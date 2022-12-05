NFL: Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Buffet has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges For Unlawfully Obtaining Phone RecordsCops And CrimeBaltimore, MD
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Lamar Jackson Injury Update, Tyler Huntley News For Week 14FlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
Related
NFL: Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens
Dec 4, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) pressured in the second quarter by Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning (56) at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Philadelphia Eagles
Dec 4, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) is hit by Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (22) as he makes a touchdown catch during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst What's Point of Winning?
Given their long-shot playoff hopes, wouldn't the Green Bay Packers be better off playing young players and losing games?
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons
Aug 27, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence questionable vs. Titans
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was limited in practice on Friday and is listed as questionable to play against the host Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Lawrence missed two days of practice due to a toe injury sustained on the final play of the first half in Sunday's 40-14 loss to the Detroit Lions. He returned to the game and finished with 179 yards passing and one touchdown to go along with four carries for 32 yards. ...
Ravens plan for QB Tyler Huntley to start vs. Steelers
The Baltimore Ravens are turning to quarterback Tyler Huntley in Sunday's game against the host Pittsburgh Steelers, who have won four consecutive games in the rivalry. Huntley went 0-2 against the Steelers last season, including a 16-13 loss in overtime in which the Steelers picked off two passes. Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was listed as doubtful on Friday, did not practice all week after sustaining a knee injury...
Steelers draw Baltimore backup again, chase five consecutive wins over rival
As the Baltimore Ravens continue to jockey for playoff position, a meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers might not be a welcome sight. Baltimore has dropped four straight games against the Steelers but will look to reverse its fortunes against its AFC North rival when the teams clash on Sunday in Pittsburgh. The Ravens (8-4) are well on their way to clinching a playoff berth for the fourth time in the...
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
Oct 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (97) celebrates toward fans against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns
Nov 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs with the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (32) defends during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Titans WR Treylon Burks (concussion) out vs. Jaguars
Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a concussion. Burks sustained the injury while catching his first career touchdown pass in the first quarter of last Sunday's loss at Philadelphia. Burks held on to the 25-yard touchdown reception despite taking a hit to the head from Eagles safety Marcus Epps, who was flagged for unnecessary roughness. Burks,...
GM's firing underscores Titans' urgency vs. Jaguars
Owning a three-game lead in the AFC South with just five games left, the Tennessee Titans still pulled the trigger on a major move on Tuesday. Owner Amy Adams Strunk canned general manager Jon Robinson, two days after watching wide receiver A.J. Brown, who Robinson traded in the offseason to Philadelphia, catch eight passes for 119 yards and two scores in the Eagles' 35-10 rout of Tennessee. The Titans try...
Giants face tough home test against 11-1 Eagles
The New York Giants have the NFL's second-toughest remaining schedule, based on opponents' winning percentage. That includes two dates in five weeks with the Philadelphia Eagles, starting Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. With only one victory in their last five games (1-3-1), the Giants (7-4-1) are nearly out of time to turn things around. "I think you just got to get ready to play the next week and the next...
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Giants
Dec 4, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) following the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Steelers stalking fifth straight win in Ravens rivalry
As the Baltimore Ravens continue to jockey for playoff position, a meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers might not be a welcome sight. Baltimore has dropped four straight games against the Steelers but will look to reverse its fortunes against its AFC North rival when the teams clash on Sunday in Pittsburgh. The Ravens (8-4) are well on their way to clinching a playoff berth for the fourth time in the...
NFL insights: Week 14 odds, props and picks
From an opening line of 14.5, the Cowboys are pushing the largest spread in the NFL this season to three-touchdown territory for Sunday's home game with the Houston Texans. The number could continue to climb and make Dallas a historically large favorite. That's because the Texans are strangers to the end zone with seven total touchdowns in the past five games. The Cowboys? ...
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders
Dec 4, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks off the field after the Raiders defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 27-20 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Washington Redskins-Head Coach Ron Rivera Press Conference
Jan 2, 2020; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder speaks during the introductory press conference for head coach Ron Rivera at Inova Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Giants coach on if Saquon Barkley will play vs. Eagles: 'I hope so'
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley's availability is in question for Sunday's game against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles due to a neck injury. Barkley popped up on the injury report Thursday following limited participation in practice. Coach Brian Daboll said prior to Friday's practice that it was no guarantee Barkley plays on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. "It's Week 14, and his neck is a little sore," Daboll said....
Newly arrived Baker Mayfield rallies Rams past Raiders
Baker Mayfield's 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left Thursday night capped an improbable comeback by the Los Angeles Rams as they stunned the Las Vegas Raiders 17-16 in Inglewood, Calif. Mayfield, who was picked up off the waiver wire from the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, completed 5 of 6 passes for 80 yards on the final drive. Los Angeles (4-9) went 98 yards in eight plays with the help of two Las Vegas penalties. ...
Bills rule out DT Jordan Phillips, FB Reggie Gilliam vs. Jets
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and fullback Reggie Gilliam have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the visiting New York Jets. Bills head coach Sean McDermott made the announcement on WGR 550 on Friday morning. Phillips sustained a shoulder injury during Buffalo's 24-10 victory over the New England Patriots on Dec. 1. He did participate in practice on either Wednesday or Thursday due to the injury. Phillips, 30, has totaled 18 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two passes defensed in 10 games (one start) this season. Like Phillips, Gilliam has yet to practice this week due to an ankle injury. Gilliam, 25, has seven catches for 57 yards and a touchdown in 12 games this season. He does not have an official carry in 2022. --Field Level Media
Ashe Post & Times
West Jefferson, NC
649
Followers
3K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT
The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/
Comments / 0