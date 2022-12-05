Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Auburn Small Businesses Awarded $10K Grants Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyAuburn, WA
Related
westseattleblog.com
VIDEO: West Seattle Art Walk, with holiday enhancements
6:39 PM: Santa is on the move in The Junction r, part of the holiday enhancements for this month’s West Seattle Art Walk. He and The Silver Belles are circulating in The Junction until 8 pm, and that’s just part of what’s happening around the peninsula tonight, as previewed here (follow that link for the list/map and more) – updates to come!
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Joyful view
Thanks to Blanca for tonight’s photo – another well-lit balcony, this time in North Admiral, on the west side of California SW just south of Hamilton Viewpoint. Photos and/or tips appreciated all season long at westseattleblog@gmail.com – what we’ve shown so far (plus past years) is scrollable in this WSB archive.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Sparkling by the standpipe
Tonight’s featured West Seattle Christmas lights are across SW Charlestown from what’s known as the “water tower” but is officially a “standpipe.” It’s a corner house with a lights-laden yard, and decorations all the way up to the roof. Even a show of...
westseattleblog.com
LAST CALL: Alki Point ‘Healthy Street’ early-design feedback
(Beach Drive stretch of Alki Point ‘Healthy Street,’ photographed Saturday by Don Brubeck) If you have something to say about the city’s “early design” proposals for the Alki Point “Healthy Street” – Beach Drive and Alki Avenue north of 63rd SW – the deadline is tomorrow (Friday) night. The city’s reminder summarizes: “We need your feedback on the design and project elements, including signs, landscaping, travel lanes, and traffic-calming tools like traffic circles and curb bulbs. While people can still drive on the Alki Point Healthy Street, the design has elements to discourage cut-through traffic and help keep the street safer for all users. This includes adding traffic circles, speed humps, bike lane markings, painted curb bulbs, vehicle turn-around areas, and crosswalk improvements. We’re also prioritizing ADA parking and loading zone areas for people kayaking, paddleboarding, and doing other water activities.” If you haven’t already seen the design proposals (WSB coverage here), go to this page. To comment by midnight tomorrow night, there’s an online form, or you can email AlkiKeepMovingStreet@seattle.gov or leave voicemail at 206-727-3565. The city announced in October that the “Healthy Street” status was permanent.
westseattleblog.com
PREVIEW: Santa, carolers, more at West Seattle Art Walk’s holiday edition Thursday
Tomorrow, music accompanies the West Seattle Art Walk in multiple ways! It’s the holiday edition, so The Silver Belles (WSB file photo above) will be roaming The Junction with their sassy take on Christmas songs. That’s happening 6-8 pm, along with Santa on the move too (available for selfies!). And The Art of Music brings three live performances to the Art Walk this time, 6 pm-7:45 pm – Katrina Kope at Great American Diner and Bar (4752 California SW), Marco de Carvalho at Zeeks Pizza (6459 California SW), and Susan Burke at The Nook (2206 California SW) – read about all three here. For an Art Walk overview, here’s the list/map of fourth-quarter venues, including food/beverage establishments where you’ll find specials if you stop by during the WSAW window (5 pm “till late”):
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Wednesday info
6:03 AM: Good morning. It’s Wednesday, December 7th. -If you’re using Metro, keep a closer watch on channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations – as reported here last night, more than 100 buses had to be taken out of service. -The West Seattle Water Taxi is...
westseattleblog.com
FIELD NOTES: What’s going up at NCSWAC; city’s offer of free places to play
NINO CANTU SOUTHWEST ATHLETIC COMPLEX: Nearby resident David tipped us to work under way on the ball fields. Since NCSWAC is a Seattle Public Schools facility, we asked SPS about it. Spokesperson Tim Robinson replied, “Baseball field netting is being installed to prevent foul balls from landing in neighboring yards. The work should be complete by December 23.”
westseattleblog.com
South Seattle College announces longtime educator Dr. Jean Hernandez as interim president
Back in October, we reported on Dr. Rosie Rimando-Chareunsap, who had been South Seattle College president for four years, becoming Seattle Colleges interim chancellor. Now SSC has announced its new interim president:. Hernandez retired from Edmonds College with the title of president emeritus in 2017 after serving seven years as...
westseattleblog.com
CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Verdict in ‘suitcase bodies’ murders
Two and a half years ago, a police investigation along the West Seattle shore became national news, after it was revealed that teenagers had found body parts in a suitcase near Luna/Anchor Park and posted about their discovery on social media. The victims were eventually identified as 35-year-old Jessica Lewis and 27-year-old Austin Wenner, who had been renting a room at the Burien home of the man subsequently charged with their murder, Michael L. Dudley, now 64. He was charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting the victims to death and dumping their dismembered bodies in Elliott Bay and the Duwamish River. Dudley has been on trial in King County Superior Court, where this afternoon the jury announced their verdict: Guilty, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The verdict documents aren’t in the online files yet but we expect to get them tomorrow. Dudley has a felony record from the 1990s.
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Opening date set for Driftwood, new restaurant/bar on Alki
(Preview photos provided by Driftwood) We first told you in June about the plan for Driftwood, the restaurant/bar on the way to the former Alki Beach Pub space. West Seattle-residing co-proprietors Dan Mallahan and Jackie Mallahan have just announced that they plan to open Driftwood on Thursday, January 5th. Dan Mallahan is executive chef, developing a menu that the announcement says “will feature shared plates, mains, and desserts including items such as Whistling Train Farm’s whole roasted honey-bear squash, cider poached pear, house feta and pumpkin seeds, Structures Brewing steamed local clams with glazed pork belly and buttered turnips from Little Big Farm, and Mama’s apple cake with poached star king apples from Collins Family Orchards, spiced pecan, goat cheese, and burnt-sugar bourbon gastrique.” The “coastal cocktails” and beer/wine will have a local/regional emphasis, too.
westseattleblog.com
King County’s public-health officer, others recommend indoor mask-wearing, for three reasons
Those three reasons are RSV, flu, and COVID-19. From today’s announcement:. Public Health – Seattle & King Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin joins other local health officers and health care leaders in recommending masking in indoor public spaces and other prevention measures given the high level of respiratory viruses circulating and stress on hospitals.
westseattleblog.com
VIDEO: Tuneful fundraiser for Madison Middle School at Mission Cantina
Local businesses and community supporters harmonized tonight at Mission Cantina in The Admiral District to raise money for music at Madison Middle School. Two bands from the School of Rock headlined the dine-out benefit for Madison Music Boosters, during which Mission donated 20 percent of proceeds. Also to raise money, two musical instruments were raffled that Mission’s Peter Morse bought at a discount from Thunder Road Guitars and The Bass Shop (both WSB sponsors) to donate:
westseattleblog.com
CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Four felony charges for man accused of shooting at police in West Seattle
Last Thursday night, we took that photo outside the Bank of America at Westwood Village after texts about a police response there. Officers said only that it was a domestic situation. We now know it was more than that – it was the arrest of a man just charged with four felonies, one of which was indeed domestic-violence assault, another of which involved shooting at least 16 rounds at police officers in South Delridge. We reported the arrest here and the original incident here. The defendant is 26-year-old Kevin Flores Reyes of South Seattle, charged Tuesday with first-degree assault, second-degree domestic-violence assault, attempting to elude police, and unlawful gun possession.
Comments / 0