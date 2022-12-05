Read full article on original website
Missing boy found dead after falling into Florida lake
The body of a 9-year-old boy who went missing during a boat trip in Florida with family members over the weekend has been found, authorities announced Tuesday. The accident occurred on Saturday in central Florida's Polk County, which is about an hour east of Tampa and two hours northwest of Port St. Lucie where the boy is from, according to a release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
‘I fought a shark and won’: 10-year-old fends off shark at Florida beach
A 10-year-old girl is staying positive after she fended off a shark during an encounter at a Florida beach.
