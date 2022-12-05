Read full article on original website
Related
New York SNAP recipients to receive at least another $95 in December
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA) posted its emergency allotments (EA) schedule for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households in December. SNAP recipients will once again receive at least $95 in addition to their monthly benefits. SNAP benefits have been crucial...
States with the best, worst drivers: Where does New York rank?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you told a New Yorker that their state had some of the best drivers in the country, they’d probably look at you and laugh, but according to a new study, that may actually be the case. On Monday, QuoteWizard, an online insurance site, released...
Ex-Jets GM: Mike White is better than Zach Wilson
This Sunday, the New York Jets will travel to Buffalo in a quest to beat the Bills and continue their playoff hunt. Robert Saleh has elected to stick with Mike White for the mission and bench Zach Wilson for the third straight week. TO PURCHASE JETS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS. And...
New York weather: Wintry mix of rain with dusting of snow possible from Sunday into Monday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Anticipation is building as Staten Islanders brace for what could be the first snowstorm of the season this weekend, but forecasters are predicting that the weather system barreling toward our borough could turn out to be a rainmaker topped with a dusting of white powder.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
66K+
Followers
43K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0