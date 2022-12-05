ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

Herald and Tribune

Vaping is on the rise among Washington County students

Washington County Schools have seen an uptick in how many students visit the bathroom – and it isn’t for the reason you would expect. Washington County School officials said at a Board of Education meeting Thursday, vaping is on the rise with middle school students. So much so, Chief Operations Officer Jarrod Adams said, that $25,622.50 is being used to install an additional 30 FlySense Vape Detectors in school bathrooms.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Washington County officials meet for 'Food and Fellowship'

“Food and Fellowship” was the theme of a Nov. 29 social where elected officials from three local governing bodies got together over coffee and tea at the International Storytelling Center. The Washington County Commission hosted the event that included representatives from the town of Jonesborough Board of Mayor and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
BarkEater Gym in Jonesborough is looking for new athletes to join their health cause

Being a lifelong athlete, Slebioda began CrossFit in 2015 and continued as a means of distraction after the loss of his father. “I went to Virginia Beach to a seminar on CrossFit and they paired me up with the fittest man on earth, Ben Smith, who had won the CrossFit games that year,” Slebioda said. “I was crushed after the workout and realized there are different levels to it. It changed the way I thought about fitness. I was more into the aesthetic of body building. With CrossFit I realized they were doing all these different things, not just pounding the weights. They were doing gymnastics and calisthenics and box jumps and climbing ropes and flip- ping tires and I was excited to do all those things.”
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Boone basketball: Livingston comes through with 41 on the board

Jamar Livingston didn’t transfer to Daniel Boone for a glowing green light. But a rash of knee injuries sustained during football season have led to him having the brightest green light in the region. And the 6-foot-4 senior, who played last year at Science Hill, responded in a big...
BOONE, NC

