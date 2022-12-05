ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Bureau of Investigation takes bold step to hire more medical examiners amid shortage

By Dave Huddleston, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oTglt_0jYH1zZ400

ATLANTA — There’s a crisis at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The state’s investigation unit doesn’t have enough medical examiners to keep up with the workload. That could have a direct impact on local families waiting for closure about their loved one.

Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston learned the agency is making big changes to find workers.

Ashley Garrish, assistant deputy director of the medical examiner’s office said, “We as a country need at least 500 additional doctors. Forensic pathology takes a special person who wants to work in this field in death investigations, so there are fewer people who are aware that it’s an option.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The need is just as dire here in Georgia. There are so few available doctors in the U.S. that the GBI is now looking around the world for medical examiners, Garrish told Channel 2 Action News.

“We just got approval to be a H-1B visa sponsoring employer.”

That means GBI can now offer jobs to non-U.S. citizens to fill positions.

Johann Claassens came to the U.S. from South Africa on an H-1B work visa. He said, “The program is absolutely awesome, it helps agencies like us and other people like us to hire skilled workers that you might not have gotten from here.”

Claassens is a forensic scientist at the GBI. He says at his Columbus, Georgia, office there isn’t a medical examiner, and he hopes this push to get one helps with the backlog of cases. He said, “In the place I come from, South Africa, we had very qualified people with board certifications, so I’m sure this program will help us to fulfill our needs.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38nHfn_0jYH1zZ400

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Pennsylvania police officer rescues injured owl

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania police officer helped an owl in distress last weekend when the injured bird was discovered on the side of a highway. According to a news release from the Penn Township Police Department, Officer David Irvin was sent to look for the injured owl. The officer found the injured bird face down on the road at about 10:22 p.m. on Dec. 5, police said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

5 dogs rescued after fire breaks out at South Carolina home

BURTON, S.C. — Firefighters responding to a blaze at a South Carolina home rescued five dogs from a burning building on Friday, authorities said. According to a Facebook post by the Burton Fire District, firefighters were called just after 1 p.m. EST. The people inside the home were able to safely escape, but the family’s five dogs were in still in the building, fire department Capt. Dan Byrne told The Island Packet newspaper.
BURTON, SC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Coyote that attacked toddler in California has been euthanized

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — A coyote that attacked a toddler in broad daylight in Woodland Hills, California, earlier this month, has been euthanized. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said the coyote that attacked and dragged a 2-year-old girl was trapped on Dec. 9, according to KTLA. CDFW’s Patrick Foy said they knew it was the right coyote based on a DNA sample that was compared to a sample from the girl’s pants, which happened to be a perfect match.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
211K+
Followers
146K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy