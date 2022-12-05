Read full article on original website
iheart.com
IRS Announces $1,400 Stimulus Checks Going Out To Millions
The IRS has sent out letters alerting nine million households that they are eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks for individuals and $2,800 checks to couples. Eligible recipients mostly include taxpayers who don't need to file federal income tax returns because they don't earn enough to warrant one, and because of that, didn't get one or more of the original stimulus checks. Those recipients include single filers making less than $12,550 ($14,250 for those older than 65), and couples making less than $25,100 ($27,000 for those older than 65). This mostly affects those receiving Social Security but many others might be eligible as well.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
Jamie Dimon says Americans are spending all their money because of inflation—and that could tip the U.S. into a recession next year
The U.S. economy has been resilient this year despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes and high inflation, but JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns “storm clouds” are still on the horizon.
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status now
Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 4.4 percent, which is slightly higher than the last month's value of 4.3 percent. The previous year, this rate was up to 5.7 percent.
coinchapter.com
Joe Biden & Co. Goes After America’s Poorest With Draconian Tax Law
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States is going after low and middle-income households. Under a new dictate, the agency mandates US residents to report all third-party transactions exceeding $600. According to the latest update, people receiving any income over the mentioned threshold via...
4 steps I'm taking to prepare today in case a recession hits tomorrow
To prepare for a possible recession, she's diversifying her income, keeping a sizable emergency fund, and sticking to a budget.
Investopedia
'Staggering' Volume of Off-Balance Sheet Dollar Debt Is Partly Hidden
A "huge, missing and growing" pile of debt held by non-U.S. institutions may total as much as $80 trillion, according to a report this week from the Bank for International Settlements. “There is a staggering volume of off-balance sheet dollar debt that is partly hidden, and FX risk settlement remains...
Investopedia
Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - December 8, 2022: Rates bobbing
It's been a week since the 30-year mortgage average returned briefly to 7% territory. But since then rates have bobbed up and down, with Wednesday being the third time the flagship average has sunk to 6.50%. Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages. Yet again, the 30-year average dropped to 6.50%, subtracting...
Investopedia
CD Rate Trends, Week of December 5: Rates waver
We recommend the best products through an independent review process, and advertisers do not influence our picks. We may receive compensation if you visit partners we recommend. Read our advertiser disclosure for more info. Rates on the top-paying certificates of deposit (CDs) were mixed for a second week. The majority...
Investopedia
Car Loans Are Still Getting More Expensive
The amount of the average car loan increased 8.59% over the course of 2022, according to figures released by Experian. This increase is lower than pandemic-era peaks – the cost of car loans increased nearly 22% in the year from Q3 2020 to Q3 2021 – but could still have a significant impact on consumers looking to finance a new or used vehicle.
