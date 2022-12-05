Read full article on original website
peakofohio.com
Dolan arrested on felony identity fraud
A Bellefontaine woman was arrested following a traffic stop just outside Russells Point Wednesday night around 8 o’clock. Washington Township Police conducted a traffic stop on Route 33, near Township Road 94, for an equipment violation. The backseat passenger, later identified as Betty Dolan, 27, provided officers with a...
wktn.com
KMS Principal Threatened; Incident is Under Investigation
An incident involving the threat of an administrator at the Kenton Middle School Wednesday night is under investigation. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were notified that a juvenile threatened to shoot the middle school principal. No other information is being released at this time. The...
wktn.com
Circumstances of Man’s Death Under Investigation; Man Being Held on Unrelated Charges
The death of a Foraker man this past Tuesday afternoon is being investigated by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office. According to a release issued late Wednesday afternoon, deputies were dispatched to 8005 Flora Street where they found 45 year old Billy Jack Shears suffering from an accidental self-inflicted pellet gun wound.
Piqua man accused of vandalizing cell phone towers arrested
TROY — A Miami County man is facing charges after allegedly vandalizing cell phone towers. Christopher Daniels, 37, of Piqua, is facing charges of vandalism, aggravated trespass, disrupting public services and burglary, according to online court records filed in Miami County Municipal Court this week. Daniels has been accused...
Woman charged with assaulting two others with car, prompting police search
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is asking for community help in searching for a suspect in connection with an assault — both physical and with a car — in northeast Columbus. Latasha Fowler has warrants for two counts of felonious assault, which reportedly occurred July 31 just after 3 a.m. on the […]
Person walks into hospital with gunshot wound; Dayton Police investigating
Dayton — One person walked into Miami Valley hospital with a gunshot wound early Thursday morning. Police were told by the hospital that one person came in with a gunshot wound around 4:04 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional dispatch. >>1 wounded in Xenia shooting during confrontation inside home,...
peakofohio.com
Accidental death in Hardin County under investigation
The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accidental death of a Kenton man. Deputies were called out to a residence in the 8,000 block of Flora Street Tuesday afternoon, around 12:30, where 45-year-old Billy Shears was reported to be in medical distress due to an accidental self-inflicted pellet gun wound.
Huber Heights man arrested, drugs found in home
Officers arrested the man as he attempted to enter his home and then obtained a search warrant for the home itself and the man’s vehicles, Huber Heights police said.
Dad of victim in Washington Twp. attempted abduction: ‘We’re very nervous’ for family
WASHINGTON TWP. — The father of the girl a man tried to entice to get into his sedan in Washington Twp. on Sunday, in what is being investigated as an attempted abduction, told News Center 7 tonight that until the suspect is apprehended, “we’re very nervous” for ourselves and others in the community.
Trial date set for former LPD officer charged in Wapak incident
WAPAKONETA — A jury trial has been scheduled for Feb. 13 in Auglaize County Municipal Court for a former Lima police officer charged with misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and obstructing official business during an incident in Wapakoneta earlier this year. Veronica Sepulveda, 36, of Napoleon, appeared for her...
Greer gets 26 years prison for robbery, assault
LIMA — A Lima man found guilty by a jury of robbing and assaulting two people in 2021 was sentenced to 26 years in prison on Tuesday morning. Tarockis Greer, 31, was sentenced on aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery — first degree felonies — and two counts of second-degree felonious assault. The charges carry firearm specifications, for which Greer received six years of mandatory prison.
Huber Heights neighborhood latest victim of ‘porch pirates’; 2 arrested
HUBER HEIGHTS — This holiday season many of us are waiting for our packages to finally show up on our doorstep — meanwhile, thieves are too. A neighborhood in Huber Heights was the latest to fall victim. “UPS and Fed Ex, they come at all times on the...
Van Wert man arraigned on aggravated arson charge
VAN WERT — A Van Wert man entered a plea of not guilty to a first-degree felony count of aggravated arson during his arraignment hearing on Tuesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Christopher Tinsley Jr., 26, also pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted escape and assault,...
crawfordcountynow.com
Two suspects arrested in Bucyrus after traffic stop
BUCYRUS—On Tuesday, at approximately 4:55 pm Bucyrus Police Officer Wireman conducted a traffic stop near 220 North Sandusky Avenue with the assistance of Officer Graves. While speaking with the occupants, the driver 24-year-old Brent Stidham of Bucyrus, and passenger 24- year-old Brandon Borders of Bucyrus attempted to discard baggies of suspected methamphetamine.
wktn.com
Man Arrested After KPD Investigates Noise Complaint
A noise complaint Sunday evening led to the indictment arrest of a Kenton man. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of West Railroad Street after the complaint was received. At the scene, officers arrested 35 year old Raymond Goode. He...
Police: Dog stolen from yard found and returned
According to the Dayton Police Department, 1-year-old miniature schnauzer Gonzo was believed to have been stolen out of the backyard of a home on Alwildy Avenue on Nov. 28.
Second Indiana man charged in attempted Van Wert murder
VAN WERT — Dashawn Jones, 33, of Fort Wayne, entered pleas of not guilty in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court during his arraignment hearing last week to charges of complicity in the commission of an offense, kidnapping and aggravated burglary, all felonies of the first degree, and a second-degree felony count of felonious assault.
Xenia man faces 43 years in prison for drug trafficking
38-year-old Adam Norris II was found guilty by a jury of four counts of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs and four counts of Aggravated Possession in Drugs in Greene County Common Pleas Court on Dec. 7.
peakofohio.com
UPDATED: Champaign Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating fiery two-vehicle fatal crash
The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle head-on fatal crash that occurred in the 2700 block of Clark Road, near State Route 296, Tuesday morning around 10:30. The report states a 2018 Hyundai Sonata, driven by Lisa Courter, 57 of Urbana, was northbound on Clark Road when...
Comments / 3