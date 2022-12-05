Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
Heidi Matheny: woman pleads not guilty to drowning grandmotherLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in IndianaTravel MavenLawrenceburg, IN
Heidi Matheny: preliminary hearing delayed for woman who allegedly drowned grandmotherLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
Heidi Mathenby: Ohio woman "tired of taking care of grandmother" drowns her in bathtubLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
WKRC
Fast-food chain set to open pair of Greater Cincinnati locations
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business CourierWKRC) - A local restaurateur who is reviving the Roy Rogers brand in Greater Cincinnati provided an update to the opening of two restaurants -- one on the West Side and the other in Northern Kentucky. One Holland Corp., owner of several restaurant franchises as well as...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati restaurant listed on OpenTable's top 100 restaurants in America for 2022
CINCINNATI — OpenTable has released its picks for the top 100 most beloved restaurants in the country in 2022 and a Cincinnati restaurant made the list. OpenTable released the list after analyzing more than 13 million reviews from restaurants across the country, submitted by verified diners. They then selected...
northmontthunder.com
New Italian Restaurant Coming to Dayton
A new restaurant will be opening in Dayton arcade in the coming year. This restaurant will be serving authentic Italian food with an extensive wine selection from the menu. The restaurant, called Est! Est! Est! will open in the arcades Commercial and Fourth Street buildings, according to a press release obtained by Dayton.Com November 3rd, 2022.
WLWT 5
Braxton Brewing, Graeter's and Dewey's coming together for new dining spot
UNION, Ky. — Braxton Brewing, Graeter's Ice Cream and Dewey's Pizza all in one place? It's a Cincinnati dream come true, and it's coming together next year. The trifecta is joining together for a unique experience in the heart of Union, Kentucky. “We’re excited about our collaboration in Union....
miamistudent.net
Making friends and watching them leave
Today, on Friday, Dec. 9, one of my best friends is graduating from Miami University. In spring 2023, much of the class I came in with will do the same. My time at Miami has carried a host of challenges, right from the first year in which, along with the rest of the 2019-20 freshman class, I only had a little over a semester to get introduced to the college experience before being sent right back home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Spooky Nook is open for business, with scheduled events beginning this weekend
Take a drive down B Street in Hamilton and you’ll see firsthand the transformation: From a defunct paper mill, a hotel, convention center, and athletic complex has taken shape.
3 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're a fan of thin crust, you should check out this place in central Ohio. Patrons love the BLT pizza, which is loaded with bacon, extra cheese, mayo, diced tomatoes, and lettuce. You also can't go wrong with their All the Way pizza (toppings include pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, banana peppers, onions, black olives, and extra cheese). Patrons also recommend just ordering a classic cheese pizza in order to better appreciate and savor the pizzeria's unique red sauce. If you're in need of a gluten-free option, their cauliflower crust comes highly recommended.
Fox 19
Cincinnati restaurant named among country’s top 100
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Over-the-Rhine restaurant is featured in a new national list. Pepp & Dolores is one of OpenTable’s 2022 “Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America.”. OpenTable analyzed more than 13 million restaurant reviews from customers dining at the 60,000+ restaurants that use the online service.
dayton.com
An inside look at Mikesell’s: How inflation has impacted Dayton’s famous potato chips
Potatoes, oil and myriad other costs add up to business challenges for the storied Mikesell’s Snack Food Co. And in this era of inflation, creating and selling a storied snack brand are more challenging than ever. The ingredients are simple enough: In a bag of chips, potatoes make up...
WKRC
Illuminate Hamilton features light displays for the holidays
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton lights up for the holidays. "Illuminate Hamilton" is scheduled to return Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hundreds of luminaries are expected to line the streets. The event features laser light shows on several buildings and shops that stay open late so visitors can...
WKRC
Newport on the Levee's newest restaurant opens
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Newport on the Levee's newest restaurant offers barbecue and live music, and it just opened at the Northern Kentucky entertainment complex. Shiners on the Levee opened its doors on Dec. 3 at Newport on the Levee. Shiners is the first solo project of Prodigal Son...
oxfordobserver.org
Oxford restaurant gets with multiple health violations
On Dec. 1, the Butler County Health Department inspected Ohana Island Grill, 30 W. Walnut S., and found three critical violations and two non-critical violations. Critical violations included incorrect use of the handwashing sink, incorrect sanitizer concentration and incorrect temperature for holding foods. Two non-critical violations were given for not...
Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller object
I-75 in Moraine, OH.Photo byGoogle. An Ohio witness at Moraine reported watching a bright, hovering, disc-shaped object that seemed to eject a smaller object that moved toward the ground level at about 9:20 p.m. on September 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wvxu.org
OKI Wanna Know: Was Mike Fink more than a restaurant?
Is there something about the area that's always puzzled you? Our feature OKI Wanna Know is your opportunity to ask about it. This week, we dive into the history of one of the Ohio River's most famous rivermen. WVXU's Bill Rinehart explains. When you say Mike Fink today, some people...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Middletown, OH
In the middle of Warren and Butler Counties in Ohio lies the city of Middletown. This city, home to over 50,000 inhabitants, is renowned for its tight-knit community, charming parks, and growing economy. This suburban city is also a favorite jump-off point for travelers exploring Dayton, Cincinnati, Lexington, and Columbus.
wvxu.org
A bobcat in Redhawk territory? Why Miami says that's a good thing
A Miami University biology professor and his students were surprised as they played back footage from a trail camera last month. They're studying the deer population in Miami's 1,000-acre preserve system and expected to see what white-tailed deer there are eating. Instead, they watched as a bobcat tiptoed across a log, paused to glance about, then carried on its way.
wvxu.org
Jerry Thomas woke us up with a smile on WKRC-AM for four decades
Jerry Thomas woke up Greater Cincinnati radio listeners with "punch lines you missed" and quips from his "Granny" character for four decades on WKRC–AM, and helped build sister station WKRQ-FM (Q102) into a rock powerhouse with the hiring of a young programmer named Randy Michaels. He died Thursday morning...
countynewsonline.org
Large Quality Public Auction – Greenville – 12/17
When: Saturday, Dec 17th, 2022 @ 9:00 AM – Doors open at 8:00AM. Preview on Friday, Dec 16th from 12:00PM to 5:00PM. Where: Kirby Lyons Auction Facility, Building #1, 5378 Sebring-Warner Rd., Greenville, OH. What: Loader Tractor, Hay Equipment, Farm Equipment, Wood Working Equipment, Shop Equipment & Tools, Antiques...
WLWT 5
This Union home is draped from top to bottom with lights
This Union home is literally draped from top to bottom with lights. Located in the 1000 block of Aristides Drive, it’s one of the brightest on the block in Northern Kentucky. This year's display features 50,000 lights, covering the house true Griswold style. Check out the display from last...
