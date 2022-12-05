Florida's coaching staff visiting pair of 5-star recruits on Monday

Monday marked a big day in the college football world as it marked the start of the NCAA transfer portal period, which has been at the forefront of the minds of millions of rabid fans. However, in the background amidst the portal din and NFL draft declarations, the recruiting trail is also heating up after the end of the no-contact period on Friday.

While the 2022 campaign left a lot to be desired on the field for the Florida Gators, off the field, head coach Billy Napier and Co. have done a remarkable job pulling the program out of the recruiting doldrums up to a consensus top-10 class for this cycle. The staff’s efforts were once again on display according to Swamp247 with Napier, linebackers coach Mike Peterson and co-defensive coordinator Sean Spencer scheduled to visit a pair of five-star recruits on Monday who remain undecided in the 2023 class — Montgomery (Alabama) Carver five-star teammates Qua Russaw and James Smith.

Both have visited Gainesville twice before, logging an unofficial visit during the Friday Night Lights event at the end of July while also dropping in for an official visit for the LSU game.

“They see me more being used like Brenton Cox, but they said they could use me in different spots so I can make plays the whole game if it came to that,” Russaw told Swamp247 prior. “They see me being someone to fill in for Cox though.”

His teammate expressed similar sentiments for the program recently.

“I liked the scheme. They put people in the position to make plays. They see me being like a three or four technique or even playing some zero. Coach Spencer said he likes how I play impressive and get up the field and cause havoc. He said I can fit into what they do with how I play.”

The two high school seniors have already spent three of their five official visits on the Georgia Bulldogs and Auburn Tigers, as well as the Gators, and both still plan to use another this coming weekend with the Alabama Crimson Tide. The two top prep prospects are considered to be a package deal by most in the recruiting circles.

Russaw is ranked No. 31 overall and No. 5 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 23 and 2, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has ‘Bama far out front in the race for his talents with a 74.7% chance of landing him, with Auburn and Florida following at 14.2% and 4.4%, respectively.

Smith is ranked No. 15 overall and No. 2 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 14 and 2, respectively. The Tide also are also in the lead for the five-star’s talents according to On3’s RPM with a narrower 42.3% chance of signing him, while Georgia, Auburn and Florida follow at 26.7%, 23.1% and 4.4%, respectively.

