations. The council ultimately ignored their requests and voted for the update which will take effect January 6th.
pioneerpublishers.com
Contra Costa County Supervisor race turns ugly
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Dec. 6, 2022) — Ken Carlson thought he was retired. The former police officer and Pleasant Hill City council member was going to settle back with his husband and kids and “take a breather.” But then he was convinced – perhaps a bit by himself – that he could do more, and he led a five-person race for District 4 Supervisor in June.
northbaybiz.com
Train Kept a-Rollin’: SMART Goes Full Steam
Since SMART’s 2017 launch, a string of unforeseen disasters disrupted service, but rail agency officials are hoping to put the train—and its ridership numbers—back on track. Curious passengers packed SMART’s new railcars for free preview rides in the summer of 2017. The soft launch was just weeks...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Deep freeze kills Solano County olive harvest, but Napa–Sonoma fares much better
For some North Bay olive farmers, the weather brings a bitter taste and declines in yields for this year’s harvest. But from the Central Valley over to Napa and into Sonoma and Marin counties, those yields vary, improving the closer to the coast the groves are. Official value and yields will be determined when county agriculture departments come out with their official crop reports in late spring.
Abandoned pets found in Bay Area parks as in-person work resumes
Abandoned pets are being found in the Bay Area as more people return to the office, putting a strain on animal shelters. It’s not just dogs and cats — guinea pigs and other small pets are being found in parks.
These downtown San Francisco gems are closed — but aren't supposed to be
City officials are starting to tell property owners their closed-off POPOS need to be public again, ASAP.
Downtown dinosaurs: Lawmakers plan to turn empty downtown Sacramento state buildings into housing
SACRAMENTO — They have become downtown dinosaurs. Massive state office buildings that serve a style of in-person work are from a bygone, pre-pandemic era.Now, there's a plan to convert some of that space into home sweet homes.Lawmakers are looking at a transformation for a couple of massive structures: the 24-story tall Tax and Fee Administration Building on 450 N Street, and the half-a-million square foot Employment Development Department building on 800 Capitol Mall.They are both nearly empty of workers and could become the first tests for a state effort to turn post-pandemic empty office space into housing.Sacramento Assemblymember Kevin McCarty...
KTVU FOX 2
Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in these Bay Area counties
NOVATO, Calif. - With the number of COVID cases rising, facemask mandates are back for jails and shelters in Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties. Those counties now average more than 10 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk for...
sonomamag.com
2 New Restaurants and a Food Truck Pop-Up Coming to Sonoma This Month
Luma Bar & Eatery, a new restaurant in Petaluma from the owners of The Shuckery, is hoping to open this month in the former Dempsey’s brewpub on the Petaluma River. The plant-forward opening menu will feature Sonoma County produce in dishes such as mushroom escabeche, crudite with seaweed hummus, gnocchi with sunchokes and chanterelles, pasta with fennel and carrot ragout and protein side dishes: 4-ounce skewers of pork shank, duck confit or brisket. The restaurant will have a full bar.
'Shock': Mountain lion enters Bay Area home, drags dog outside
A mountain lion that entered a Santa Rosa home and dragged a dog outside on Nov. 28 was euthanized by a Sonoma County trapper on Dec. 3, officials said.
SFist
Disgraced Belcampo Meat Co. Reportedly Under USDA Investigation for Horribly Unsanitary Conditions
Did you ever have that “sustainable” high-end meat from Belcampo Meat Company? Well, some bits of it were found on the bathroom floor covered with ants at their meat-processing plant, according to new documents that have come to light from a USDA investigation. I admit I’m one of...
Former Sears in Sunrise Mall purchased for $7 million
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A large, Sacramento-based retail investment company recently purchased roughly one and a half acres of land at the Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights. Ethan Conrad Properties, owner of many name brand stores throughout the Sacramento region, spent approximately $7 million on the former three-story Sears and Auto Center and Parts & Service buildings on Sunrise Boulevard.
After years of drought, Marin reservoirs at 'average' levels a hopeful sign
MARIN COUNTY – So far this year in Marin County, the rainfall has been a bit disappointing. But the reservoirs are standing at about exactly average for this time of year, and "average" has never felt so good, especially after years of drought.In fact, currently standing at about 2/3 capacity, it would be hard for Lake Lagunitas to get any more average.The Marin Municipal Water District lists it at 99.91% of the historic average at this time of year. But that's only because of the near miracle the area saw last year.This season, the area has only seen about seven...
Chick-fil-A grand opening in East Bay expected to impact traffic: police
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A new Chick-Fil-A location is coming to the East Bay, and Thursday’s grand opening in Livermore is expected to cause increased traffic. The Livermore Police Department warned the community of possible delays in the area of 1754 N Livermore Ave. KRON On is streaming news live now The Livermore location will […]
San Francisco's moderate revolt continues with Joel Engardio victory
San Francisco Supervisor-elect Joel Engardio painted his opponent, District 4 Supervisor Gordon Mar, as out of touch with constituents.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area flower growers face skyrocketing natural gas prices
PETALUMA, Calif. - One of the Bay Area’s oldest flower producers is facing hard decisions between heat and employees. They're not alone. A lot of California businesses are getting sticker shock when they get their natural gas bills. The bill could cost some employees their jobs. For three generations,...
Hundreds of San Francisco employees acknowledge unauthorized jobs after scandal: report
Hundreds of San Francisco Health Department employees are believed to be holding second jobs in violation of government policy that requires permission.
North Bay water officials lower Russian River dam ahead of heavy rainfall
Sonoma County water officials have started to lower the rubber dam on the Russian River to prevent flooding ahead of the upcoming storms. They're hoping for a downpour to raise the water level amid the continuing drought.
KCRA.com
Rain has returned to NorCal, but don't expect reservoirs to fill up anytime soon
FOLSOM, Calif. — So far, things are going well for Northern California heading into what is, on average, the busiest part of the rain and snow season. As of Monday morning, many locations around the region are reporting above-average rainfall totals since the water year began on Oct. 1. Downtown Sacramento has had close to 4 inches as of the most recent observation on Sunday.
