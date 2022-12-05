Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newly-elected Democratic Congressman Was Denied Apartment in D.C.News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Congress Releases Explosive Report on Coverup by NFLNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Texas Governor Abbott Sent the Fifth Bus to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Abbott sends even more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Smithsonian to Honor Celebs at Opening of American History Museum's new Culture WingRob ThompsonWashington, DC
Bay Net
Maryland Permanently Preserves Five Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved five new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on December 7, 2022. These easements will permanently preserve 495 acres of prime farmland in Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $1.9 million.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore cheesecake maker lands deal with major grocer
Baltimore's Hiatus Cheesecake is raising thousands of dollars to support its next phase of growth after landing a deal with Kroger to sell its mini cakes in stores nationwide. The wholesale cheesecake manufacturing company launched a campaign earlier this year through investment crowdfunding platform, Honeycomb Credit, with a goal to raise between $25,000 and $124,000 by the end of the year.
GW Hatchet
D.C. officials planning a study to authorize nonvehicular transportation
D.C. officials will study travel patterns in Foggy Bottom this spring to consider better connecting Foggy Bottom to the Georgetown Waterfront and Rock Creek Park through improved traffic infrastructure. Ron Barron, a community planner for the D.C. Office of Planning, said the study will work to decide whether city planners...
Alicia Wilson to Become Vice President For Global Philanthropy At JPMorgan Chase
Alicia Wilson, Johns Hopkins’ inaugural vice president for economic development and community partnerships, will leave at the end of the year to become vice president for global philanthropy at JPMorgan Chase. Her drive, creativity, savvy, and deep passion and love for Baltimore, helped leverage Johns Hopkins’ resources and expertise...
WTOP
Md. puts off awarding controversial airport concessions contract — but not before current vendor sues
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. The Maryland Aviation Administration has halted the process of awarding a lucrative contract to manage the expansive concessions operations at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. The MAA,...
southbmore.com
Photo Tour of the New Lexington Market
The new Lexington Market opened in October at 112 N. Eutaw St. Downtown. The market, which has been in Baltimore for 240 years, reopened in a new 61,000 sq. ft. building next to the now-former Lexington Market. The Arcade building was demolished to make way for a new public plaza in between the new and former Lexington Market.
baltimorefishbowl.com
From proposal to reality: Roland Park Community Foundation unveils new video that outlines sweeping vision and next steps for the creation of Hillside Park
Nearly one year after the Roland Park Community Foundation was selected to buy land from the Baltimore Country Club to create a new civic amenity called Hillside Park, its members are focusing on what they need to do to make it a reality. Members of the foundation this month released...
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott, Wes Moore celebrate Mondawmin Community Center grand opening
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — JPMorgan Chase Chairman, CEO Jamie Dimon, Mayor Scott and Wes Moore cut the ribbon at Chase’s new Mondawmin Community Center Branch official grand opening. This innovative branch is unique to the Chase branch network as its only one of 14 branches of its kind across...
Investigators: Bay Pilot Operating Ever Forward Was Distracted
The Bay pilot who was operating the container ship MV Ever Forward when it ran aground has had his license suspended as the Coast Guard releases its investigation report into the grounding. And Coast Guard investigators are recommending charges against him. The marine casualty investigation report reveals that the pilot...
Leaders summit to bring traffic, Metro and road closures near Washington Convention Center
WASHINGTON — As leaders from across the African continent prepare to be hosted by President Joe Biden in the District this December, commuters should get ready as well. The upcoming U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit will cause a flurry of effects for drivers, public transit riders and pedestrians, who will see impacts in the area of the Washington Convention Center from Dec. 7 through 17.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County schools to pay for retirees' unpaid premiums following ransomware attack
TOWSON, Md. — Thousands of Baltimore County Public Schools retirees received a bit of good news Thursday regarding issues they've been having with their pensions. The school system now says it's willing to forgive any unpaid premiums, up to $2,000 per retiree. The problems stem from a ransomware attack...
WTOP
What should Bowie do with an old horse racetrack?
Within the next year, the city of Bowie, Maryland, is set to take ownership of a horse racetrack that was once a jewel in the industry. The track later became a training center, but now it sits abandoned. Bowie leaders are trying to figure out what to do with the...
mocoshow.com
The Story Behind “The DMV”
When the regional nickname “the DMV” rose to popularity in the 2000s, locals jumped on it. Once obscure, it can now be heard in daily conversation or on the radio and news. It appears in several of locally grown rapper Wale’s tracks, and Nicki Minaj gave it a shoutout in her song Beez in the Trap. You might also find it in the Twitter or Instagram bio of a person who wants to show off their local roots. But where did this nickname come from, and who is officially a part of the DMV? Why does it have such a hold over the region?
Nottingham MD
Eleven Maryland defendants facing federal charges relating to unemployment fraud scheme with more than $1.6 million in losses
BALTIMORE, MD—A federal grand jury has returned a superseding indictment adding two new defendants to the nine defendants previously charged in relation to a Maryland and California unemployment insurance fraud scheme. The superseding indictment charges the defendants with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Barbecue Spots in Maryland
If you're in the area and looking for a good, cheap meal, the Wagon Wheel Restaurant in Churchton, Maryland, is a great place to go. Not only is the food delicious, but the service is also top-notch. The restaurant serves a wide variety of American food, including great burgers, ribs, and french fries. The Wagon Wheel Restaurant offers casual dining.
NBC Washington
Historic African American Church Broken in to and Vandalized
Several people broke into a historic African American church in Maryland last month and left damage behind, Montgomery County police said. About 11 p.m. Nov. 25, the group forced its way into Scotland AME Zion Church in Potomac and vandalized property, police said. “It’s very disheartening, and I hope somewhere...
City Councilman proposes repealing term limits amid battle over pensions
One Baltimore City Council member is hoping to repeal Question K one month after it was overwhelmingly approved by voters.
FireRescue1
Md. VFD closing after being out of service for year
The Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company, established in 1915, has not been able to find and retain enough volunteers recently — By Leila Merrill. PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. — The Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company is closing after being out of service for a year, NBC Washington reported Friday.
cnsmaryland.org
Almanac predicts Maryland winter forecast as snowy and cold. Do climatologists agree?
The Old Farmer’s Almanac is predicting a colder, snowier winter than normal in the Atlantic Corridor region, which includes parts of Maryland. Last year, the almanac predicted similar temperature and snow levels, and the year before had predicted higher temperatures and precipitation. Did previous winter seasons in Maryland match...
Baltimore Times
Erica Griswold Takes Oath in Historic Milestone as Anne Arundel Register of WillsCounty Celebrates Swearing-in of First Black Elected to Post in the 246 Year History of the Office
December 5, 2022 (Annapolis, Maryland)— The Anne Arundel County Register of Wills Office announces the swearing-in of Erica Griswold as its 29th leader and first African American to ever assume the post in its 246-year history. The public ceremony was held in the historic Anne Arundel Circuit Court with the oath administered by the Clerk of Court and witnessed by Griswold’s family, friends, and several current office staff members on Monday, December 5, 2022.
