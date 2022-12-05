The search to find a new Webster City Community School superintendent will begin on Wednesday. The Webster City school board will begin its task on finding the replacement for Mandy Ross who will be retiring at the end of June,2023. Ross has been superintendent for the past five years. The board meeting will begin at 12 noon on Wednesday at the school office at 820 Des Moines Street. Three superintendent search firms and their representatives will make their presentations to the board about the services they offer for finding a new superintendent. The first presentation will begin at 12:30 Wednesday with representatives of EDWise,LLC from Alta,Iowa. The second presentation begins at 1:45 with representatives of Grundmeyer Leader Services from Huxley. The final presentation begins at 3:00 with representatives of McPherson and Jacobson,LLC from Omaha. The Webster City school will make a decision late Wednesday afternoon on which of three firms will be in charge of finding a new school superintendent.

WEBSTER CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO