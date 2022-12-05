Read full article on original website
kqradio.com
Webster City basketball splits doubleheader with South Central Calhoun
The Webster City Lynx basketball teams returned to action on Tuesday night, as they hosted the Titans of South Central Calhoun in non-conference action at Webster City High School. The Lynx women entered at 0-4, while the men entered at 1-0. Webster City’s women faced a tough test in a...
kqradio.com
Eagle Grove splits doubleheader with Belmond-Klemme
The Eagle Grove Eagles basketball teams returned to action on Tuesday night as they hosted a Wright County rival and a Top of Iowa Conference West foe in the Belmond-Klemme Broncos at Eagle Grove Elementary School, as a part of “Coaches vs. Cancer” night. The night started off...
kqradio.com
Roland-Story basketball sweeps doubleheader at Nevada
The Roland-Story Norsemen basketball teams made the trip across Story County on Tuesday night, to take on the Nevada Cubs in Heart of Iowa Conference action at Nevada High School. The Norsemen women entered with a 3-1 mark, while the Norsemen boys entered at 2-0. The girls game would be...
KCCI.com
Iowa community college cancels women's basketball season
CRESTON, Iowa — The basketball season is already over in Creston for the Southwestern Community College women. The school announced Wednesday that it has suspended the rest of its women's basketball season because of injuries and other unforeseen circumstances. The roster is reportedly so depleted that, at times, they...
Despite Knocked Out Tooth & Postgame Injury, Iowa Beats ISU [PICS]
(Above) Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin, & Gabbie Marshall celebrate a 4th quarter turnover by Iowa State, with the Cyclones' Ashley Joens looking on. Wednesday night's intrastate rivalry between #16 Iowa and #10 Iowa State didn't disappoint. An ugly first half filled with the tension of the importance of the game, especially for Iowa, resembled a heavyweight bout with few "punches" landed. In the 3rd quarter, the Hawkeyes' offense began to soar as their defense suffocated the Cyclones.
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: JJ Kohl ‘excited to make it official’ on signing day
In a couple weeks during National early signing day, Iowa State will sign its 2023 football recruiting class, which contains the second highest-rated recruit in program history in quarterback J.J. Kohl. As an Ankeny product and son of former Iowa State kicker Jamie Kohl, J.J. is well accustomed to Iowa...
lastwordonsports.com
Filling Iowa’s Receiver Needs in the Portal
The Hawkeye football program made a splash just days before the transfer portal officially opened. Michigan transfer Cade McNamara announced he was committing to Iowa on December 1st, just four days before the portal opened. His addition to the program is a perfect combination. McNamara brings both a great cultural fit and an upgrade at quarterback talent. Transfer portal needs at wide receiver are now the goal for the Iowa offense. Rumors of McNamara wanting to bring multiple pass catchers with him began circling just hours after his commitment.
iheart.com
Socioeconomics Could Change Iowa High School Football Classifications
BOONE, Iowa -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association could be changing how high school football teams are classified in the state. They say changes will consider school's number of students who using free and reduced lunches. "That formula will reduce the federal government's enrollment number by 40 percent of...
KBUR
Storm may drop up to 4″ of snow on northern Iowa
Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
Running back transfer Arlen Harris Jr. linked with Iowa and Iowa State
The former four-star is in the process of finding a new home
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
kqradio.com
2022 KQWC CHRISTMAS SCAVENGER HUNT
Mother and boyfriend arrested in newborn infant murder in Fort Dodge. Wednesday morning house fire in Webster City termed as intentionally set with no injuries reported. Omaha firm to help find Webster City’s next school superintendent. Don’t miss out on this year’s Christmas Light Scavenger Hunt! While you go...
kqradio.com
Webster City school superintendent search to start December 7.
The search to find a new Webster City Community School superintendent will begin on Wednesday. The Webster City school board will begin its task on finding the replacement for Mandy Ross who will be retiring at the end of June,2023. Ross has been superintendent for the past five years. The board meeting will begin at 12 noon on Wednesday at the school office at 820 Des Moines Street. Three superintendent search firms and their representatives will make their presentations to the board about the services they offer for finding a new superintendent. The first presentation will begin at 12:30 Wednesday with representatives of EDWise,LLC from Alta,Iowa. The second presentation begins at 1:45 with representatives of Grundmeyer Leader Services from Huxley. The final presentation begins at 3:00 with representatives of McPherson and Jacobson,LLC from Omaha. The Webster City school will make a decision late Wednesday afternoon on which of three firms will be in charge of finding a new school superintendent.
Large Iowa Lottery Prize Remains Unclaimed
(Clive, IA) — The Iowa lottery says a million dollar lottery ticket, purchased in Ames, remains unclaimed. The ticket was for the September 6th Mega Millions drawing. The winner has one year to claim their prize. The Iowa Lottery says there are several other unclaimed, large prizes, from tickets sold in Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Sheldon, and Dubuque.
Lawsuit: Black Waukee students forced to sit in back of bus after dispute on band trip
Three Black Waukee high school students were told to ride home from a 2021 band trip in the back of a school bus after a white parent chaperone allegedly instigated an altercation with them that turned physical, according to a recently filed lawsuit and other documents. The incident with the Northwest High School students followed […] The post Lawsuit: Black Waukee students forced to sit in back of bus after dispute on band trip appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kiow.com
Be Prepared for the Predicted Upcoming Snowstorm
Forecasters say a snowstorm should arrive by midday today, dumping mostly snow across the area counties. The National Weather Service is predicting between one and four inches of snow by Thursday night for communities from Sheldon and Storm Lake to Mason City and Decorah. In areas where the temperatures hover around freezing, there could be icing. Motorists are warned to be prepared for hazardous roads and to allow extra time for travel.
KCCI.com
'It's been a fun ride': Big Al's BBQ closes for dine-in customers at Adel location
ADEL, Iowa — Big Al's BBQ in Adel is closing its doors to dine-in customers. Restaurant owner Al Laudenica said it was a difficult decision, but one he officially made shortly before Thanksgiving. "The pull to get people to work for us is really tough," Laudenica said. "It's tough,...
KCCI.com
Pedestrian killed after being hit by train in Ames
AMES, Iowa — Ames police are investigating after a train hit and killed a pedestrian in Ames. Police say the pedestrian was struck by the train at the crossing on North Dakota Avenue. Police haven't confirmed the name of the person who was killed. Officers are looking for more...
Traffic accident leads to shooting in Des Moines on Thursday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are working to sort out how a traffic accident resulted in one person suffering a gunshot wound on Thursday afternoon. It happened around 3:20pm at the intersection of Hickman Road and 30th Street. Police say it appears one vehicle ran a red light at the intersection and hit […]
