Jim Duckworth
James Duckworth, age 60, of Clarksville, TN passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at his residence. Jim entered this life on May 30, 1962, in Ft. Campbell, KY to the late Dale and Dorothy Frick Duckworth. He was the owner and operator of D & D Quality Installation for twenty-one years, before becoming a Government Building Inspector in Bradenton, Florida. In his younger years, Jim served in The Explorer Program and Rescue Squad of Montgomery County. He was a lifetime member of Bikers Who Care (B.W.C) and one of the original Board of Directors. Jim was well loved by his community and never met a stranger. He was a proud father and Paw Paw.
Andy Ireland
Andrew (Andy) Thomas Ireland passed away early morning on December 6, 2022, with his brother Mark at his side and surrounded by family a few hours earlier. Born March 24, 1949, to Bill and Mable Cherry Ireland, Andy grew up in Woodlawn, TN. Andy was a graduate of Clarksville High School and a Veteran of The US Army. At a very young age, he developed a love for fast cars, fast boats, and racing of any kind. That love taught him how to work on any type of gasoline or diesel engine and he earned a reputation of being able to fix or rebuild any type of motor. Andy was one of the first jet boat owners in Clarksville, TN and spent many days roaring up and down the Cumberland River with a “rooster tail” visible to all. Many times, he would come home after a weekend on the river and pull out and rebuild his boat’s motor because it wasn’t quite fast enough. In his later years, Andy still loved to “mess” with cars, often buying, rebuilding, and selling cars weekly. If he wasn’t working on something in his old wooden garage, you could probably find him cutting wood, visiting friends, or watching some kind of race or car auction on TV. Andy also took great care of his mother in the last few years of her life and was a friend to many when they were in need.
Southern Roofing and Renovations wants to put roofs over heads of veterans who need help
Southern Roofing and Renovations this year helped put a roof over the head of a Clarksville wounded warrior, and for company owner Oswaldo “Junior” Barajas, that’s only the beginning. “We want to find veterans who may be in need a roof but don’t have the funds or...
Danny Trotter
Danny Keith Trotter, age 74, of Portland, TN passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Slayden Baptist Church Cemetery.
Who gets the money? Event displays, email say VIP Clarksville’s Black-Tie Ball was fundraiser for Boys & Girls Club
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The former VIP Clarksville employee who was blamed for a promotion “error” resulting in a state investigation of the Black-Tie Ball says there was no error. And documents newly obtained by Clarksville Now show that the promotion of the ball as a fundraiser extended well beyond a single Facebook post.
Beverly Boone
Beverly Carol Boone, age 71, of Clarksville, TN was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, December 5, 2022. Visitation for Beverly will be held on Friday, December 9, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. A 3 p.m. Graveside service will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Erin, TN with Pastor Derek Simonis officiating.
Chapel Hill planning to build school campus at Sango and Trough Springs Road
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Plans continue to move ahead for the future campus of Chapel Hill Christian Academy, with the school hosting the Wonders of His Love dinner recently at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. Close to 500 supporters of the school attended the holiday fundraising event on...
John Howard Spears
John Howard Spears, age 47, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on December 3, 2022. He was born in Montgomery County on May 19, 1975, to Howard and Margie Spears. John was a hard worker with a good heart who enjoyed spending time with his family. John is preceded in death...
William Joseph Onks, Jr.
William “Billy Joe” Joseph Onks, Jr., age 31, of Gallatin, TN passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Billy Joe was born in Kansas City, KS on January 24, 1991, to William and Lisa Onks. Billy Joe could always be counted on to either be singing, smiling, or...
Jimmy Robert Boyd
Jimmy R. Boyd, age 85, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville, TN. Jimmy was born March 8, 1937, to the late Jessie C. Boyd and George Bryant Boyd. Jimmy attended Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Golf Club Lane in Clarksville. Jimmy served...
Betty Lambert
Betty V. Lambert, age 92, of Clarksville Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at home. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her five siblings, and her spouse, Donald Burton Lambert. Betty grew up in Montgomery, Alabama, and exhibited an early determination for achieving goals. She began...
On Wings of Love ceremony remembers lives lost to homicide in Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The District Attorney General’s Office in Clarksville hosted the 25th annual On Wings of Love ceremony Tuesday. More than 300 people, including the families and friends of homicide victims, attended the event at First Baptist Church downtown. The ceremony is held to remember...
Larry Hodges
Larry Keith Hodges, age 65, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Garrette Milliken officiating. Larry will be laid to rest at Rye’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the hour of service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Clarksville-Montgomery County rises to No. 4 in nationwide competition for talent attraction
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) is proud to share that Clarksville-Montgomery County climbed two more spots in the ranks, amid the national competition for talent, recognized by Lightcast (formerly EMSI) in fourth place for talent attraction, just behind three major cities – Phoenix, Dallas and Austin.
Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden on his first 100 days in office | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden reaches 100 days in office this week. That makes it a good time to join Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s Conversation to talk about his first couple of months in office. He also shares some important projects that he is working on and how he is trying to balance being mayor with being the father of young children.
Hope for the Warriors distributes 4,000 holiday food boxes to Fort Campbell families
FORT CAMPBELL, KY (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Together with Food Lion, Frito Lay, Forward Air and Armed Services YMCA, Hope for the Warriors distributed 4,000 food boxes to Fort Campbell military families last week. Founded in 2006, Hope For The Warriors assists veterans, service members and military families with a...
Clarksville Academy quarterback DJ Merriweather earns Mr. Football Award for 2022-23
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The winner of the 2022 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award was announced at Nissan Stadium on Wednesday, and it’s Clarksville Academy’s DJ Merriweather. Merriweather, who has also been named Clarksville Now Player of the Year, helped lead Clarksville Academy to a 7-4...
Body pulled from truck found in Cumberland River identified as missing Clarksville man
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The body that was found in a truck pulled out of the Cumberland River has now been identified as missing Clarksville resident Jason Spencer. Spencer’s son reported him missing on Nov. 14 and said he left their house on Rebecca Lane, off of Fort...
Parking garage cost rises to $25 million, Montgomery County looks to cover $11 million
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Montgomery County Commission is looking to take out a bond to help pay for the roughly $11 million of a downtown parking garage next to the F&M Bank Arena. At an Industrial Development Board (IDB) meeting last month, county leaders stated they were...
Trinity Episcopal Church to present Blue Christmas service: Christmas in a Minor Key
Trinity Episcopal Church invites all who might find this season difficult, or who are struggling this year, to our Christmas in a Minor Key service on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 6 p.m. Sometimes called a Blue Christmas service, this gathering provides a quiet and contemplative worship service as an alternative...
