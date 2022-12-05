ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Lamar Jackson now 'week-to-week' with knee injury per encouraging update from Ravens

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cCt9J_0jYHB5qI00

Baltimore Ravens fans held their collective breath when Lamar Jackson left Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos with a knee injury.

After the game, head coach John Harbaugh delivered good news that the injury wasn't season-ending. On Monday, the prognosis appeared to improve with Harbaugh telling reporters that Jackson is "week-to-week."

"He's been through the MRIs," Harbaugh said. "I would say it's kind of week-to-week. It's gonna be a weekly thing."

He also didn't rule out a Week 14 return against the Steelers while noting that it's not likely.

"It's probably less likely for this week, but it's not impossible. And after that, it will become more and more likely."

While losing Jackson for any time is suboptimal during the stretch run of the season, confirmation that he's not looking at a long-term recovery adds up to a relief in Baltimore.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Falcons to make change at quarterback

It’s time for a change. After tough back-to-back losses to drop the team’s record to 5-8, the Atlanta Falcons are making a change at quarterback. Rookie Desmond Ridder will start the Falcons’ next game on Dec. 18 at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota, who had started the first 13 games for Atlanta, will move to backup.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
51K+
Followers
110K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy