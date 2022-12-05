A work session will be a part of this Monday evening’s Webster City Community School Board meeting starting at 6:00 p.m. Board members will meet with officials of McPherson and Jacobson to discuss the criteria for the hiring of the next superintendent. No action will be taken during the work session. An agreement with the McPherson and Jacobson to facilitate the search for the Webster City school superintendent will be signed by the board. Current superintendent Mandy Ross will be retiring at the end of June,2023. The Webster CIty school board will approve the education contract with the Dubuque Community School District for student services. The board will take action on the sales tax revenue bond interest payments and the English-language program review agreement.In personnel matters, the Webster City school board will accept the resignations of part time custodian Riley Powell, concessions manager Kevin Bahrenfusss, part time food service employees Anne Levongkhorn and Lord Phiwthong and Northeast Hamilton paraeducator Peggy Willson. As for hirings, the board will approve Curt Smith as part-time custodian, part time food service Connie George, Northeast Hamilton paraeducator Adaline Schwandt and Pleasant View and Sunset Heights paraeducator Susan Holdgrafer.

WEBSTER CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO