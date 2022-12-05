Read full article on original website
Larry Ross
Larry Ross, 82, of Osceola died Thursday, December 1, 2022, as result of a car accident. Private family graveside memorial services will be held at Newbern Cemetery, south of Lacona, Ia., at a later date. Powers Funeral Home in Creston is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may can be made to the family of Larry Ross. Online condolences may be given at www.powersfh.com.
Clarke grad pens children’s books ‘Sports for Littles’
It all started when Joe Lampe was looking for a specific type of book to read to his young son, Chase. “Anyone who knows the Lampe family knows we’re a bunch of athletes,” said Lampe, who had no trouble finding books about trucks, animals, letters and feelings, but hardly any that focused on sports.
