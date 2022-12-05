Read full article on original website
Related
kqradio.com
Kade Blume returns as Roland-Story competes in Saydel Invitational
The Roland-Story Norsemen wrestling team made the trip down to Saydel High School on Saturday, to compete in the Saydel Invitational. The Norsemen were joined by the host Eagles, Boone, Clarke (Osceola), Des Moines Lincoln, (1A) #8 Interstate 35, (3A) #7 Iowa City High, Iowa Falls-Alden, Lynnville-Sully, Marshalltown, Newton, PCM, Spencer, Waukee, (3A) #8 Waukee Northwest and West Marshall.
kqradio.com
South Hamilton, Roland-Story wrestling compete at Saydel quad
The Roland-Story Norsemen and South Hamilton Hawks wrestling teams made the trip to the Des Moines metro on Thursday night, to compete in a quad dual at Saydel High School in Des Moines. The Hawks and Norsemen were joined by the host Eagles and Colfax-Mingo. Roland-Story went 1-2 in the...
kqradio.com
Webster City wrestling splits tri dual with Ballard and (3A) #6 Ankeny
The Webster City Lynx wrestling team made the trip south on I-35 on Thursday night into Story County, to compete in a tri dual with the Ballard Bombers and the Ankeny Hawks at Ballard High School. Webster City entered fresh off a 2nd place finish at the DCG Mustang Invitational on Saturday.
kqradio.com
Williams to be Webster City Market President for Availa Bank.
Availa Bank is proud to announce that Ryan Williams, a current. Availa Bank team member, will be taking over the role of Webster City Market President. Ryan’s previous role was Vice President Loan Officer at the Webster City branch. He has been with Availa Bank. since 2017 but has...
kqradio.com
2022 KQWC CHRISTMAS SCAVENGER HUNT
Mother and boyfriend arrested in newborn infant murder in Fort Dodge. Wednesday morning house fire in Webster City termed as intentionally set with no injuries reported. Omaha firm to help find Webster City’s next school superintendent. Don’t miss out on this year’s Christmas Light Scavenger Hunt! While you go...
kqradio.com
Last meeting of 2022 for the Webster City Community School Board is set for December 12.
A work session will be a part of this Monday evening’s Webster City Community School Board meeting starting at 6:00 p.m. Board members will meet with officials of McPherson and Jacobson to discuss the criteria for the hiring of the next superintendent. No action will be taken during the work session. An agreement with the McPherson and Jacobson to facilitate the search for the Webster City school superintendent will be signed by the board. Current superintendent Mandy Ross will be retiring at the end of June,2023. The Webster CIty school board will approve the education contract with the Dubuque Community School District for student services. The board will take action on the sales tax revenue bond interest payments and the English-language program review agreement.In personnel matters, the Webster City school board will accept the resignations of part time custodian Riley Powell, concessions manager Kevin Bahrenfusss, part time food service employees Anne Levongkhorn and Lord Phiwthong and Northeast Hamilton paraeducator Peggy Willson. As for hirings, the board will approve Curt Smith as part-time custodian, part time food service Connie George, Northeast Hamilton paraeducator Adaline Schwandt and Pleasant View and Sunset Heights paraeducator Susan Holdgrafer.
Comments / 0