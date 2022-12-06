Read full article on original website
Penn State picks up experienced Ivy League kicker
Penn State dipped back into the Ivy League football talent pool yet again this week. Columbia kicker Alex Felkins, a former all-conference selection, announced Thursday that he intends to join the Nittany Lions in 2023 as a preferred walk-on transfer. It's a potential underrated roster addition as Penn State sorts...
Yardbarker
The 25 best players in Penn State football history
Harry Wilson, Running Back (1921-'23) We're digging deep into the annals of Penn State football. Back in the early 1920s, Wilson was among the true stars of the game. Wilson was nicknamed "Lighthorse Harry," because of his speed and quick spurts. During a 1923 game versus Navy, the College Football Hall of Famer recorded touchdown runs of 95, 80 and 55 yards. When his three-year playing career at Penn State ended, Wilson actually starred for Army from 1924-'27.
Penn State loses 2nd defensive lineman to transfer portal; Lions offer coveted FBS O-lineman, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature another departure to the transfer portal and an offer sent out to All-Conference USA offensive lineman. Redshirt freshman Davon Townley announced on Wednesday that he would be exploring his options in the portal, writes Johnny McGonigal for PennLive. He joins Rodney McGraw as Penn State defensive linemen set to exit the program, and in both cases, they were young players who hadn’t yet carved out a role.
Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Parker Washington’s Penn State career is over after the wide receiver declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced on social media. The junior will not play against Utah in the Rose Bowl after he was previously ruled out for the year with a season-ending injury last month. "Thank...
How To Watch/Predictions: Penn State basketball at No. 17 Illinois
Penn State opens Big Ten road play when it faces Illinois at the State Farm Center in Champaign Saturday afternoon. This is how you can watch, stream and listen to the contest, which will tip off at noon Eastern and be carried by BTN. Our score predictions are included here, as well.
Kebba Njie’s ‘trial by fire’ continues as Penn State basketball visits No. 17 Illinois
Kebba Njie was always going to face a steep learning curve when it came to his first season with the Penn State men’s basketball team. That comes with being a freshman who is making the jump to college basketball, much less a frontcourt player expected to occupy a physically demanding spot down low in the post.
Transfer DL Davon Townley gets several offers since entering portal
Penn State defensive end transfer Davon Townley has only been in the transfer portal for two days but has several offers and interested schools coming at. USF was one of the first schools to reach out and new head coach Alex Golesh is looking to bring Townley down on a visit. While that has not been firmly set, Townley says that is one trip he is trying to make happen and he is interested in heading south.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State DE, 4-star prospect via 2021 recruiting class, to enter portal
A 4-star piece of Penn State’s 2021 recruiting class is going to be investigating the transfer portal. The player is Davon Townley, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Minneapolis, Minnesota. During the 2021 recruiting class, Townley was the No. 40 DL nationally and No. 3 player out of Minnesota.
dkpittsburghsports.com
Clifford's NCAA rankings confirm what we've known all along
ALTOONA, Pa. -- We've gone over this for years ... and years ... and have always come back to the same conclusion: Sean Clifford is an average college quarterback -- no more, no less. The eye test has told us that much week in and week out. But sports are...
How to watch Michigan State basketball vs. Penn State: TV channel, stream, radio
Tom Izzo's message to his Michigan State team this week is, essentially, "grit your teeth through one more and we'll all be able to exhale afterward." Wednesday night's game at Penn State, MSU's second Big Ten contest of the season, represents the end of a breakneck start to the season. After returning from Happy Valley, the Spartans will play just three times in 20 days, and they don't want to go into that slow period of the schedule on a three-game losing streak and 0-2 in Big Ten play.
Iowa transfer Terry Roberts reports Penn State offer
Penn State continues to search for cornerback talent in an evolving postseason NCAA transfer portal market. The latest pursuit lands in Big Ten territory, as Iowa transfer Terry Roberts reported a scholarship offer from the Nittany Lions on Wednesday. Nittany Lions cornerbacks coach and defensive recruiting coordinator Terry Smith presented...
Onward State
Penn State Announces Official Rose Bowl Travel And Game Ticket Packages
Penn State football is headed to Pasadena to play in The Granddaddy of Them All, folks. For those of you planning to attend the Rose Bowl, the Penn State Alumni Association, the Nittany Lion Club, and Penn State Athletics have a number of travel and game ticket packages available. There...
saturdaytradition.com
Former Penn State LB target decommits from North Carolina
Another commit from the 2023 class has de-committed from a Power 5 program. Kaveion Keys, a Varina High School senior linebacker is officially back on the market for any Division-1 school for the 2023 football season. Keys committed to North Carolina on Aug. 29 of this year but has de-committed...
Izzo, Shrewsberry On In-Game Meeting At Midcourt
The Michigan State and Penn State coaches approached one other on the sideline DURING the game between the two teams. What was going on?
State College
Local Startup Lands State High, Penn State Grad on Forbes ’30 Under 30′ List
A State College native and Penn State graduate is receiving national attention after finding himself included among the country’s most promising entrepreneurs. This month, Hunter Swisher landed on the 2023 Forbes “30 Under 30” list for social impact. Swisher, the founder and CEO of Phospholutions, is recognized among other recipients who are “leveraging business smarts to save the world.”
iheart.com
Rose Bowl Ticket Prices
(Pasadena, CA) -- Anyone who wants to see Penn State in the Rose Bowl in person can expect to pay anywhere from 200-dollars to four-thousand-dollars for a ticket. Fans can purchase tickets online through second-party vendors such as Stub-Hub, Vivid-Seats and Seat-Geek. The Nittany Lions face Pac-12 champion Utah January 2nd in Pasadena, California. Penn State is making its fifth trip to the Rose Bowl.
Racial slurs allegedly thrown during Williamsport basketball game
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents of a local girls’ junior high basketball team say they experienced hate speech during a game last week. Eyewitness News is still working to get more information on what happened and had a concerned parent reach out about the incident. That parent, who asked to remain anonymous, says last […]
State College
Wawa Exploring Potential State College-Area Stores, Could Open by 2025
A popular Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain could make its way to Centre County in the near future. Wawa confirmed to StateCollege.com on Wednesday that it is exploring plans to establish new stores in the State College area. While company spokesperson Lori Bruce declined to confirm specific timelines or locations, it anticipates setting up shop in Centre County as soon as 2025.
State College Area proposed 2023-2024 calendar will coincide with Grange Fair again
The proposed calendar will have Monday and Friday off for Grange Fair and include days off for two additional religious holidays.
Penns Valley School District releases school security survey results. What comes next?
The community survey showed the majority of the responses supported the school hiring security personnel for each building.
