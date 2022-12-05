ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Florida's coaching staff visiting pair of 5-star recruits on Monday

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hxpoh_0jYH2n6x00

Monday marked a big day in the college football world as it marked the start of the NCAA transfer portal period, which has been at the forefront of the minds of millions of rabid fans. However, in the background amidst the portal din and NFL draft declarations, the recruiting trail is also heating up after the end of the no-contact period on Friday.

While the 2022 campaign left a lot to be desired on the field for the Florida Gators, off the field, head coach Billy Napier and Co. have done a remarkable job pulling the program out of the recruiting doldrums up to a consensus top-10 class for this cycle. The staff’s efforts were once again on display according to Swamp247 with Napier, linebackers coach Mike Peterson and co-defensive coordinator Sean Spencer scheduled to visit a pair of five-star recruits on Monday who remain undecided in the 2023 class — Montgomery (Alabama) Carver five-star teammates Qua Russaw and James Smith.

Both have visited Gainesville twice before, logging an unofficial visit during the Friday Night Lights event at the end of July while also dropping in for an official visit for the LSU game.

“They see me more being used like Brenton Cox, but they said they could use me in different spots so I can make plays the whole game if it came to that,” Russaw told Swamp247 prior. “They see me being someone to fill in for Cox though.”

His teammate expressed similar sentiments for the program recently.

“I liked the scheme. They put people in the position to make plays. They see me being like a three or four technique or even playing some zero. Coach Spencer said he likes how I play impressive and get up the field and cause havoc. He said I can fit into what they do with how I play.”

The two high school seniors have already spent three of their five official visits on the Georgia Bulldogs and Auburn Tigers, as well as the Gators, and both still plan to use another this coming weekend with the Alabama Crimson Tide. The two top prep prospects are considered to be a package deal by most in the recruiting circles.

Russaw is ranked No. 31 overall and No. 5 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 23 and 2, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has ‘Bama far out front in the race for his talents with a 74.7% chance of landing him, with Auburn and Florida following at 14.2% and 4.4%, respectively.

Smith is ranked No. 15 overall and No. 2 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 14 and 2, respectively. The Tide also are also in the lead for the five-star’s talents according to On3’s RPM with a narrower 42.3% chance of signing him, while Georgia, Auburn and Florida follow at 26.7%, 23.1% and 4.4%, respectively.

List

List

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Breaking: 5-Star Running Back Announces His De-Commitment

Rueben Owens, the No. 2 running back from the 2023 class, has decommitted from Louisville. He announced this decision just moments ago on social media. "I would like to thank the Louisville family and fans for all of the love you have shown me throughout this process. This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens tweeted. "After talking to my parents and taking everything into consideration I have decided to decommit from the University of Louisville. I will remain prayerful and grateful in this journey."
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Willie Taggart not on Deion Sanders' Colorado staff; visited Michigan, seeing Ravens, weighing options: report

A deal for Willie Taggart to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado has been put on hold after the former Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic head coach concluded a visit to Boulder without signing a contract, per Pete Thamel. The news follows multiple reports made on Tuesday suggesting that Taggart to Colorado was a done deal. Taggart, who visited Michigan last week, is set to meet with the Baltimore Ravens this week.
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Report: Prominent 5-Star Quarterback Is Transferring

West Virginia is going to have a new starting quarterback in 2023. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels is going to enter the transfer portal. He'll have at least one year of eligibility left and it could be two if he gets a medical redshirt from 2019.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Comeback

Former Colorado recruit puts Deion Sanders on blast

The drama surrounding Deion Sanders‘s hire at Colorado continues as we’ve seen some current players and incoming recruits react to the news. Carson Mott, a three-star edge rusher previously committed to play for the Buffaloes, now says that Sanders pulled his offer off the table after he was hired. Just spoke to the new Colorado Read more... The post Former Colorado recruit puts Deion Sanders on blast appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BOULDER, CO
UC Daily Campus

The Rod Wave: Deion Sanders is an example of what is wrong with recruiting

When football legend and former Jackson State Coach Deion Sanders signed to join the University of Colorado, he made waves with the following statement:. “We got a few positions taken care of so I’m bringing my baggage with me and it’s Louis [Vuitton],” Sanders told the current Colorado football program.
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Coaching Loss

Alabama has sustained a lot of tough coaching losses over the course of the Nick Saban dynasty. Now, they'll have to sustain another one. Alabama's co-defensive coordinator, Charles Kelly, is leaving the school to team up with Deion Sanders at Colorado. "Per multiple sources, Colorado is hiring Alabama associate defensive...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara says he doesn't want to be labeled as a 'game-manager' at Iowa

Ex-Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara entered the transfer portal and quickly decided to join the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten West. McNamara, who was third-team All-Big Ten and led Michigan to its first Big Ten title in 17 years last fall, saw his 2022 campaign come to an end early after undergoing surgery in November. As he prepares for next season in his new home, he doesn’t want to be looked at as a “game manager."
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Colorado Quarterback Makes Decision After Deion Sanders' Speech

A Colorado quarterback is not going to be with the program going forward. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Colorado quarterback Owen McCown has entered the transfer portal. This comes directly after Deion Sanders, who's the new Buffaloes head coach, said that Shedeur Sanders will be their quarterback next season.
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
thecomeback.com

Deion Sanders hires away Alabama assistant

Deion Sanders has been making some big splashes since he took over as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team. Now it appears that he’s been able to get one of Nick Saban’s assistants to head west with him. Despite reports earlier in the day that former...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reportedly On Verge Of Flipping Major Recruit

Deion Sanders has been active in recruiting since being hired as the head coach at Colorado last Saturday. Sanders has already secured a four-star wide receiver in the class of 2025 and is now reportedly on the verge of adding a four-star running back in the 2023 cycle. Making things more interesting is the fact this ballcarrier had been committed to a major program until Thursday.
COLORADO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

184K+
Followers
240K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy