ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefontaine, OH

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peakofohio.com

Dolan arrested on felony identity fraud

A Bellefontaine woman was arrested following a traffic stop just outside Russells Point Wednesday night around 8 o’clock. Washington Township Police conducted a traffic stop on Route 33, near Township Road 94, for an equipment violation. The backseat passenger, later identified as Betty Dolan, 27, provided officers with a...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
wktn.com

KMS Principal Threatened; Incident is Under Investigation

An incident involving the threat of an administrator at the Kenton Middle School Wednesday night is under investigation. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were notified that a juvenile threatened to shoot the middle school principal. No other information is being released at this time. The...
KENTON, OH
The Lima News

Hardin Sheriff investigating pellet-gun death

KENTON — The death of a Foraker man is being investigated as accidental by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office. According to a press release, at around 12:30 p.m., deptuties responded to a Kenton address in responde to a report of an accidental self-inflicted pellet gun wound. Billy Shears, 45, was transported via ambulance to the Hardin Memorial Hospital where he died.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Piqua man accused of vandalizing cell phone towers arrested

TROY — A Miami County man is facing charges after allegedly vandalizing cell phone towers. Christopher Daniels, 37, of Piqua, is facing charges of vandalism, aggravated trespass, disrupting public services and burglary, according to online court records filed in Miami County Municipal Court this week. Daniels has been accused...
PIQUA, OH
peakofohio.com

Accidental death in Hardin County under investigation

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accidental death of a Kenton man. Deputies were called out to a residence in the 8,000 block of Flora Street Tuesday afternoon, around 12:30, where 45-year-old Billy Shears was reported to be in medical distress due to an accidental self-inflicted pellet gun wound.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Greer gets 26 years prison for robbery, assault

LIMA — A Lima man found guilty by a jury of robbing and assaulting two people in 2021 was sentenced to 26 years in prison on Tuesday morning. Tarockis Greer, 31, was sentenced on aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery — first degree felonies — and two counts of second-degree felonious assault. The charges carry firearm specifications, for which Greer received six years of mandatory prison.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Van Wert man arraigned on aggravated arson charge

VAN WERT — A Van Wert man entered a plea of not guilty to a first-degree felony count of aggravated arson during his arraignment hearing on Tuesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Christopher Tinsley Jr., 26, also pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted escape and assault,...
VAN WERT, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Two suspects arrested in Bucyrus after traffic stop

BUCYRUS—On Tuesday, at approximately 4:55 pm Bucyrus Police Officer Wireman conducted a traffic stop near 220 North Sandusky Avenue with the assistance of Officer Graves. While speaking with the occupants, the driver 24-year-old Brent Stidham of Bucyrus, and passenger 24- year-old Brandon Borders of Bucyrus attempted to discard baggies of suspected methamphetamine.
BUCYRUS, OH
wktn.com

Man Arrested After KPD Investigates Noise Complaint

A noise complaint Sunday evening led to the indictment arrest of a Kenton man. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of West Railroad Street after the complaint was received. At the scene, officers arrested 35 year old Raymond Goode. He...
KENTON, OH
The Lima News

Second Indiana man charged in attempted Van Wert murder

VAN WERT — Dashawn Jones, 33, of Fort Wayne, entered pleas of not guilty in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court during his arraignment hearing last week to charges of complicity in the commission of an offense, kidnapping and aggravated burglary, all felonies of the first degree, and a second-degree felony count of felonious assault.
VAN WERT, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy