There truly is nothing like Big Ten basketball. So far in this young season, the Big Ten is shaping up to be one of the best conferences in the country, as it is year after year. Going into Tuesday night’s game against Maryland, the Badgers were considered near the bottom of the conference. But, after upsetting the No. 13 Terrapins 64-59 at the Kohl Center, it’s safe to say Wisconsin is ready to defend last season’s regular season title.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO