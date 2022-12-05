The body of a 9-year-old boy who went missing during a boat trip in Florida with family members over the weekend has been found, authorities announced Tuesday. The accident occurred on Saturday in central Florida's Polk County, which is about an hour east of Tampa and two hours northwest of Port St. Lucie where the boy is from, according to a release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO