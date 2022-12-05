ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens

By Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vfijC_0jYH0lPv00

Aug 11, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Jack Gibbens (50) tackles Baltimore Ravens quarterback Brett Hundley (15) during the third quarter of a preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Ravens plan for QB Tyler Huntley to start vs. Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens are turning to quarterback Tyler Huntley in Sunday's game against the host Pittsburgh Steelers, who have won four consecutive games in the rivalry. Huntley went 0-2 against the Steelers last season, including a 16-13 loss in overtime in which the Steelers picked off two passes. Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was listed as doubtful on Friday, did not practice all week after sustaining a knee injury...
BALTIMORE, MD
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence questionable vs. Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was limited in practice on Friday and is listed as questionable to play against the host Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Lawrence missed two days of practice due to a toe injury sustained on the final play of the first half in Sunday's 40-14 loss to the Detroit Lions. He returned to the game and finished with 179 yards passing and one touchdown to go along with four carries for 32 yards. ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Steelers draw Baltimore backup again, chase five consecutive wins over rival

As the Baltimore Ravens continue to jockey for playoff position, a meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers might not be a welcome sight. Baltimore has dropped four straight games against the Steelers but will look to reverse its fortunes against its AFC North rival when the teams clash on Sunday in Pittsburgh. The Ravens (8-4) are well on their way to clinching a playoff berth for the fourth time in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Titans WR Treylon Burks (concussion) out vs. Jaguars

Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a concussion. Burks sustained the injury while catching his first career touchdown pass in the first quarter of last Sunday's loss at Philadelphia. Burks held on to the 25-yard touchdown reception despite taking a hit to the head from Eagles safety Marcus Epps, who was flagged for unnecessary roughness. Burks,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Steelers stalking fifth straight win in Ravens rivalry

As the Baltimore Ravens continue to jockey for playoff position, a meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers might not be a welcome sight. Baltimore has dropped four straight games against the Steelers but will look to reverse its fortunes against its AFC North rival when the teams clash on Sunday in Pittsburgh. The Ravens (8-4) are well on their way to clinching a playoff berth for the fourth time in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL insights: Week 14 odds, props and picks

From an opening line of 14.5, the Cowboys are pushing the largest spread in the NFL this season to three-touchdown territory for Sunday's home game with the Houston Texans. The number could continue to climb and make Dallas a historically large favorite. That's because the Texans are strangers to the end zone with seven total touchdowns in the past five games. The Cowboys? ...
Report: Falcons rookie QB Desmond Ridder to start in Week 15

Rookie Desmond Ridder is the starting quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons when the team returns from their bye week, NFL Network reported on Thursday. Per the report, Ridder will usurp Marcus Mariota and be under center for the Falcons at New Orleans in Week 15. The 23-year-old Ridder has yet to play a snap in the regular season. He was selected by the Falcons in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. ...
ATLANTA, GA
Newly arrived Baker Mayfield rallies Rams past Raiders

Baker Mayfield's 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left Thursday night capped an improbable comeback by the Los Angeles Rams as they stunned the Las Vegas Raiders 17-16 in Inglewood, Calif. Mayfield, who was picked up off the waiver wire from the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, completed 5 of 6 passes for 80 yards on the final drive. Los Angeles (4-9) went 98 yards in eight plays with the help of two Las Vegas penalties. ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Vikings looking to lock up NFC North in Detroit

The Minnesota Vikings can wrap up the NFC North division championship with four games to spare with a victory against the surging Lions in Detroit on Sunday. The Vikings (10-2) have already clinched a tie for the division title with the Lions (5-7), who sit in second place and are winners of four of their last five games. "It would be everything to us," quarterback Kirk Cousins said of clinching...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bills rule out DT Jordan Phillips, FB Reggie Gilliam vs. Jets

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and fullback Reggie Gilliam have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the visiting New York Jets. Bills head coach Sean McDermott made the announcement on WGR 550 on Friday morning. Phillips sustained a shoulder injury during Buffalo's 24-10 victory over the New England Patriots on Dec. 1. He did participate in practice on either Wednesday or Thursday due to the injury. Phillips, 30, has totaled 18 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two passes defensed in 10 games (one start) this season. Like Phillips, Gilliam has yet to practice this week due to an ankle injury. Gilliam, 25, has seven catches for 57 yards and a touchdown in 12 games this season. He does not have an official carry in 2022. --Field Level Media
BUFFALO, NY
Browns' Amari Cooper misses practice, questionable vs. Bengals

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper did not participate in practice on Friday due to a hip injury and was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the host Cincinnati Bengals. Cooper sustained the injury during Thursday's practice. "Didn't feel like he was able to go today," Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski said. "We have to take this over the next couple days and see where it lands." Cooper, 28, has recorded team-leading totals in catches (61), receiving yards (832) and receiving touchdowns (seven) during his first season with the Browns. Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Bell would serve as Cleveland's top two receivers on the depth chart should Cooper be unable to play on Sunday. --Field Level Media
CLEVELAND, OH
Odell Beckham Jr.: 'I don't see the point' in regular-season return

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. shed light on what stokes his fire while speaking on Prime Video's "TNF in the Shop" for Thursday Night Football. Beckham has been on a very public search for a new team. The three-time Pro Bowl selection has recently visited Dallas (9-3), Buffalo (9-3) and the New York Giants (7-4-1). "I haven't made a decision, and for me, I would like to be in...
NEW YORK STATE
