Andrew (Andy) Thomas Ireland passed away early morning on December 6, 2022, with his brother Mark at his side and surrounded by family a few hours earlier. Born March 24, 1949, to Bill and Mable Cherry Ireland, Andy grew up in Woodlawn, TN. Andy was a graduate of Clarksville High School and a Veteran of The US Army. At a very young age, he developed a love for fast cars, fast boats, and racing of any kind. That love taught him how to work on any type of gasoline or diesel engine and he earned a reputation of being able to fix or rebuild any type of motor. Andy was one of the first jet boat owners in Clarksville, TN and spent many days roaring up and down the Cumberland River with a “rooster tail” visible to all. Many times, he would come home after a weekend on the river and pull out and rebuild his boat’s motor because it wasn’t quite fast enough. In his later years, Andy still loved to “mess” with cars, often buying, rebuilding, and selling cars weekly. If he wasn’t working on something in his old wooden garage, you could probably find him cutting wood, visiting friends, or watching some kind of race or car auction on TV. Andy also took great care of his mother in the last few years of her life and was a friend to many when they were in need.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO