(Beach Drive stretch of Alki Point ‘Healthy Street,’ photographed Saturday by Don Brubeck) If you have something to say about the city’s “early design” proposals for the Alki Point “Healthy Street” – Beach Drive and Alki Avenue north of 63rd SW – the deadline is tomorrow (Friday) night. The city’s reminder summarizes: “We need your feedback on the design and project elements, including signs, landscaping, travel lanes, and traffic-calming tools like traffic circles and curb bulbs. While people can still drive on the Alki Point Healthy Street, the design has elements to discourage cut-through traffic and help keep the street safer for all users. This includes adding traffic circles, speed humps, bike lane markings, painted curb bulbs, vehicle turn-around areas, and crosswalk improvements. We’re also prioritizing ADA parking and loading zone areas for people kayaking, paddleboarding, and doing other water activities.” If you haven’t already seen the design proposals (WSB coverage here), go to this page. To comment by midnight tomorrow night, there’s an online form, or you can email AlkiKeepMovingStreet@seattle.gov or leave voicemail at 206-727-3565. The city announced in October that the “Healthy Street” status was permanent.

1 DAY AGO