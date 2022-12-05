Read full article on original website
Daily Cardinal
Revitalized Badgers split conference series: What we learned against Michigan
Wisconsin returned to conference play last weekend in a two game series against Michigan. The Badgers entered the weekend without a conference win while Michigan entered ranked No. 5 in the nation. Wisconsin managed to split the series, taking their first conference win on Friday night. Here’s what we learned...
saturdaytradition.com
Markus Allen, Wisconsin WR, removes name from transfer portal after committing to Minnesota
Markus Allen must have had a change of heart. The Wisconsin redshirt freshman wide receiver initially entered his name into the transfer portal and committed to Minnesota. However, on Wednesday Allen decommitted from the Gophers. He removed his name from the portal Thursday afternoon. That’s big news for the Badgers...
wisportsheroics.com
Breaking: Graham Mertz Announces Commitment To New School
The Wisconsin Badgers and Graham Mertz era didn’t go as many expected. The former four-star prospect out of high school had pretty high expectations when arriving in Madison. The Wisconsin QB entered the transfer portal and ends his Badger career with 5,405 passing yards, 38 touchdowns, and 26 interceptions. Mertz has a career completion percentage of 59.5%. After a promising redshirt freshman season, he struggled in his sophomore year. He had a nice bounce back his junior year. He threw for 2,136 yards and 19 touchdowns this season. Today he made his decision on his next school.
Daily Cardinal
Badgers start Big Ten season strong, upset Terrapins at home
There truly is nothing like Big Ten basketball. So far in this young season, the Big Ten is shaping up to be one of the best conferences in the country, as it is year after year. Going into Tuesday night’s game against Maryland, the Badgers were considered near the bottom of the conference. But, after upsetting the No. 13 Terrapins 64-59 at the Kohl Center, it’s safe to say Wisconsin is ready to defend last season’s regular season title.
Daily Cardinal
Column: New Year's resolutions for Wisconsin’s sports
As a great year of Wisconsin sports wraps up, fans, players and athletic staffers look ahead to the next. Some teams excelled — volleyball, men’s basketball and women’s hockey — while others entered a period of transition — football and women’s basketball. Despite the progress made, or the lack thereof, it’s time to look toward the future. With the incoming influx of Big Ten money, there has never been a greater opportunity to correct some of Wisconsin sports’ most obvious issues.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin hoops drops incredible hype video narrated by Sam Dekker ahead of B1G opener
The Wisconsin basketball team is getting ready for their B1G opener with Maryland. The team dropped a hype video narrated by former Badger Sam Dekker ahead of tipoff. Dekker played for Wisconsin from 2012-2014. The Badgers were B1G regular season champions last season, but will be hoping for a conference title this year.
Daily Cardinal
Badgers outshine Beavers, score 17 goals over two games
On Friday and Saturday, the No. 2 Wisconsin Badgers took on Bemidji State for the second time this season. The Badgers dominated on Friday night in the first game, scoring a total of 13 goals and nearly breaking the school record for goals in a game (14). Captain Britta Curl earned her first collegiate hat trick and first hat trick for Wisconsin this season.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Foottball: Badgers are a top option for Cincinnati TE de-commit
The influence of new Wisconsin Badgers coach Luke Fickell may be beginning to rub off, as a certain Cincinnati de-commit could be on his way to Madison within the coming weeks. Three-star tight end Jackson McGohan sat down with Clint Cosgrove of Rivals, following his de-commitment to Cincinnati, and acknowledged...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin DB, veteran contributor announces entry into transfer portal
Semar Melvin is looking for a change. The Wisconsin cornerback officially announced his intent to enter the transfer portal Tuesday afternoon. The news was confirmed via his Twitter account. “First and foremost I want to thank God for allowing me to live the life I live and play the game...
wisportsheroics.com
Breaking: Badgers Lose Offensive Weapon To Transfer Portal
The Wisconsin Badgers have seen several players hit the transfer portal this week. Starting quarterback Graham Mertz announced he was hitting the portal on Sunday. The Badgers have also seen several recruits de-commit this week, including a four-star running back Monday night. Another offensive weapon entered the portal Tuesday. According...
wtmj.com
Extra Points: Jim Leonhard did his job
A tip of the cap to Badger great Jim Leonhard. A true American athletic success story: Straight outta Rusk county, Flambeau High School in northwest Wisconsin. To walk-on starter, three-time All-American, 21 interceptions to tie the school record, all while standing at five feet, eight inches. Then what? Well the...
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
CBS 58
Wisconsin vinyl album collection for sale, including thousands of records
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Thousands of historic vinyl albums that captured the sound of Wisconsin during the 1960s are now available for sale to the public, all to benefit a Wisconsin nonprofit. The records are from the personal collection of Jim Kirchstein, an electric engineer and founder of Cuca...
wisfarmer.com
Round Barn history revisted
I'd guess that most folks in Wisconsin have an interest in dairying as it was "in the day," whatever that day was. It might be the years when we were growing up or it could be when we helped grand dad or dad milk cows on the family dairy farm years ago...or today.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Friday snowfall uncertainty; biggest forecast factors
Snow forecasting is single-handedly why meteorologists never have a full head of hair. It makes us pull our hair out, and Friday's, Dec. 9 system is no exception. A broad system of rain and snow will move into the upper Midwest giving southeastern Wisconsin and much of the state widespread snow chances. However, where the highest totals set up is all depending on a few important factors.
KCCI.com
TSA discovers dog in a carry-on bag at Wisconsin airport checkpoint
MADISON, Wis. — The Transportation Security Administration found a small dog inside a carry-on backpack when going through the X-ray machine at an airport in Wisconsin. TSA officials told sister station WISN that the passenger was unaware of the screening protocol and did not tell security officers about her dog.
WBAY Green Bay
Report: Wisconsin man given 2 days to report to jail used the time to stab his in-laws
MILWAUKEE - A judge running for Wisconsin’s Supreme Court as a tough-on-crime candidate gave a man convicted of attacking his wife two days to report to jail. He’s now charged with attempting to kill his in-laws during that window. WTMJ-TV reports that Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow...
Dogs on Call visits Madison College students ahead of finals
MADISON, Wis. — Madison College is helping students de-stress ahead of final exams with a number of events, including a special visit from some canine companions. Students were able to visit with some furry friends from Dogs on Call on Monday. Organizers said playing with the dogs is a great way for students to take a moment for themselves and...
Daily Cardinal
Violent crimes near campus create perception of increased danger
Recent widely-publicized violent incidents near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus left many students feeling unsure of their safety. However, the Madison Police Department said that crime downtown is actually on the decline compared to past years. A statement released by University of Wisconsin Police Department (UWPD) Chief Kristen Roman to...
captimes.com
See where rural broadband is (and isn't) available in Wisconsin
As federal regulators prepare to publish a new map showing where broadband internet is and isn’t available across the U.S., Madison-area internet advocates are urging residents to check the draft themselves. Unveiled in November, the “pre-production draft” of the Federal Communications Commission map is the most detailed and current...
