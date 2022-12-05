ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens

By Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 5 days ago

Aug 11, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Jack Gibbens (50) tackles Baltimore Ravens quarterback Brett Hundley (15) during the third quarter of a preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Philadelphia Eagles

Dec 4, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) is hit by Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (22) as he makes a touchdown catch during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence questionable vs. Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was limited in practice on Friday and is listed as questionable to play against the host Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Lawrence missed two days of practice due to a toe injury sustained on the final play of the first half in Sunday's 40-14 loss to the Detroit Lions. He returned to the game and finished with 179 yards passing and one touchdown to go along with four carries for 32 yards. ...
Ravens plan for QB Tyler Huntley to start vs. Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens are turning to quarterback Tyler Huntley in Sunday's game against the host Pittsburgh Steelers, who have won four consecutive games in the rivalry. Huntley went 0-2 against the Steelers last season, including a 16-13 loss in overtime in which the Steelers picked off two passes. Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was listed as doubtful on Friday, did not practice all week after sustaining a knee injury...
Steelers draw Baltimore backup again, chase five consecutive wins over rival

As the Baltimore Ravens continue to jockey for playoff position, a meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers might not be a welcome sight. Baltimore has dropped four straight games against the Steelers but will look to reverse its fortunes against its AFC North rival when the teams clash on Sunday in Pittsburgh. The Ravens (8-4) are well on their way to clinching a playoff berth for the fourth time in the...
Titans WR Treylon Burks (concussion) out vs. Jaguars

Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a concussion. Burks sustained the injury while catching his first career touchdown pass in the first quarter of last Sunday's loss at Philadelphia. Burks held on to the 25-yard touchdown reception despite taking a hit to the head from Eagles safety Marcus Epps, who was flagged for unnecessary roughness. Burks,...
GM's firing underscores Titans' urgency vs. Jaguars

Owning a three-game lead in the AFC South with just five games left, the Tennessee Titans still pulled the trigger on a major move on Tuesday. Owner Amy Adams Strunk canned general manager Jon Robinson, two days after watching wide receiver A.J. Brown, who Robinson traded in the offseason to Philadelphia, catch eight passes for 119 yards and two scores in the Eagles' 35-10 rout of Tennessee. The Titans try...
Giants face tough home test against 11-1 Eagles

The New York Giants have the NFL's second-toughest remaining schedule, based on opponents' winning percentage. That includes two dates in five weeks with the Philadelphia Eagles, starting Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. With only one victory in their last five games (1-3-1), the Giants (7-4-1) are nearly out of time to turn things around. "I think you just got to get ready to play the next week and the next...
Steelers stalking fifth straight win in Ravens rivalry

As the Baltimore Ravens continue to jockey for playoff position, a meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers might not be a welcome sight. Baltimore has dropped four straight games against the Steelers but will look to reverse its fortunes against its AFC North rival when the teams clash on Sunday in Pittsburgh. The Ravens (8-4) are well on their way to clinching a playoff berth for the fourth time in the...
NFL insights: Week 14 odds, props and picks

From an opening line of 14.5, the Cowboys are pushing the largest spread in the NFL this season to three-touchdown territory for Sunday's home game with the Houston Texans. The number could continue to climb and make Dallas a historically large favorite. That's because the Texans are strangers to the end zone with seven total touchdowns in the past five games. The Cowboys? ...
Giants coach on if Saquon Barkley will play vs. Eagles: 'I hope so'

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley's availability is in question for Sunday's game against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles due to a neck injury. Barkley popped up on the injury report Thursday following limited participation in practice. Coach Brian Daboll said prior to Friday's practice that it was no guarantee Barkley plays on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. "It's Week 14, and his neck is a little sore," Daboll said....
Newly arrived Baker Mayfield rallies Rams past Raiders

Baker Mayfield's 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left Thursday night capped an improbable comeback by the Los Angeles Rams as they stunned the Las Vegas Raiders 17-16 in Inglewood, Calif. Mayfield, who was picked up off the waiver wire from the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, completed 5 of 6 passes for 80 yards on the final drive. Los Angeles (4-9) went 98 yards in eight plays with the help of two Las Vegas penalties. ...
Bills rule out DT Jordan Phillips, FB Reggie Gilliam vs. Jets

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and fullback Reggie Gilliam have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the visiting New York Jets. Bills head coach Sean McDermott made the announcement on WGR 550 on Friday morning. Phillips sustained a shoulder injury during Buffalo's 24-10 victory over the New England Patriots on Dec. 1. He did participate in practice on either Wednesday or Thursday due to the injury. Phillips, 30, has totaled 18 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two passes defensed in 10 games (one start) this season. Like Phillips, Gilliam has yet to practice this week due to an ankle injury. Gilliam, 25, has seven catches for 57 yards and a touchdown in 12 games this season. He does not have an official carry in 2022. --Field Level Media
