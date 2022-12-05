Being a lifelong athlete, Slebioda began CrossFit in 2015 and continued as a means of distraction after the loss of his father. “I went to Virginia Beach to a seminar on CrossFit and they paired me up with the fittest man on earth, Ben Smith, who had won the CrossFit games that year,” Slebioda said. “I was crushed after the workout and realized there are different levels to it. It changed the way I thought about fitness. I was more into the aesthetic of body building. With CrossFit I realized they were doing all these different things, not just pounding the weights. They were doing gymnastics and calisthenics and box jumps and climbing ropes and flip- ping tires and I was excited to do all those things.”

JONESBOROUGH, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO