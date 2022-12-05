ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
clarksvillenow.com

Jim Duckworth

James Duckworth, age 60, of Clarksville, TN passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at his residence. Jim entered this life on May 30, 1962, in Ft. Campbell, KY to the late Dale and Dorothy Frick Duckworth. He was the owner and operator of D & D Quality Installation for twenty-one years, before becoming a Government Building Inspector in Bradenton, Florida. In his younger years, Jim served in The Explorer Program and Rescue Squad of Montgomery County. He was a lifetime member of Bikers Who Care (B.W.C) and one of the original Board of Directors. Jim was well loved by his community and never met a stranger. He was a proud father and Paw Paw.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Andy Ireland

Andrew (Andy) Thomas Ireland passed away early morning on December 6, 2022, with his brother Mark at his side and surrounded by family a few hours earlier. Born March 24, 1949, to Bill and Mable Cherry Ireland, Andy grew up in Woodlawn, TN. Andy was a graduate of Clarksville High School and a Veteran of The US Army. At a very young age, he developed a love for fast cars, fast boats, and racing of any kind. That love taught him how to work on any type of gasoline or diesel engine and he earned a reputation of being able to fix or rebuild any type of motor. Andy was one of the first jet boat owners in Clarksville, TN and spent many days roaring up and down the Cumberland River with a “rooster tail” visible to all. Many times, he would come home after a weekend on the river and pull out and rebuild his boat’s motor because it wasn’t quite fast enough. In his later years, Andy still loved to “mess” with cars, often buying, rebuilding, and selling cars weekly. If he wasn’t working on something in his old wooden garage, you could probably find him cutting wood, visiting friends, or watching some kind of race or car auction on TV. Andy also took great care of his mother in the last few years of her life and was a friend to many when they were in need.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Danny Trotter

Danny Keith Trotter, age 74, of Portland, TN passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Slayden Baptist Church Cemetery.
PORTLAND, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Who gets the money? Event displays, email say VIP Clarksville’s Black-Tie Ball was fundraiser for Boys & Girls Club

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The former VIP Clarksville employee who was blamed for a promotion “error” resulting in a state investigation of the Black-Tie Ball says there was no error. And documents newly obtained by Clarksville Now show that the promotion of the ball as a fundraiser extended well beyond a single Facebook post.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Beverly Boone

Beverly Carol Boone, age 71, of Clarksville, TN was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, December 5, 2022. Visitation for Beverly will be held on Friday, December 9, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. A 3 p.m. Graveside service will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Erin, TN with Pastor Derek Simonis officiating.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

John Howard Spears

John Howard Spears, age 47, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on December 3, 2022. He was born in Montgomery County on May 19, 1975, to Howard and Margie Spears. John was a hard worker with a good heart who enjoyed spending time with his family. John is preceded in death...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

William Joseph Onks, Jr.

William “Billy Joe” Joseph Onks, Jr., age 31, of Gallatin, TN passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Billy Joe was born in Kansas City, KS on January 24, 1991, to William and Lisa Onks. Billy Joe could always be counted on to either be singing, smiling, or...
GALLATIN, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Jimmy Robert Boyd

Jimmy R. Boyd, age 85, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville, TN. Jimmy was born March 8, 1937, to the late Jessie C. Boyd and George Bryant Boyd. Jimmy attended Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Golf Club Lane in Clarksville. Jimmy served...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Betty Lambert

Betty V. Lambert, age 92, of Clarksville Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at home. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her five siblings, and her spouse, Donald Burton Lambert. Betty grew up in Montgomery, Alabama, and exhibited an early determination for achieving goals. She began...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Larry Hodges

Larry Keith Hodges, age 65, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Garrette Milliken officiating. Larry will be laid to rest at Rye’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the hour of service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville-Montgomery County rises to No. 4 in nationwide competition for talent attraction

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) is proud to share that Clarksville-Montgomery County climbed two more spots in the ranks, amid the national competition for talent, recognized by Lightcast (formerly EMSI) in fourth place for talent attraction, just behind three major cities – Phoenix, Dallas and Austin.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden on his first 100 days in office | AUDIO

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden reaches 100 days in office this week. That makes it a good time to join Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s Conversation to talk about his first couple of months in office. He also shares some important projects that he is working on and how he is trying to balance being mayor with being the father of young children.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy