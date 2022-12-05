ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Permanently Preserves Five Working Farms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved five new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on December 7, 2022. These easements will permanently preserve 495 acres of prime farmland in Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $1.9 million.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore cheesecake maker lands deal with major grocer

Baltimore's Hiatus Cheesecake is raising thousands of dollars to support its next phase of growth after landing a deal with Kroger to sell its mini cakes in stores nationwide. The wholesale cheesecake manufacturing company launched a campaign earlier this year through investment crowdfunding platform, Honeycomb Credit, with a goal to raise between $25,000 and $124,000 by the end of the year.
BALTIMORE, MD
GW Hatchet

D.C. officials planning a study to authorize nonvehicular transportation

D.C. officials will study travel patterns in Foggy Bottom this spring to consider better connecting Foggy Bottom to the Georgetown Waterfront and Rock Creek Park through improved traffic infrastructure. Ron Barron, a community planner for the D.C. Office of Planning, said the study will work to decide whether city planners...
WASHINGTON, DC
southbmore.com

Photo Tour of the New Lexington Market

The new Lexington Market opened in October at 112 N. Eutaw St. Downtown. The market, which has been in Baltimore for 240 years, reopened in a new 61,000 sq. ft. building next to the now-former Lexington Market. The Arcade building was demolished to make way for a new public plaza in between the new and former Lexington Market.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Leaders summit to bring traffic, Metro and road closures near Washington Convention Center

WASHINGTON — As leaders from across the African continent prepare to be hosted by President Joe Biden in the District this December, commuters should get ready as well. The upcoming U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit will cause a flurry of effects for drivers, public transit riders and pedestrians, who will see impacts in the area of the Washington Convention Center from Dec. 7 through 17.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

What should Bowie do with an old horse racetrack?

Within the next year, the city of Bowie, Maryland, is set to take ownership of a horse racetrack that was once a jewel in the industry. The track later became a training center, but now it sits abandoned. Bowie leaders are trying to figure out what to do with the...
BOWIE, MD
mocoshow.com

The Story Behind “The DMV”

When the regional nickname “the DMV” rose to popularity in the 2000s, locals jumped on it. Once obscure, it can now be heard in daily conversation or on the radio and news. It appears in several of locally grown rapper Wale’s tracks, and Nicki Minaj gave it a shoutout in her song Beez in the Trap. You might also find it in the Twitter or Instagram bio of a person who wants to show off their local roots. But where did this nickname come from, and who is officially a part of the DMV? Why does it have such a hold over the region?
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Eleven Maryland defendants facing federal charges relating to unemployment fraud scheme with more than $1.6 million in losses

BALTIMORE, MD—A federal grand jury has returned a superseding indictment adding two new defendants to the nine defendants previously charged in relation to a Maryland and California unemployment insurance fraud scheme. The superseding indictment charges the defendants with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and...
MARYLAND STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Barbecue Spots in Maryland

If you're in the area and looking for a good, cheap meal, the Wagon Wheel Restaurant in Churchton, Maryland, is a great place to go. Not only is the food delicious, but the service is also top-notch. The restaurant serves a wide variety of American food, including great burgers, ribs, and french fries. The Wagon Wheel Restaurant offers casual dining.
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

Historic African American Church Broken in to and Vandalized

Several people broke into a historic African American church in Maryland last month and left damage behind, Montgomery County police said. About 11 p.m. Nov. 25, the group forced its way into Scotland AME Zion Church in Potomac and vandalized property, police said. “It’s very disheartening, and I hope somewhere...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
FireRescue1

Md. VFD closing after being out of service for year

The Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company, established in 1915, has not been able to find and retain enough volunteers recently — By Leila Merrill. PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. — The Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company is closing after being out of service for a year, NBC Washington reported Friday.
SEAT PLEASANT, MD
Baltimore Times

Erica Griswold Takes Oath in Historic Milestone as Anne Arundel Register of WillsCounty Celebrates Swearing-in of First Black Elected to Post in the 246 Year History of the Office

December 5, 2022 (Annapolis, Maryland)— The Anne Arundel County Register of Wills Office announces the swearing-in of Erica Griswold as its 29th leader and first African American to ever assume the post in its 246-year history. The public ceremony was held in the historic Anne Arundel Circuit Court with the oath administered by the Clerk of Court and witnessed by Griswold’s family, friends, and several current office staff members on Monday, December 5, 2022.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

